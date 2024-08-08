189
  twoplustwo
    9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Hi chaps, thoughts welcome on the below.

    Hendo 4.0
    Myko VDV Munoz Robinson Konsa
    Salah Eze Gordon Johnson Pereira
    Haaland Isak Woods

    I'm happy to wait on the premium England players (Foden, Saka, Watkins, Palmer). I'd like Sonny in but it weakens elsewhere but a downgrade of Mo would make this more palatable. No Arsenal feels like a bit of an issue though I'd only really fancy Ode for now.

  TheBiffas
    3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Unchanged for a good while... Any thoughts? If it looks like Trent isn't going to start it then I'll get VVD instead and upgrade Winks to CHO

    Areola

    TAA, Andersen, Hall

    Salah, Nkunku, B.Johnson, ESR

    Haaland, Isak, Havertz

    (Paulsen, Robinson, Winks, Faes)

    El_Matador
      12 Years
      just now

      Not keen on a couple of the selections but you seem to know your stuff, so I wish you good luck.

      It's a very good team for having both Salah and Haaland

  Tonyawesome69
    5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Eddie Howe asked about Kieran Trippier’s future:

    “I don’t think Kieran’s openly looking to leave. He’s been very good in training this week — has come back with an ambition to play and fight for his place, like every player does in pre-season. I see a player who is fully committed.
    “I see him as a huge part of the team & the squad going forward, but while we’re in this moment with FFP affecting the club, there is still the possibility that anyone could leave.
    “I won’t talk about individual players but naturally with incomings there will be outgoings too.”

    https://x.com/SkySports_Keith/status/1821469910951719352?t=oWE1lRsnE6zV1kOPDcP7Ng&s=19

    Bartowski
      13 Years
      6 mins ago

      I first read that as 'FPL affecting the club' and thought yes you're right Eddie, thanks for finally acknowledging the most important part of all this...

      Haa-lala-land
        3 Years
        1 min ago

        Embargoed quote: "Trippier knows how important his decision to the FPL world is and hopes to clarify what he's doing asap"

  Babit1967
    8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Hey guys stuck on this now:

    A) Salah, MGW/KULU, Areola
    B) Son, Odegaard, Pope

    Rest of the team is set with Haaland leading the line.

    _____ (4.0)
    Gvardiol Porro Mykolenko (Castagne, 4.0)
    Eze Nkunku, ______, ______ (Bobb)
    Haaland Isak Nuniz

    TheBiffas
      3 Years
      just now

      A

  x.jim.x
    9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Fun stat of the day:

    Boston United brought more fans to Brighton in the 2006-07 Johnstone Paint Trophy (9) than the fash brought to Brighton in 2024 (5)

    Haa-lala-land
      3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Must have been a hot day that day to need that many fans

      Haa-lala-land
        3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Comment regret. Delete.

        x.jim.x
          9 Years
          1 min ago

          Absolute stinker that one haha

  FPL MAN 123
    6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any help appreciated, keep going back and forth....

    Flekken

    TAA | Gvardiol | Saliba | Barco

    Saka | Jota | Nkunku | Gibbs-White

    Haaland | Isak

    (Henderson | Robinson | Rogers | Fraser)

    Thanks in advance!

  Jindungo
    14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Eze still to play ni pre-season.
    Any info about this? Will he be a starter in 1st GW?

    Tonyawesome69
      5 Years
      just now

      He started preseason yesterday. He will start imo

