Friday evening brought the announcement that Luton Town v Burnley has been postponed, leaving both sides with a Blank Gameweek 2 in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

It was set to be the Hatters’ first-ever Premier League home match. However, they were unable to guarantee that extensive stadium improvements to Kenilworth Road would be completed in time.

In a statement on their official website, Luton have said:

“Kenilworth Road is undergoing a programme of extensive ground improvements to be ready to host Premier League football, including the construction of a new stand to meet broadcast and media requirements.

“Whilst ongoing work is progressing extremely well and currently ahead of schedule, the Premier League understandably requires guarantees to its fixture schedule within sufficient time to advise supporters and broadcasters of any changes in advance.

“Due to the extent of the project, the Club cannot absolutely guarantee supporters that any future unforeseen issues would not cause any delay potentially impacting upon the scheduled opening game at home.

“Therefore, together with the Premier League and Burnley FC, all parties felt this was a sensible outcome which gives supporters of both teams sufficient time to plan for what will now be a free weekend and subsequently make arrangements for travel for the new date.

“The new date will be shared by both clubs to their supporters at the earliest available opportunity.”

Although neither side has much early FPL appeal, many managers had already opted for either Jordan Beyer or Amari’i Bell as their £4.0m defender of choice. Unlikely to be called upon in Gameweek 2 anyway, perhaps this won’t affect their appeal.

On the other hand, interest in Carlton Morris (£5.5m) and Manuel Benson (£5.5m) will inevitably dampen.