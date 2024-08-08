Our 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team previews continue with Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are riding high on their end-of-season success under Oliver Glasner, elevating FPL interest.

Indeed, Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Eberechi Eze (£7.0m) are the fourth-most-owned picks in their Fantasy positions.

In these team guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each club for the upcoming campaign. We’ll also take a stab at predicted line-ups for Gameweek 1, review pre-season and more.

The data and graphics in this article come from either our Premium Members Area or Statsbomb, with whom we are partnering in 2024/25.

Fantasy managers can get access to the wealth of Statsbomb numbers, as well as the usual Opta stats, exclusive articles, transfer planner, tools and app, with a 40% discounted Premium Membership today.

CRYSTAL PALACE: REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

The Glasner effect.

Struggling in 15th at the point of Roy Hodgson’s departure, the Eagles ended up with a top-half finish. Six wins from the last seven games ensured the season ended with a flourish.

Above: Crystal Palace’s xG/xGC trendline in 2023/24 (rolling six-game average), via Statsbomb

Glasner injected new life into the Palace attack in particular. The rolling six-game xG average shot up from 0.66 at the point of Hodgson’s departure to 1.85 by the season’s end.

Over half (29) of the 57 league goals scored in 2023/24 came under Glasner’s stewardship. He was only in charge for 13 matches.

There was decent progress made at the other end, too, with five clean sheets registered after the managerial switch. Only Arsenal (seven) and Manchester City (eight) shipped fewer goals (14).

And only the top three and Newcastle United had a better non-penalty (NP) xG difference than Glasner-era Palace:

Above: Clubs sorted by NPxG difference from the point of Glasner’s appointment, via Statsbomb

CRYSTAL PALACE: REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



