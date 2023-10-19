301
  1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    1 FT 0.1 itb

    Turner (Areola)
    Cash-Burn-Romero (Colwill, Kabore)
    Salah-Neto-Bowen-Madi-Son
    Haaland-Watkins (Archer)

    Tempted to roll and target Arsenal with the 2 transfers next week? Am I g2g?

    1. Home Late From Age
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      yes, gtg

    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Stick

  2. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Which defensive combo do you prefer (long-term, from GW10)?
    A. Raya & Estupinan
    B. Areola & Gabriel

    Defender will be part of a 4 way rotation with Trippier, Porro, Digne

    1. Hubert
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      B

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Hard to know for sure given we have no idea when Estu is back, and I think Brighton's defensive issues impact his desirability even taking into account his superb attacking stats. Right now I'd say B

    3. Funkyav
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      B as Estu is out long term isnt he?

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Thanks all. Was loosely assuming Estupinan is back GW10/11 & would just muddle through with the other 3 defenders + Lamptey til then, unless Digne suspension forces my hand to B

    5. Home Late From Age
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      B

    6. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      57 mins ago

      Not a

  3. trafalgarlaw
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Need 1 week punt as WC GW10

    Onana
    Trippier Cash Udogie
    Saka Son Rashford Foden Mitoma
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Archer Saliba Bell

    A. Foden -> Bowen/Jota/Diaz
    B. Mitoma -> Diaby/Neto/JWP

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      May become clearer tomorrow.... Saka - Bowen? Wouldn't recommend Diaz immediately after IB

      1. trafalgarlaw
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Yeah need monitor Saka first, can bring back in GW10, thanks mate

    2. wulfrunian
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      b with Neto.

    3. mazkills
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      i'm looking at something similar...diaby and neto seems enticing, i have cash also so tough to pull trigger on bowen, although i dont know if that carries any logic.

    4. Home Late From Age
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Higher risk Jota, lower risk Bowen

    5. trafalgarlaw
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      So the option is Bowen/Diaby/Neto. Cheers mates, will wait until Saka/Mitoma news

    6. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Are you losing .3 value on Mitoma doing that? It is making me reluctant

    7. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      57 mins ago

      Neto

  4. sankalparora07
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Should I bring in Wissa for Solanke as my 7th attacker? Brentford has Burnley this week.

    Others are Salah, Son, Madders, Bowen, Watkins and Haaland

    This move will also allow me to get Saka for Madders for GW10

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Why not

      1. sankalparora07
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Solanke also has wolves and then Burnley next week and is on pens.
        I bought him for these fixtures only but I am not sure if he is any good.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Solanke has a couple good fixtures though

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Hmm Wissa has been a bit wasteful & the fixtures after Burnley aren't great. I just got rid recently. Think I'd prefer a budget mid like Neto/Hwang/Gordon/Willian as 7th attacker instead if a formation switch is possible

      1. sankalparora07
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Yeah that would have been my preference as well but formation switch isn't possible unless I play Archer for one week or get rid of Son instead of Madders for Saka

    4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Brentford really aren't impressing me at all lately, and as Mentaculus says Wissa has been very wasteful. I'd steer clear personally

      1. sankalparora07
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        So Solanke a better pick than Wissa??

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          I'd say even just on the basis of not wasting a transfer yeah, thought someone on the last page said he had good stats. Bournemouth have been utterly dire defensively but I know their attacking stats and things that Iraloa desires from his teams (high turnovers etc.) are decent. Even just play him this week and roll FT so maybe you could swap to a midfielder

    5. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      56 mins ago

      No

  5. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Would you rather double up on Arsenal with Martinelli or get Bowen?

    1. wulfrunian
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Bowen

      Open Controls
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Bowen, especially with the nice run makes sense.

    3. Business Dog
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Not sure if Martinelli is nailed on every week is he? Seems to have missed some games recently but presumably was injured.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Just returned from injury

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Martinelli I think. Not sure if Bowen is as much of a flat track bully in fixtures like EVE/NFO/CRY/WOL. I love Arsenal's upcoming run til GW17 - I'm thinking about doubling on Saka & Martinelli at the expense of Salah

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Yeah Saka would be my other Arsenal player, will roll transfer this week and decide next GW.

    5. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      get Bowen

    6. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I like Bowen for this week but think his run after that until GW13 might not fully suit him. Martinelli always looks good especially when Jesus is available so I'd go with him for the immediate fixtures

    7. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Bowen...

