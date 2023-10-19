40
40 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Hi

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hello

      Open Controls
    2. Sailboats
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hi

      Open Controls
    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hello there!

      Open Controls
  2. Sailboats
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Who do you think is more important? Bowen or Trippier? The only difference is formation change. I cannot afford both.

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      Trippier

      Open Controls
      1. Sailboats
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      Bowen + Burn should be better than Trippier + Palmer (or any other below 5.0 pick)

      Open Controls
  3. Graham555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Looking a the fixtures thinking of selling Haaland and getting Salah would leave me £5.8 for another forward, not sue which one

    Open Controls
    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      41 mins ago

      How are Brighton, United and Bournemouth bad fixtures?

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Don’t do it

      Open Controls
  4. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    Big decisions to make tomorrow. Assuming all are fit, which of these do you think is better over the next 4 GWs?
    A. Son & Saka
    B. Salah & Hwang/Gordon rotation (bou wol shu bou)

    Would captain Son/Saka GW12 but I don't think I would actually captain Salah at all, although at least I'd have the option for 10 & 12 if Man Utd get their act together or I couldn't get either Son/Saka back by then (which is quite likely). B could also be Gordon this week then Mitoma from GW10

    Open Controls
    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      A if both are fully fit, but I guess we know that that isn't the case for Son. But assuming he's match ready, I think I'd still say A.

      (I'm really getting sick of trying to decide what to do with Son, every time I think I'm set on selling and happy with the choice, I think again and it feels like a stupid idea 😛 )

      Open Controls
      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        Sorry I guess my reasoning is that I still don't know how much trust I'd place in Hwang or Gordon to return regularly. Salah is Salah but he does still seem to be in much of a creative role at the minute, Spurs and Arsenal can get goals from multiple places but Son and Saka do still seem to be involved in a large section of their chances

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Cheers. I think I'm coming back around to going Salah-less now that I'm starting to tinker & plan again. He will obviously do well but I think EVE NFO isn't as blue as it looks & the captaincy rotation with Haaland looks better to me with Son & Saka rather than Salah. Hopefully double Arsenal, double Spurs attack will provide a nice point of difference over the medium-term, and it gives a lot more flex to the rest of the team

        Open Controls
        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          Are you going with / do you have Nunez? If you do or are getting him I think you'll be fine, all guesswork of course but I just have this feeling that he's going to outscore Salah over these next few games

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            13 mins ago

            Yeah I have Darwin already. So I think I'll do Diaz - Martinelli, giving this:
            Son Maddi Martinelli Diaby (Gordon)
            Haaland Darwin Watkins

            Think I can wrangle the funds to do Diaby - Saka GW12

            Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

      I'd say unless Salah hauls again.

      Open Controls
  5. JBG
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    If Botman is still out, would you do Botman to Burn or just keep and play Ream(Spurs A)?

    Open Controls
    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      The problem here for me is that I don't think you'll get any concrete answer from Howe, and even if he seems to give one I wouldn't trust it. I still remember him last season saying it looked like Bruno Guimaraes would be out for a while, then he started their next game a couple of days later. I suppose a lot of it depends on what you'd do next week with the FT if you saved and if you think whatever move that goes towards could outscore the difference in this.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        just now

        That first part is exactly what I'm worried about as well :/. Also have Foden and Alvarez to think about, who might go back to being rotation risk again.

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Think I'd just stick, start him, hope for the best

      Open Controls
  6. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    a. Son, Gordon, Gabriel
    b. Maddison, Mitoma, Cash

    Open Controls
  7. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    Every time I open Salah's details page on FPL and don't look directly at his face I think it's Marcelo

    Open Controls
  8. okan58
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    1 FT:
    Bank: 0.2

    My Team:
    Areola
    Trippier - Saliba - Udogie
    Saka - Mbeumo - Maddison - Mitoma - Rashford
    Watkins - Haaland
    Subs: Flekken, Estupinan, Vinicius and Bell.

    Do you have an idea what I should change?

    Open Controls
    1. Funkyav
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      Can you do Estupinan to Cash?

      Open Controls
    2. mgrnt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'd roll

      Open Controls
  9. Ribus
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Bowen -> Maddy?

    Open Controls
    1. Da_Peachtree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Neither are a bad option. Are you having to force Madison in? Would it be like for like?
      I have Bowen on my team and I have been paid out well almost weekly.

      Open Controls
  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    I've switched off for a bit, what's the situation with Saka?

    Thinking of getting him back in for Sterling.

    Fwiw .... the little I have seen I think Son should be fine to play.

    cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Manic M
      5 mins ago

      At the moment he’s officially injured unless Arteta says otherwise tomorrow.

      Open Controls
      1. Funkyav
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        whatever arteta says should be ignored, training photos will be the only reliable source probably

        Open Controls
    2. mttrznck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      You picked a good time to switch off, we're where we were a week ago. I wouldn't make the move before GW9. I'm starting Son this weekend, and am inclined to trade him for Saka after this weekend. With or without Saka, Sterling's upcoming fixtures are lousy.

      Open Controls
  11. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    1 FT just 0.1 itb

    Turner (Areola)
    Cash-Romero-Burn (Colwill, Kabore)
    Salah-Son-Bowen-Maddison-Neto
    Haaland-Watkins (Archer)

    If I roll the FT I can attack the fixtures next week e.g Arsenal

    Am I G2G?

    Thanks in advance.

    Open Controls
    1. mttrznck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      G2G

      Open Controls
  12. raoulduke71
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    a) Haaland & Diaby
    b) Darwin & Bruno (current)

    Turner
    Cash Trippier Udogie
    Salah Son Madders ........
    Hojlund Alvarez .......

    Areola/Botman/Anderson/Lamptey

    Many thanks (exact funds)

    Open Controls
    1. mttrznck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      A, but since Liverpool's the early match, we'll likely get leaks, so you might wait until just before the deadline if still undecided. I'd most want to avoid Bruno, upcoming fixtures aside.

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. raoulduke71
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      yeah the plan was to do hojlund to watkins but worried about haaland and benching darwin & alvarez

      Open Controls
  13. theodosios
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    GTG?

    Areola (Sanchez)
    Akanji Trip Udogie (Saliba, Pau)
    Maddison Son Salah(C) Odegaard (Mitoma)
    Alvarez Watkins Norris

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.