Sleeper August 24

Sleeper Pick’em predictions for this weekend

83 Comments
Hopefully the opening Matchday went well for your Fantasy FC teams. Our competitive core team at Scout will soon be starting our own draft league, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, Sleeper’s other new game is Pick’em – a free predictor that takes up only a few minutes of each week but offers monthly and seasonal prizes.

The first part of Fantasy weekend preparations always involves looking at the imminent fixtures and predicting how they might go. So let’s go ahead and guess Matchday 2 via Pick’em.

If you see yourself as a bit of a top-flight Nostradamus, it’d be a good idea to download the app – available from the App Store and Play Store – and then join our Scout league.

REGULAR PICK’EM PRIZES

What is Sleeper + how can you join our free Pick'em league?

In Pick’em, you predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only is there a football shirt of choice to be won each month but the overall season-long winner will gain £7,500 worth of prizes!

It costs nothing, takes just a few minutes and is sociable – connecting you in a chat with league competitors.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN SCOUT’S FREE SLEEPER PICK’EM LEAGUE

MATCHDAY 2 PICK’EM

Using Sleeper Pick'em to predict this weekend

On the final day of 2023/24, Manchester United picked up all three points at Brighton and Hove Albion. However, the Seagulls had won their previous four league meetings and we back them to do this again, having looked great last week versus Everton.

To make matters worse, the Toffees will be without both James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite for their trip to Tottenham Hotspur, making the North London side favourites.

Meanwhile, to encourage those draft teams that own either Erling Haaland, Chris Wood or Rodrigo Muniz, we also think all three promoted sides will lose.

Eddie Howe shall end the weekend still without a league win over former club Bournemouth but at least Arsenal will say they’ve stopped their run of defeats to Aston Villa.

A score draw is anticipated between Crystal Palace and West Ham United, before Sunday brings hard-fought victories for Liverpool and Chelsea.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN SCOUT’S FREE SLEEPER PICK’EM LEAGUE

WHAT IS SLEEPER?

What is Sleeper + how can you join our free Pick'em league? 1

Built like a messenger app, Sleeper launched in 2014 as a place to chat about Fantasy games. Their initial US leagues debuted in 2017 and they’ve now decided to branch into football with some exciting Premier League and La Liga contests.

Pride is taken in its design, aided by initially hiring a bunch of casual fans and first-time Fantasy players to bring out-of-the-box ideas that created a less intimidating interface for new players. And this seems to have worked, as Sleeper continues to gain popularity.

83 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Salarrivederci
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Andreas in a 3-5-2 with Sels and Jebbison om bench.

    Or Muniz in a 3-4-3 with 4.0 GK and Bergvall on the bench?

    Sanchez
    TAA - Gvardiol - Robinson
    Palmer - Saka - Jota - Eze - Andreas
    Haaland - Armstrong

    (Sels, THB, Jebbison, Mosq)

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      If play Muniz against Leicester

      Open Controls
    2. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Probably Muniz

      Open Controls
    3. RoelDw
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Muniz

      Open Controls
  2. el polako
    • 7 Years
    4 hours ago

    Sleeper F’em.

    Open Controls
  3. niloh1
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Who is the best Solanke replacement? Can't afford Havertz without taking a hit

    a) Muniz
    or
    b) Mateta
    or
    c) anyone else below 7.5

    Open Controls
    1. 15men1cup
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Mateta by some unhealthy distance, imo

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        There should be, he’s 1.5m more.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          Yup! Probably underpriced (like Eze), but I see why FPL Towers played it safe with Glasner's lads

          I had him locked for GW1 after what I saw last season, but the Olympics and Solanke's move killed that idea

          Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        His returns under Glasner, and then his returns at the Olympics... If this is a purple patch, it's gone on for 6+ months. Ride the wave

        Open Controls
    4. Tasty Jerk
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      B) Mateta easily.

      Open Controls
    5. el polako
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Muniz, play the fixtures and next 3 are as good as they get.

      Open Controls
    6. Barnaby Wilde
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Zirkzee

      Open Controls
    7. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. tom66
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    Wood or Muniz

    Open Controls
    1. tom66
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      reply fail for above

      Open Controls
    2. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Muniz

      Open Controls
    3. 15men1cup
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Muniz with ease

      Open Controls
  5. Jonesfromthere
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Morning Haaland triple captainers. How we feeling?

    Open Controls
    1. 15men1cup
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Triple Captaining Salah as a hedge. Plus if he outscores Haaland I am going to fly .........probably top 10.......something like that

      Open Controls
      1. Jonesfromthere
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Wow I respect the boldness. Good luck

        Open Controls
        1. 15men1cup
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          Cheers buddy. Good luck also.

          Open Controls
    2. BlzE_94
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      I don't normally TC single gw players so im feeling a little nervous

      Open Controls
  6. Chandler Bing
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Play Murphy and save transfer or transfer out Solanke?

    Open Controls
    1. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Murphy. I'd say this is part of why you have an 8th attacker

      Murphy has a good fixture and is nailed, with good performances until the 10-man game

      Open Controls
    3. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Murphy

      Open Controls
    4. Last orders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
  7. 15men1cup
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Dilemma.......

    In the unfortunate position of having to play Rogers or Harwood this GW.......
    I have 3m ITB.........and I have made my free transfer. So if I need to make a transfer I have to take a hit.

    My Midfield is currently Saka, Salah, Bruno, Nkunku and Rogers

    My thinking is....

    A) Take a hit to bring Eze into my team for Rogers.......All in needs is goal involvement to cover the cost.
    B) Play Rogers and hope for the best against Arsenal and Eze doesn't go mental......
    C) Any other suggestions?