    8. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      56 mins ago

      B

  6. mazkills
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    WC next week**

    GW 9:

    a) Mitoma > Neto
    b) Mitoma > Mbuemo (is this the week he gets back to returning)
    c) Mitoma + Botman > 4.5 def + Diaz (-4)

    Thanks,

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      B

    2. Home Late From Age
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      B

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      A

    4. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

    5. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      59 mins ago

      A

    6. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      B

    7. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

  7. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Afternoon all,

    Have a dilemma on whether to bench Cash or play him. As I have Bowen I'm tempted to bench him and play double spurs defence.

    Thoughts on current set up?

    Neto
    Burn / Porro / Udogie
    Son / Salah / Bowen / Neto
    Haaland (C) / Solanke / Watkins

    Areola / Cash / Anderson / Lamptey

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Play Cash over Porro or Udogie - rarely all XI of your players return

      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        this is probably the move i'm most tempted with.

    2. Home Late From Age
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Cash for Solanke

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      GTG

    4. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      55 mins ago

      Play

  8. RedJive79
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    WC this week; anything to change here? 0.0itb. Appreciate the bench is awful.

    Turner
    Trippier / Cash / Udogie
    Salah / Mitoma / Gordon / Bowen / Son
    Haaland / Watkins

    Areola / Kabore / Branthwaite / Mubama

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      59 mins ago

      Can you reach to Neto instead of Gordon? Otherwise it looks spot on. Would also look at bringing Saka back in soon.

      1. RedJive79
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        0.1 out for that move. Could do Mitoma to Neto though. And then Son to Saka will free up funds to do Gordon to Mitoma next week.....

    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yeah Neto over gord

      1. RedJive79
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        0.1 out for that move. Could do Mitoma to Neto though. And then Son to Saka will free up funds to do Gordon to Mitoma next week.....

  9. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    FPL Draft:

    Joao Pedro or N. Jackson?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Bit tricky to gauge his status in the BHA team at the mo, but I think Pedro on fixtures. I'm not really a draft player, mind

      1. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        With Draft it tends to focus on very long term moves because once you give up a player there's a chance you may not get him back.
        Jackson is available for transfer (again, may get snapped up by somebody else) and I currently own Pedro, for context.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Yeah, hence my caveat.... I suppose longer-term the outlook for Jackson may well improve, especially when Nkunku returns, whereas Fati may nail down the no10 spot at BHA.

          1. Wılly
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            I appreciate your input though! Don't think there's a definitive answer, many variables like you mentioned and both could swing either way.

    2. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Joao Pedro.

    3. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      55 mins ago

      Not a fan of either tbh!

  10. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Start pinnock or cash?

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Cash

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Cash

    3. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      You might benefit from reading the article

      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        42 mins ago

        🙂

    4. im1974
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      The answer has literally been spelled out for you in the article

    5. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      55 mins ago

      Cash

  11. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    OK I think it's down to these two as who to bring in this week.

    A. Neto
    B. Mbuemo

    What do you think?

    Thanks

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      57 mins ago

      I haven't seen anything from Brentford recently to entice me to go near any of their attackers, so Neto. In great form and Bournemouth defensively have looked hopeless in the last couple of games in particular

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      49 mins ago

      Neto will find the back of the Neto.

      I shall get the tumbleweeds.

      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        just now

        (gentle breeze blows the weeds down the road....:lol:)

    3. JBG
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      A

    4. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      I'm selling Mbuemo after GW9 regardless...

    5. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  12. AppleDunk
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Start Cash (WHU) or Burn (CRY)?

    I have Bowen if that matters...

    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26171392

      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        thank you. nice.

      2. AppleDunk
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks. You must like that poster very much 🙂

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      Cash

      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        39 mins ago

        :O

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I went off attacking threat but you're right that Toon cleanie is more likely

      2. toerag
        • 13 Years
        37 mins ago

        😆

    3. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Cash

  13. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Thoughts on my team? Would you play Onana or Turner?

    Turner
    Trippier, Cash, Aurier*
    Son, Rashford, Saka, Maddison
    Haaland, Watkins, Alvarez

    Onana, White, Sarr, Kabore 1ft .8itb

    Looking for a one week punt, most likely in defence up to 4.8. Tsimikas or Murillo?

    Thanks folks

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Apologies Saka is Mitoma !

