  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Beam me up Scotty.

  2. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Possible FHGW25 Team

    Turner, Areola
    TAA, Taylor, Doughty, Evans, Andersen - I know terrible defence except TAA
    Salah, Palmer, KDB, BSilva, Garnacho
    Toney, Pedro, Haaland
    0.0itb

    Robertson instead of TAA would release funds for loads of upgrades

  3. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Funny how one of the officials saw Benrahma kick out but didn't see that swinging arm on Cresswell...

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      No it wasn’t.

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Hi TKT. Would you be interested in checking out another FPL project that a few of us here (me, Bobb, Modest Bob, FPL Virgin among others) are involved in? If you send an email to Kurt-Grohl@gmx.com I can let you know all about it

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Don't do it, you may think you're reaching Nirvana but it just ends in a pile of Foo.

          1. Fitzy.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            😆

          2. Wild Rover
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            I guess you have never been invited. Or struggle with the internet, or don’t take criticism, or have no sense of humour, or are just a dullard.

            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Oh, I see you've been reading my posts.

            2. In Like Flynn.
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              You called?

        2. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour ago

          Uh oh, tis the bad panda!

          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            One man's bad can be another man's good....

        3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          58 mins ago

          As Roy Batty once said, "time to die"

  4. Gazwaz80
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    http://www.premierleague.com/video/single/3859649

    1. Gazwaz80
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      We’ll, if this doesn’t make you want to get Debruyne and Captain him then nothing will 😀

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Akanji nailed then?

      2. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        This

  5. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Really enjoying this cup tie. Proper match!

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I would be if I wasn't a West Ham fan!

      1. Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Should be an exciting last 15. Could go either way.

  6. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    @United fans, which one of these would you take back as manager when the inevitable happens?

    A) Olé
    B) José
    C) LVG

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      D) Rooney

      1. NorCal Villan
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Rooney Mara could outmanage that meathead

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      E) anybody else

    3. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Jose with money = good

    4. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Big Ange

  7. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Who thinks KDB is a Haaland replacement or does KDB make Haaland more lethal?

    I don't think I can 24M in 2 players on one team.

    1. GoonerSteve
      • 14 Years
      56 mins ago

      I'm betting both.

      1. GoonerSteve
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        *getting

    2. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      I’m gonna have both and will rethink when Salah comes back. Possible to have the 3 with cheap def and no Saka, Maddy over Son, maybe Solanke over Watkins etc, see how it pans out.

      1. GoonerSteve
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Same

    3. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      KdB and Haaland played together pretty much all last season

      Haaland was everyone’s captain, and KdB was a differential.

  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Burnley v Brentford is the first confirmed fixture for GW29.

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Suspect we're not going to get much benefit from free-hitting eleven players that week.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Arsenal vs Chelsea or Aston Villa vs West Ham will be confirmed for 29 before the GW22 deadline or in the midweek before the GW24 deadline (R4 replay)

    2. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Toneyawesome69 ?

  9. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Cunha going under the radar?

    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Under the skirt

    2. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Truly

  10. Button Phobic
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Doughty taken off at half time tonight. Anyone know if tactical or injury?

    1. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Was just about to ask the same question, having not seen the game

      1. Button Phobic
        • 14 Years
        37 mins ago

        Guess only a Luton fan that went would know

        1. Boberella
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Reading match reports doesn’t suggest any injuries, just needed to shake things up at half time by sounds of it.

  11. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Reguilon could be neat at Brentford at 4.4m
    Toney definitely worth considering too:

    “No team will have more fixtures than Brentford in Gameweeks 25-29. They'll probably be the only team with 6 fixtures in those 5 GWs.

    GW25 - LIV+mci
    GW26 - whu
    GW27 - CHE
    GW28 - ars
    GW29 - bur”

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Tough run of fixtures - Toney is fine being nailed and on pens. Can't see more than 2 CS though

  12. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Helpful update on blank week 29 from Ben Crellin.

    https://x.com/BenCrellin/status/1747383783878201821?s=20

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Knew I was a genius getting Toney on my WC last week

  13. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Any chance Bowen plays?

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Slim but hope so.

      Got Trippier first on my bench.

