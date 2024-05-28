26
  1. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 hours, 49 mins ago

    hi everyone!--looking forward to the Euros and Euro 2024 fantasy

    1. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      10 hours, 41 mins ago

      Hiatus for me fantasy wise but looking forward to football coming home!

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        8 hours, 20 mins ago

        Likewise.

  2. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 25 mins ago

    Speaking of teams of the season, here's a couple of theoretical set-and-forget* teams of 2023/24 that follow the £100m and 3 players per club limits:
    ---------------------------------------------
    No Salah:

    Pope
    White Saliba Porro
    Palmer© FodenⓋ Saka Son Olise
    Watkins Haaland
    - Pickford Isak .Branthwaite .Dunk

    OR 66
    2685 points
    £100m GW1
    ----------------------------------------------
    No Haaland:

    Pope
    Saliba White Porro
    Palmer© FodenⓋ Saka Son Salah
    Watkins Isak
    - Pickford Mateta Akanji Branthwaite

    OR 74
    2682 points
    £97.5m GW1

    Source: u/LiuSiuMing https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/comments/1d17yr9/the_best_theoretical_and_real_setandforget_teams/
    (* Zero transfers & only auto-subs from the team line-up permitted)

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Playing a chip with those teams in GW1 wouldn't have made much difference as only Pickford's 2 points would be gained from a BB1, or only 1 extra point from TC1.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        So bench boosting and playing TC in the optimal gameweeks would have resulted in far higher ORs. Nice.

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          There's an argument that playing a chip in GW1 isn't against the "set-and-forget" criteria, but playing them during the rest of the season would be.

          1. Andy_Social
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 3 mins ago

            I actually played my BB in GW1 and probably would have finished with a higher OR if I HAD set & forgot! I was doing great until a disastrous wildcard after which all but 2 weeks were red arrows.

            No, I mean looking at those benches, there would have been GWs when they'd have got decent points (unless a load of first teamers were injured), I'd guess.

            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 53 mins ago

              GW1 Porro, Olise, Mateta & Branthwaite didn't play and Palmer had a cameo, so yeah there would definitely have been better weeks later in the season to play those chips e.g. TC33 (+26 points), but then it's no longer set&forget of course.

              Iirc you benefited from Crystal Palace defence on your bench BBGW1.

              1. Andy_Social
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 39 mins ago

                That's right. I'm not focused so much on the strict 'set 'n' forget' rule as to the transfers I made. Overall, it was the players I got rid of on my wildcards - like Palace players but worse, the likes of Foden, Palmer, Son just as they went on glorious runs that cost me.

                1. Andy_Social
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 31 mins ago

                  There's a lesson here, of course - don't make so many damn transfers. It's one I'd like to implement next season. I won't of course, as I'll get caught up in the hype.

                  I ran an experiment this season - I ran a parallel 'wife' account, which I didn't enter into any league. I didn't keep any spreadsheet record of its doings, and I only opened it an hour before deadline - if I remembered. The point is I put next to no thought into it and frequently rolled over transfers due to forgetting. It finished over 200K places above my proper team!

                  1. Powerplay
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                    interesting result....In my first season of playing FPL i finshed 332 OR in the 2018/19 season...an Aussie, didn't watch any PL games, didn't subscribe to any websites like FFS, follow or listen to any FPL content creators. Read a little but essentially just followed the weekly scoring, minutes played and points per match...no more than 30 minutes time devoted to the game per week.

                    Since then after following a few content creators and devoting more time to research have only been as high as 98k...have promised myself to get back to using stats alone in 24/25

  3. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Who would win next season if we made:

    A) a bald team
    B) a beard team, or
    C) an old team (over 30)?

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      D) Players whose teeth are not visible on FPL profile.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        E) Stupid haircut team!

  4. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Who had a better season?

    1. Arsenal - 2nd in PL, CL qualification, no major trophy
    2. Man U - 8th in PL, UEL qualification, FA cup

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Has to be Arsenal.

    2. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      57 mins ago

      1, clearly

      It would be nice if the FA Cup mattered but 2nd-4th are way more important.

    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      55 mins ago

      Arsenal. - 2nd in EPL, CL qualification, Community Shield.
      Fewest goals conceded in the league.
      Equal best goal difference (62) v (-1) Man Utd.
      Arsenal manager's job is safe.

    4. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      You should listen to talksport, this is exactly what they were discussing yesterday. Kind of 'call bait' to drive engagement.

    5. Mirror Man
        19 mins ago

        2

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          18 mins ago

          Did you make contact yet?

          1. Mirror Man
              7 mins ago

              I didn't. I instead aggressively consumed sandwiches before slipping out the back door. Yoink.

              Thanks.

              1. The Knights Template
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                Nexus-6?

      • Holmes
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        New article

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/05/28/who-made-your-2023-24-fpl-team-of-the-season/

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Isn't that this article - you'll have us going in circles.

