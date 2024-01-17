Four Premier League sides were involved in FA Cup replays on Tuesday, with Luton Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers advancing into the fourth round.

West Ham United and Brentford have both exited, however, which has implications for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Blank Gameweek 29.

BUSY BEES

With both sides out of the FA Cup, Burnley v Brentford is the first fixture to be confirmed as a non-blank in Gameweek 29.

As a result, Brentford will have six fixtures between Double Gameweek 25 and 29.

Ivan Toney (£7.9m) will make his comeback against Nottingham Forest this weekend, so expect interest to ramp up.

READ MORE: FPL ones to watch in 2024: Ivan Toney

ANOTHER FIXTURE ON

West Ham’s surprise loss at Bristol City is important, too.

That’s because either Arsenal v Chelsea or Aston Villa v West Ham will now go ahead in Blank Gameweek 29.

Crucially, we should know which fixture is on before the Gameweek 22 deadline, with Chelsea and Aston Villa facing off in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday 26 January.

If Aston Villa win, then Arsenal v Chelsea won’t be a blank in Gameweek 29.

If Chelsea win, then West Ham v Aston Villa won’t be a blank in Gameweek 29.

However, in the event it goes to a replay, this won’t take place until the midweek before Gameweek 24.

We’ll only know the full extent of Blank Gameweek 29 just before Gameweek 27, when the FA Cup fifth round has taken place.

READ MORE: Five things to consider before the Gameweek 22 deadline