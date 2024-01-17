78
  1. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Rest of the season, who should I keep when Salah, Son and Haaland back?

    A) KDB
    B) Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. user.n
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Shitekins

      Open Controls
    3. chilli con kone
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. MissouriMarten
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    It's a minor point, I know, but West Ham are home to Villa, not away.

    Open Controls
    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Well spotted, will amend!

      Open Controls
      1. Content creators are for Ki…
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Poor journalism

        Open Controls
  3. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Which musical instrument can you play with some proficiency? I mineself can play the bass clarinet, true story!

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Guitar very poorly.
      Recorder at primary level proficiency. Rusty.
      But my whistling skills are quite dazzling

      Open Controls
    2. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Was expecting the lute

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Bass lute!

        Open Controls
        1. Fitzy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Sounds fishy

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            No flies on Fitzy!

            Open Controls
        2. Eze Really?
          • 9 Years
          just now

          What about the battle horn to get you soldiers in line?

          Open Controls
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Been playing guitar for the last 20 years. Still learning though.

      Open Controls
    4. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Dont bards traditionally play lute?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Only on The Witcher! I well remember tutoring the thespian Henry Cavill, who played Gerald of Riviera, about sword play and potent fighting moves! They originally had an electric lute you know, and when I heard it barely making a sound I turned to Henry and said, is that Luton?

        Huuuzzaaahhhh!!!!!!!

        Open Controls
        1. lilmessipran
          • 11 Years
          43 mins ago

          Haha

          Open Controls
        2. Monklane
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Possibly the best joke involving a lute I've heard all day.

          Open Controls
    5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Bass, but not any good

      Open Controls
    6. El_Matador
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Guitar. I am a novice, currently trying to get my head around pentatonic scales.

      Open Controls
    7. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Guitar and bass for the last 30 odd years. A little bit of drums and piano bit I'm pretty useless at those.

      Open Controls
  4. chilli con kone
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Long way to go but just for early team planning purposes…

    Who would you rather have from GW24?

    A. Trent
    B. Foden

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Not that straightforward to answer. Who are the cheaper alternatives if you go with one over the other. Doubles/blanks is a factor ro consider and which premiums you decide to go with

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Unhelpful probably, but both. I think the rush to ditch Foden is, at the least, premature. Still looked very dangerous against Newcastle & I'll be holding for the DGW

      Open Controls
      1. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        I want to hold, but KDB, Foden & Haaland is very expensive, might replace Foden with Bilva

        Open Controls
  5. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Update on Olise:

    "We have to wait on him [Michael], we don't know quite how long for," the manager said. "He won't be fit for this game or the next one, and then we will see when our next game comes after that. He is working at it, of course, like all of them are."

    https://www.cpfc.co.uk/news/first-team/roy-hodgson-team-news-crystal-palace-everton-fa-cup-fourth-round-replay/

    Open Controls
    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Sounds in line with the reports that he'd miss most (if not all) of January then with a chance he returns for Sheffield Utd. An appearance from the bench is about the best I'd expect then anyway so I'm hoping I won't need him, but it'd helpful if he did make that so I'd be more confident he'd start in GW23, but I similarly wouldn't be overly surprised to see him miss both games

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        I briefly forgot that its Arsenal up next but yeah I guess this is roughly in line with my previous expectations too

        Open Controls
  6. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/west-ham-injury-update-bowen-paqueta-antonio-latest-news-return-dates-b1132835.html

    Bowen possibly back for the weekend.

    Open Controls
    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      I think he should be given a 2 minute cameo to build his fitness up (non-owner)

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        48 mins ago

        Ban

        Open Controls
      2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        just now

        As an owner but bencher I concur

        Open Controls
    2. faux_C
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      Ever since their injuries were announced I've been convinced both Bowen and Trent will play the next game.

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 6 Years
        just now

        What's with Taa? Unlike Bowen taa clearly ruled out for 3 weeks..

        Open Controls
  7. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Hmmm, Haaland getting a run out at Wolverhampton on Friday...

    Open Controls
    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Unusual time 1.05 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Oscar Slater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        1.40 😉

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      https://images.app.goo.gl/GKSFF8U7kr2wKxFR6

      Open Controls
  8. ritzyd
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Chip Strategy Thoughts? While it's quiet thought i'd get a feel for what people are thinking? I'm looking at the following right now:

    GW25 - Bench Boost - I'm assuming Liv/Lut moves here - if not i'll rethink, my team looks well set for this, can get to 6 or 7 doublers and my single GW players have great fixtures. Also hate this chip so allows me to focus funds for remainder of season.
    GW29/GW30 - Deadend then WC out - Fixture dependent but draw looking like 6 blanks give or take 1 either side so dead ending and WC over the final IB of the season seems good as we'll pretty much know 37 doublers too.
    GW34 - Freehit - Likely a blank and double gameweek with the blanks being the better teams and the doublers being the smaller teams, seems obvious to use FH here.
    GW37 - Triple Captain - Should be the biggest DGW, plenty of bigger teams doubling too and allows me a super punt if chasing.