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 10 Years
        just now

        And Watkins is Hojlund, delete post button please lol

        😆

    2. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      Play Turner. Tsimikas as no need to double up with Turner and he carries a decent assist threat.

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        Thank you. Murillo had some serious opportunities last time out but Tsimi is the logical safe pick

        1. The Iceman
          • 1 Year
          35 mins ago

          Yeah he looked fantastic but Liverpool's fixtures are plum whilst Robertson is out.

          1. FPL Blow-In
            • 10 Years
            just now

            This is just for one week before WC

  14. The Iceman
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Guys I cannot seem to find any reliable news on this online, so I will ask in here:

    Is Turner at any risk of losing his place to the Greek GK Forest signed from Benfica in the summer?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Yes he is at risk but his place for now

      1. The Iceman
        • 1 Year
        34 mins ago

        Thanks. Thinking of downgrading Leno for some extra funds but not sure it's worth it if Turner's not going to keep his place.

    2. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Been at risk all season , just will take one mistake and will get dropped in my opinion for a couple of games

      1. The Iceman
        • 1 Year
        33 mins ago

        My concern also, probably in the "don't buy, don't sell" category for sure.

      2. toerag
        • 13 Years
        28 mins ago

        yeah, the Owner wants him in so all it will take is a big mistake by Turner

        1. The Iceman
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago

          Forgot their owner was Greek! Seems like a matter of time then.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I thought so, given Vlacho's pedigree & UCL experience. Also looks the better GK from what I've seen. But now it seems like pure guesswork if/when it happens

      1. The Iceman
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        Yeah as he was signed quite late in the window and moving to a completely new country he's probably in his "bedding in" period at the moment. I expect to see him start at some point also, just not sure when.

  15. hbyart95
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Turner
    Udogie Cash Burn
    Son Maddison Bowen Salah
    Alvarez Darwin Haaland

    subs: Areola Anderson Kabore Lamptey

    1 free transfer, should I roll over till next week and make two changes?

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      Looks perfect to roll. GTG.

      1. hbyart95
        32 mins ago

        how would you fit in saka next week?

        1. The Iceman
          • 1 Year
          21 mins ago

          Son > Saka, keep Maddison is the easiest way.

    2. toerag
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      probably... Hmmm ...I'm in the same boat

    3. Nanook
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Roll this week and Son to Saka plus Kabore/Lamptey to Gabriel next week. You have a nice team.

  16. toerag
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Afternoon all

    Turner
    Tripps Porro Cash (Andersen Lamptey)
    Salah Gordon Madds Son Bowen
    Alvarez Watkins (Foster)

    1 ft , 1.9 itb

    Any changes you would make???

    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      oops (Darwin) , Not (Foster) 😆

    2. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      GTG this week. Assess again next week when you can look at bringing Saka back for example.

      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        lol this time last year, it would have been GET HAALAND. but unless he gets his shooting boots on its gonna be Saka next week i think

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Start Darwin, bench Gordon

      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        you reckon?. I think Darwin may start on teh bench

        1. The Iceman
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Just a little FYI, he trained as normal today, as did Mac Allister and Diaz. Last time I am pretty sure none of them were in training at all as they got back even later than usual.

          1. toerag
            • 13 Years
            59 mins ago

            cheers mate

          2. toerag
            • 13 Years
            58 mins ago

            It has been predicted that Gakpo could return to action against Everton on Saturday.

            Those hopes got a boost on Thursday when the Dutchman was shown taking part in training with the first-team in footage broadcast on Sky Sports.

          3. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            56 mins ago

            Great, thanks. Yeah last time Klopp hadn't even seen them at presser time (12 on Fri)

        2. toerag
          • 13 Years
          1 hour ago

          “The truth is that to earn the position of number nine I have to work, not settle for anything and that’s what I try to do when I come to the national team,” our No. 9 told El Observador (via The Kop Times). “I come to leave everything on the field, it was noticeable today. I ended up a little cramped in the end. I’m happy with the victory.”

          1. The Iceman
            • 1 Year
            16 mins ago

            Yeah if it was anything serious they wouldn't have let him train today. In fantastic form as well, scored two and made two during the IB. Saturday lunchtime kick off may allow for some early team news, but as it stands I would start him.

