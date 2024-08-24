Sleeper Pick’em predictions for this weekend

Sponsored by Sleeper

Hopefully the opening Matchday went well for your Fantasy FC teams. Our competitive core team at Scout will soon be starting our own draft league, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, Sleeper’s other new game is Pick’em – a free predictor that takes up only a few minutes of each week but offers monthly and seasonal prizes.

The first part of Fantasy weekend preparations always involves looking at the imminent fixtures and predicting how they might go. So let’s go ahead and guess Matchday 2 via Pick’em.

If you see yourself as a bit of a top-flight Nostradamus, it’d be a good idea to download the app – available from the App Store and Play Store – and then join our Scout league.

REGULAR PICK’EM PRIZES

In Pick’em, you predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only is there a football shirt of choice to be won each month but the overall season-long winner will gain £7,500 worth of prizes!

It costs nothing, takes just a few minutes and is sociable – connecting you in a chat with league competitors.

MATCHDAY 2 PICK’EM

On the final day of 2023/24, Manchester United picked up all three points at Brighton and Hove Albion. However, the Seagulls had won their previous four league meetings and we back them to do this again, having looked great last week versus Everton.

To make matters worse, the Toffees will be without both James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite for their trip to Tottenham Hotspur, making the North London side favourites.

Meanwhile, to encourage those draft teams that own either Erling Haaland, Chris Wood or Rodrigo Muniz, we also think all three promoted sides will lose.

Eddie Howe shall end the weekend still without a league win over former club Bournemouth but at least Arsenal will say they’ve stopped their run of defeats to Aston Villa.

A score draw is anticipated between Crystal Palace and West Ham United, before Sunday brings hard-fought victories for Liverpool and Chelsea.

WHAT IS SLEEPER?

Built like a messenger app, Sleeper launched in 2014 as a place to chat about Fantasy games. Their initial US leagues debuted in 2017 and they’ve now decided to branch into football with some exciting Premier League and La Liga contests.

Pride is taken in its design, aided by initially hiring a bunch of casual fans and first-time Fantasy players to bring out-of-the-box ideas that created a less intimidating interface for new players. And this seems to have worked, as Sleeper continues to gain popularity.