    I'm not loving the idea of BB in 37 because think there will be a lot of rotation/on the beach teams as last season and don't think the BB works in 34 given it will likey be a blank for bigger sides. May FH in 29 still matches dependent but fell i'll get more value from it in 34? Triple captain in 25 also an option but that probably pushes the BB to 37. Reposting as got bottomed with new article. What's everyone else thinking?

    Prior responses:

    EZE REALLY
    I cannot think about it just yet and 37/38 are so far away and 2nd teams will be prominent in many cases. I am seeing how the land lies to FH25/26 and WC 30/31. I am well set with 11 mil funds to make moves to GW25

    SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
    The question for me will be when do to WC back in the premiums. Either GW24 or GW30. If GW30 the strategy won't differ much at all from yours.

    THE MENTACULUS
    Considering a SGW BB, maybe 23, or perhaps when the BOU/LUT DGW falls. Won't BB25 if Pool double too as I'll be stretching my budget as far as possible. More likely TC25 and deadend this phase up to 29/30 then WC. FH29/34 I guess, not too sure on that yet.

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      Early thoughts are TC25, WC30 and FH34. BB I have no idea, not opposed to using it in a SGW.

      I did have a look at BB25 but I have Gusto and Palmer away to City that GW and upgrading the bench means I can't have Haaland + Salah + KDB which I may want.

      Open Controls
      1. Kloppage Time
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        What’s your strategy for BGW 26? assuming Chelsea & Liverpool are in the final of the EPL cup

        Blank for Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs & Luton

        With Spurs & Chelsea assets and loading up on Liverpool could be a nightmare for GW26

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I should be able to deal with GW26 pretty easily because I'm not loading up on Liverpool. Salah + triple City for me.

          Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      TC: 25 stands out to me but depends on the fitness of the premiums and Liverpool DGW25

      BB: I won't be forcing it so depends how the fixtures land for my bench and SGW is not ruled out.

      FH: depends how many blanks fall on 29. If I can survive without FH29 then target DGW.

      WC: whenever my team needs it. Early WC might be an option to setup for 25 and 29 and allow FH for 34/37.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Good table from FPL Blackbox (1:52:56 onwards) for overview on possible GWs to use chips

        https://www.youtube.com/live/K3LwCn1pVv0?si=RjazWkwsl5hM0prs

        Open Controls
  9. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    A little early but who to start in GW22?

    Martinez (h) to Newcastle or Raya @ Forest.

    Saliba @ Forest or Trippier @ Villa.

    Ødegaard @ Forest or Gordon @ Villa.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Marti, Tripps and Ode

      Open Controls
  10. Eze Really?
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    7 hits TV 106.6 OR 49k.
    How are others comparing?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      7 hits, 106.1, OR18K

      Pretty similar. Happy with this season so far.

      Open Controls
      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Pretty similar

        Open Controls
      2. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Good OR strong position.

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      0 hits, 105.1, OR 37k

      Open Controls
      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        just now

        No hits and 105.1 excellent

        Open Controls
  11. HelmutCool
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    Any truth in the articles saying TAA might be out until middle to end of February?
    Ok Evening post might not be the best possible source 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      As long as he's back for the DGW in 25 I'll find a way to get him in.

      Open Controls
  12. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Away to Villa who would you play?

    Trippier
    Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Gordon - can't see a Newcastle CS away to Villa

      Open Controls
      1. Sloopy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        This ^

        Open Controls
    2. Lovren an elevator
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gordon

      Open Controls
  13. Toon lurk
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    What 'essential' players have you not owned this season? 47k currently, have never had Bowen, Trippier or Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      None of the players you have listed are "essential"

      Open Controls
      1. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        I think that's the point of the quotation marks in the OP. Oh, and Trippier.

        Open Controls
        1. Eze Really?
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I think you get what he means.

          Open Controls
    2. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Gordon and Trippier.

      Open Controls
    3. Lovren an elevator
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gordon (if he is considered essential?)
      Only just jumped on the Palmer wagon, myself

      Open Controls
  14. Dead Balls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    GW2 3,398,022 to GW21 187,225 enjoying the transfers 35 in totall

    Open Controls
  15. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    If you were to WC now, would you get Trippier for an easy move to Trent??

    Open Controls
    1. OLB
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nope, Botman better value. Trent starting to look expensive for his points.

      Open Controls
    2. Lovren an elevator
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      However good he is, he's just too expensive

      Open Controls
    3. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No IMO

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Depends how many transfers you have booked in. I would rather start with TAA assuming fit for 22 and DGW25

      Open Controls
  16. OLB
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Not in 1 week but moving to over 3 gameweeks - yes or no ?

    TAA / Konsa / Foden / Rich -> branthwaite / baldock / Salah / Bernardo

    Open Controls
    1. Lovren an elevator
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not sure about Bernardo, now that Kev is back.
      Also, why lose Rich now?!

      Open Controls
      1. OLB
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Good point on Bernardo
        Rich most willing sell mid left if I want Salah
        Would give mids of ; Salah / Son / KDB / Bernardo / Palmer

        Open Controls
  17. Lovren an elevator
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Can anyone tell me what Cunha's injury was last night?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Reported as cramp

      https://twitter.com/NathanJudah/status/1747393103013511177?t=U1LGEAiqKKpkQY2bptCp0g&s=19

      Open Controls