    Thanks guys and good luck for GW2

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Why do you owner arogers if the idea of playing him appalls you?

      Open Controls
      1. 15men1cup
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Good fixtures coming up....Arsenal is not one of them. Plus I wanted Eze from the start and had to choose him or Solanke.

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          I actually consider playing Rogers over Murphy based on how lively he looked against hammers.

          Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Park THB at third sub until Soton proves to be a better defence than their low defensive rank *in the Championship* last season

      Nkunku to Foden might be a better use of those funds. Play Rogers. Emery doesn't believe in tough fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. 15men1cup
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        This was on my mind too...Love it...thanks for the friendly advice! Good luck for GW2

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Cheers! 🙂

          Open Controls
    3. Barnaby Wilde
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Personally, I think Rogers could be the bargain of the season, but Arsenal away isn’t a nice looking fixture.
      Beyond this weekend tho, Rogers has a delicious run of matches that you won’t want to miss out on.
      And you never know, there’s been a few young lads who have scored away at Arsenal (“remember the name”)

      Open Controls
      1. 15men1cup
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        Good point. Cheers Mate.....!!!

        Open Controls
      2. el polako
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        The game is at Villa Park.

        Open Controls
      3. Stockport Hatter
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Only Villa are at home

        Open Controls
  8. Garlana
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Rich man's problems today but still a benching headache, start:

    A) Saliba (avl)
    B) Robinson (LEI)

    Open Controls
    1. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Stockport Hatter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Same issue and I’ve gone for Robinson.

      Open Controls
  9. Barnaby Wilde
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Will Livramento start, or should I switch to another Newcastle defender ? (I’m on wildcard)

    Open Controls
    1. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Should start

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      should start with everything going around Trippier

      Open Controls
  10. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Hard to decide final spot on my WC

    A) Porro (stronger bench with Rogers, 0.5 itb)

    B Eze (bench made up of the cheapest starters)

    Open Controls
    1. dhamphiir
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      I’d go Eze. Porro has some tough games coming up. Would find another way to get Villa cover for their run.

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Eze. Nailed 4.0 defenders provide cover while maxing out starting XI points. It's a bit too early to know who to rotate for what fixtures, and the cheapies who emerge tend to be perma-starters anyway

      What I mean is... If I get Rogers/Minteh, it'll be as a starter to maximize my starting XI's points by maybe being able to afford Haaland + Salah. I'll still have a cheap bench then

      Open Controls
  11. andre_c
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Have no bench available for this lot.
    Quansah to Robinson or Lewis? Then who to bench out of Hall and Rogers?

    Henderson
    TAA - Porro - Hall
    Salah - Son - Saka - Smith Rowe - Rogers
    Isak - Muniz

    Slicker - Quansah - Solanke - Barco

    1.0m ITB

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Fellaini's Fro
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Quansah would be the last one to sell as he might actually get minutes.
      Swap solanke IMO,

      Open Controls
    2. The Wanton Trader
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Solanke > Havertz ?

      Open Controls
  12. aapoman
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Damn had no idea Muniz was rising last night. Would have moved Solanke to him already if I did...

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      I warned it was going to happen!

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/08/23/fpl-gameweek-2-scout-picks-city-triple-up-includes-doku?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26715828

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      My old legs are raring to go

      Open Controls
      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Varicose Veins Vardy.

        Open Controls
  13. Killug
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Start ESR or Murphy?

    Open Controls
    1. Chandler Bing
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      ESR for sure

      Open Controls
  14. Chandler Bing
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    WIll Solanke's drop % refresh once the red flag goes away? Though it seems like he'll drop before it lifts.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      If a player goes straight from red flag to fully available, his price gets locked for a week

      Open Controls
  15. The Wanton Trader
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Sels
    Porro / Gabriel / Lewis
    Son(c) / Saka / Jota / LDiaz / Gordon
    Isak / Wood

    Flekken / Murillo / Saliba / Solanke

    All good to go…??

    Open Controls
  16. Differentiator
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Can't believe Jota Silva is only 6m

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Probably because it's Forest

      Open Controls
  17. Ze_Austin
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    NEW ART:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/08/24/a-fans-perspective-of-chelsea-players-in-fpl

    Open Controls
  18. Barnaby Wilde
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    I’m on wildcard and have 5.5 to spend on a forward. Who shall I go for? I’m currently on Pedro.

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Armstrong not great but definitely nailed

      Open Controls
  19. Bonita
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Who would you bench guys? ESR or Nkunku? Already have Muniz of that matters.

    Open Controls
  20. The Train Driver
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Still have time to remove TC activated...

    Open Controls
  21. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Heart says Vardy, Head says Muniz, Deeq says Mateta.

    Now that Muniz rose in price, sensible to keep? Or go with my heart? Or D?

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      ideally Deeq says Wood

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Impressive stuff!

        Open Controls
  22. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Best 6.5m mid?

    Open Controls
  23. Nomoredoubt
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    I need a massive help 🙂
    Only one spot available who going to start?
    Wood, or Nkunku ,or Gordon

    Many Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. dhamphiir
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Wood

      Open Controls
      1. Nomoredoubt
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Thank you

        Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Gordon

      Open Controls
  24. Brunsvigeren
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Tripple captain Salah, feeling great

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      He loves playing Brentford. Good luck!

      Open Controls
    2. 15men1cup
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Me too..... Just have the feeling that we will see a hatty from Salah with all this Haaland talk. Come on!!!!!

      Open Controls
      1. Brunsvigeren
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Youre welcome in the boat

        Open Controls
  25. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Henderson
    Gvardiol Robinson Trent (Livra Mosq)
    Salah Minteh Eze Doku (Sangare)
    Haaland Havertz Muniz

    How is this for a WC team??

    Open Controls