        3. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          58 mins ago

          Yeah its likely he only gets 30-45mins but I'm still starting him myself with Gordon 1st sub. Expecting a 0-0 / 1-0 at SJP. Still a chance Darwin starts if Gakpo doesn't make it (more likely than Diaz imo) & we may also get a leak

          1. toerag
            • 13 Years
            17 mins ago

            It has been predicted that Gakpo could return to action against Everton on Saturday.

            Those hopes got a boost on Thursday when the Dutchman was shown taking part in training with the first-team in footage broadcast on Sky Sports.
            this happened....

            1. The Iceman
              • 1 Year
              13 mins ago

              Klopp is usually quite hesitant to throw players straight back in after injury, and with Jota and Darwin both available I can see him on the bench this weekend. I may also be completely wrong haha.

  17. Omar Devone Little
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Current WC draft, any recommendations or comments?

    Keeping an eye on saka fitness....

    Turner - Areola

    Trippier - Gabriel - Digne - Guehi - (Taylor)

    Salah - Saka - Neto - Maddison - Gordon

    Haaland - Watkins - (Archer)

    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      50 mins ago

      nice, all money used?

      1. Omar Devone Little
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        yeah 0.0 ITB

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      Looks good

  18. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Safe to save, lads? Thanks.

    Areola
    Trippier, Udogie, Cash
    Salah, Son, Maddison, Diaby, JWP
    Haaaland, Álvarez

    Leno, Archer, Taylor, Gusto

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yes

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks! If I may, I could do Gusto to Coufal/Guéhi/4.5. Worth it?

    2. toerag
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      think so

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers! If I may, I could do Gusto to Coufal/Guéhi/4.5. Think it's worth it?

    3. Nanook
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’d save. Maybe next week move Son/JWP to Saka/Bowen?

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Sounds very nice. Appreciate it!

  19. 112kane112
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    No Haaland.

    Captain one of Son or Salah.

    Interested to hear arguments for both sides, without a definitive decision/answer neccesarily.

    Currently I'm Salah mainly due to consistency. Thinking of changing to Son based on ceiling and easier fixture.

    Please fire away with some thoughts.

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Salah. In fantastic form and more likely to complete 90 minutes. Son keeps being subbed early due to this niggling injury he's managing.

  20. GE
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    What would you do here?
    Have no clue..
    I have not used wildcard.

    (2FT, 0.6 itb)

    Turner (Johnstone)
    Trippier/Cash/Udogie (Beyer*, Kabore)
    Son/Maddison/Bruno/Rashford/Bowen
    Haaaland/Alvarez (Osula*)

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      One of Beyer or Kabore > Tsimikas?

      Next week I would look at bringing in Salah for a combination of one of your two midfielders.

      1. GE
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks 🙂

  21. Extr3meZy
    59 mins ago

    I have 1FT should I do a transfer for Nunez to Hojlund for a week, and then get rid of Hojlund for a cheaper striker or should I just hold it and do the transfer next week when I have 2 FT?

    Pls reply on your opinions

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      Do you really have to sell Darwin? Keep & start would be my preference. Seems he's back in training already (see above)

      1. Extr3meZy
        48 mins ago

        But apparently whenever there’s a break and he’s back late he always gets benched, also when I choose my cheaper striker should I choose foster (£5m) or archer (£4.5m), foster could give me points as I would need to start him as I have no good bench OR I choose archer which will give me money to upgrade Burn to Trippier but will have to still play Archer

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          41 mins ago

          Its a risk this GW but probably less so than after last IB where Klopp hadn't even seen him on the Friday afternoon. I really like his prospects medium/long-term so I wouldn't lose him over 30-40mins less this GW. I own Darwin myself, have not even considered selling, and am starting him over a strong bench option (Gordon).

          Foster is better but if Archer enables Trippier I'd just get Archer, especially if you have a playable (defender) sub

    2. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      I wouldn't sell Darwin this week or next.

      1. Extr3meZy
        7 mins ago

        But won’t he just get benched or have minutes risk

        1. The Iceman
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          He's already back in training and then has Nottingham Forest and Luton in his next two after Everton. I would just be patient.

  22. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    Play one:

    A) Mitoma (starting Walker)
    B) White
    C) Sarr

    Thank you

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      A. Brighton are still decent on the counter and if Walker loses his clean sheet there's a good chance Mitoma is involved.

  23. Black Knights
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/10/19/fpl-qa-liverpool-assets-captaincy-sacrifices-for-salah/

