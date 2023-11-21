69
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    A lot of mine players are unreliable unfortunately, which has led to a less than desirable rank. #alwaysblametheplayers!

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      #whatevermakesyoufeelbetter

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        B84jwh

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Hall of shame(?)

  2. All For One
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Areola
    Cash, Geuhi, Gabriel
    Salah, Bowen, Son, Mitoma
    Archer, Watkins, Haaland

    Turner, Tsimikas, Taylor, Maddison

    GW 13 Maddison> Hee Chan
    GW 14 -4 Mitoma> Mbeumo, Watkins> Nunez

    Does this plan look good, any suggestons pkease?

    Thank you

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Reckon just do Maddison & Mitoma to Palmer & Mbeumo.

      I'd switch to 343 to have Darwizzy up top as 3rd striker.

  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Get Eze, Chan or Palmer?

    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I'd just get Palmer

  4. R.C
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Heard Lateriser mention Botman is back on FPL wire, is that true?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Lateriser is not a fibber I'm sure!

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Nope. Said on the grass training.

  5. romperstomper
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Onana injured in the Cameron game. wasn't mbueno also struggling with a knock?

    1. theplayer
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      He's playing right now. Has been subbed on

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Knock, knock

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Who’s there?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          The Magnificant Knight Template

          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            19 mins ago

            The magnificant Knight Template who?

            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              just now

              So you’ve forgotten me already!

    3. romperstomper
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Is he moving ok?

      1. theplayer
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        No idea. I'm not watching it

    4. nanxun
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Are we talking about Onana or Mbeumo here?

    5. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Both are playing now

      1. theplayer
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Onana isn't playing though? Mbeumo was a sub

        1. OptimusBlack
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Dude check Sofa Score

          1. theplayer
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Weird. Google lineup has Ondoa as starting in goals so not sure which one is playing

  6. snow pea in repose
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Useful info packed into one article, thanks

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Four maces?

  7. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    Starting 11 and bench order G2G? Main call is Cash v Tsimi

    Areola
    Trippier - Ruben - Cash
    Salah - Eze - Bowen - JWP - Mbuemo
    Haaland - Alvarez

    Turner - Archer - Tsimi - Baldock

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Gtg, Cash

    2. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gtg

  8. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Lascelles or Livramento, for the December run?

    1. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wait for Botman news

  9. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    2FT 0.4m ITB - any suggestions here? Pretty stuck as a few routes I could take…

    Areola (Leno)
    Cash Schar Udogie* (Tsimikas Kabore)
    Salah Son Saka Gordon Palmer
    Haaland Watkins (Archer)

    Thinking either
    A) Schar to Saliba, hope Udogie plays
    B) Udogie to Gabriel / Zinchenko / Dalot / Guehi / Mitchell / Mykolenko (5m budget)

    most most sense, and roll other FT?

  10. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    Don't want to keep getting wore TV so should I pull the trigger on the below, I also have Bowen.

    A. Mitoma > Mbuemo
    B. Hold

    Thanks

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        * sorry meant A- I am doing 2 things at once and clearly not able to multi task!!

    2. Feed tha Sheep
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Until we here more definitive news

  11. Rollercoaster
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Wildcarded, team is:
    Johnstone
    Tripp-Saliba-Maguire
    Salah(VC)-Palmer-Eze-Saka
    Darwin-Haal (C)-Watk

    Areola-Gordon-Tsim-Baldock
    Satisfied, thoughts?

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Mbeumo over Darwin.

      1. Rollercoaster
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Mbuemo MID, Darwin FWD

  12. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Squad & bench order correct?

    Areola,
    Saliba, Mitchell, Tsimikas
    Salah, C Son, Saka, Palmer
    Haaland, Watkins, Alvarez

    Turner, Gordon, Lascelles, Taylor

    0.7

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes, great team!

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers.

    2. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yep

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks

  13. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Bench one of

    A) Archer
    B) Diaby
    C) Alvarez
    D) Gordon

    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

    3. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      A

    4. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      A easy one

    5. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      If Isaak is fit I'd bench D - Chelsea are solid defensively and I can see it being quite a low scoring game

    6. WVA
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Lol

  14. Feed tha Sheep
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Areola Turner
    Trippier Cash Mitchell (Livramento Kabore)
    Salah Son Bowen Mitoma Gordon
    Haaland Watkins (Archer)

    A. Cash & Mitoma > Mbeumo & Gabriel
    B. Mitoma > Eze
    C. Mitoma > Palmer
    D. Something else

    1. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      0 itb?

  15. KunDogan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Son 2 goals and 1 assist vs China

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Hello Captain, Villa high line, Yum

      1. KunDogan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Tempting!

      2. Get up ya bum
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Got lacklustre 1 all draw written all over it

  16. Andrew D48
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Anyone watching Brazil v Argentina tonight at half past midnight? Sadly my 6am start isn’t helpful

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Oh dam, same time here as well.

      1. Andrew D48
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Where’s here?

  17. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Really not sure who to get in for Cash? Maybe get in Colwill, Saliba or Porro?

    Current Team

    Johnstone
    Gabriel | Guehi | Cash
    Saka | Bowen | Salah | Son | Mitoma
    Watkins | Darwin

    Areola / Alvarez / Livramento / Branthwaite

    Thanks

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't you need to worry about Mitoma and Bowen first?

      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Think I'll end up keeping cash as can't see decent alternatives

  18. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which combo?

    A) Palmer and James
    B) Eze and Colwill

  19. Vasshin
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    If you only plan to play 3 in the back for the next 7/8 gw, who would you transfer in for Lamptey with 5.4 itb

    Currently have
    Gabriel Cash Lascelles Taylor Lamptey

    1. Lamptey to Saliba (will make double arsenal defense, already have saka, so can’t transfer any other mids /forwards if they start firing)

    2. Lamptey to Porro ( can’t really start him for the Newcastle and city but could be good options afterwards)

    3. Lamptey to James ( doesn’t have good fixtures till gw16 and could be injured by then)

    4. Any other defenders

    Thanks

  20. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any good int. matchup today to watch that is expected to be competitive?

  21. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Who is best bowen replacement if injured?

    A....mbeumo

    B....one week punt on eze at Luton and then switch to mbeumo

    I have 2 fts to use so 1 week punt not out of the question. Thanks

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

