  1. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    I remember years ago, I read a sentence on this site still clicks in my mind once in a while
    It was about taking hit or something to bring in ruben dias
    Someone replied :taking hit and paying 5.5, “not for a dias”

    Still true to this day
    He has never had a marvelous season fpl wise
    Of course that may change finally in a season
    But that “not for a dias” part saved me many times

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Carpe Dias

  2. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Hit or no hit?

    A) Barco —> Akanji (-4)
    B) Good to go

    Cheers!

    Henderson
    Saliba - Porro - Quansah*
    Saka - Jota - Gordon - Eze
    Haaland - Isak - Solanke*

    (Fabianski) (Sangaré - Johnson* - Barco*) - £1.5 ITB

    1. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Solanke* is Muniz *** ^^

      My apologies.

    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I think a hit would be justified as you might well be down to 10 mem without it.

  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    G2G? I'm rolling to get Watkins gwk3

    Henderson
    TAA Porro Robinson Hall
    Salah(c) Saka Bruno Jota Eze
    Isak

    Matthews Jebbison Solanke Barco

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      GTG chill

    2. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      After GW2, you'll be rather thinking of accommodating Haaland while keeping Salah

  4. The Blackadder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Who would you play as your 4th midfielder…
    A Murphy
    B ESR?

    1. Crystal Alice
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’m going B

    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Hmm... I think Murphy, but strong case for ESR too

  5. Urban Cowboy.
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Right call to keep Solanke if my cover is Hall?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      That's my play, depends who you want to replace Solanke

  6. TSN
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Start one:

    A. Winks
    B. J Murphy

    Worried about Murphy’s minutes..

    1. Urban Cowboy.
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      Definitely Murphy

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Surely go for Murphy over 2 pointer Winks

      Murphy subbed early due to RC. He'll start and get 60 mins

  7. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Is Mazraoui a good pick or is there better 4.5m picks?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Fine until when Shaw is back after IB. Unclear beyond that

  8. tommo-uk-
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who’s on the TC Haaland train….

    1. welshbenny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      Seriously considering it.

    2. Johnny too hotty
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      You not want to save for double game weeks ?

      1. welshbenny
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        There’s only 2 though right?

    3. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      I’m just it, very few in my mini league own him

    4. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      yes

  9. Pablo613
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Who to bench from ESR, Nkunku and Wood?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      just now

      ESR

      Open Controls
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Torn between 2 options to start.
    A. Pedro v MUN (H)
    B. Nkunku v wol (A)

    Henderson
    TAA Gabriel Robinson
    Saka Gordon Eze ESR
    Haaland Isak Pedro
    (Paulsen Nkunku Konsa Johnson)

    1. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      I'm slightly biased, but Pedro for me.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Talk to me about your biased answer towards Pedro

        1. ameisin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Brighton fan. I think we're going to tear that shambles of a club apart today.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            Haha fair enough. What's your xMins on Pedro? Similar to GW1?

            1. ameisin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              I expect so - Rutter and Gruda are unlikely to feature today, unless a cameo at the end. Most of the competition in the team is for the wide positions at the moment.

              Also hoping that Chelsea implode.

              But please take all my overconfidence with a pinch of salt 😉

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Wolves are open but can United deal with the speed of play?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        It's a tough one.

        Expect Nkunku around 60 mins assuming he starts 3rd game in 7 days. Pedro with tougher fixture on paper but at home, higher xMins and likely on pens.

  11. gkoc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A - ESR
    B - Murphy
    C - Wood

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      The one not playing against a promoted team

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  12. mataave
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    What should I do?

    a) Solanke to Muniz -4
    b) Play Winks

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

  13. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Which combo better, currently on A

    A Gordon & Rogers

    B Gabriel & Hall

    Hoping Gordon can sort away form.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      2 def v 2 mid? GR

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Playing mids currently the defenders are benched just checking thought process 🙂

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Oh ok, very strong team, bb gwk1? Can't remember

  14. Wayner9
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Bench one?
    a, Hall
    b, ESR (have Muniz)
    c, Minteh

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Defender

    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

    4. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      A - go with the attackers.

    5. Traction Engine Foot
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

  15. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Final call

    A: Start Andersen with Mykolenko 1st sub and roll FT
    B: Mykolenko -> Livramento

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      A.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  16. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Can’t respond to questions, just takes too long and life is short (and brutal). Might come back later on. Ciao!

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Shocking for a paid site!

  17. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    GTG?

    Raya
    Gvardiol Hall TAA
    Salah(c) MGW Bruno Palmer
    Muniz Pedro Isak

    Bench: Turner Winks Konsa Johnson
    1 FT, 2m ITB

  18. DavidR_25
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Can anyone talk me out of TC’ing Haaland?

    My thoughts:

    - Fewer DGWs this season and not guaranteed he will have one.
    - We know he is fit and no CL yet so high xMins.
    - He statistically is most effective at home.
    - He is playing one of the weakest teams in the division. (Ok we need possibly more data here but it is likely).
    - He is in form. (When is he not)

    Help?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      No, go with your gut.

      1. DavidR_25
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks! I can’t shake the feeling so I’m just going to have some fun and go for it.

    2. el polako
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Don’t do it
      *moves a open palm hand slowly from right to left in front of his face”

    3. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Do what feels right

    4. DangerFC
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mate fantasy favours the brave and you have to go with your gut. Don't worry about missing a double gameweek that he might not even play 180 mins in because they are deeper in other comps. Pull trigger and il be back to see how it went

  19. ameisin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Who would you bench from?:

    A: MGW (sou)
    B: ESR (LEI)
    C: Murphy (bou)

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      C

      1. ameisin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Currently on him.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      The one not playing against a promoted team.

      1. ameisin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Good point. Final audition for my Morgan punt today methinks.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yeah I think so. FPL appeal dropped when he lost most set pieces during preseason and confirmed in GW1

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/08/19/which-players-took-penalties-and-set-pieces-in-fpl-gameweek-1-2

          1. ameisin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers Tony! Unless he bangs today he'll be Eze by next week.

  20. Green Jumper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    I'm considering ditching Nkunku if he doesn't haul in the next couple of weeks.

    Replacement likely to be Szoboszlai, slightly favoured over Mitoma, Bernardo and Doku.

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Why not ESR

  21. Tripleh123
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Start one defender:

    A. Robinson (Fulham Home)
    B. Saliba ( Arsenal Away)

  22. Redranger
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    A) Play Konsa
    B) Solanke > Wood for free

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Muniz is in vogue if you don't have him already

      1. Redranger
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        I’ve already got Robinson and ESR, so ideally I won’t triple up but their fixtures do look good.

        1. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Wood is not a bad shout in this case
          I'd still tilt towards muniz a bit

  23. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Worth -4 to sell Solanke for

    A) Wood
    B) Mateta
    C) Muniz
    D) No -4, play Winks

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Hold, access after todays games

    2. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      D

    3. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      B or C for me or Armstrong - will dodge price drops, and a chance the hit recovered straightaway.

    4. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      D

    5. Sprinterdude
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm in the same boat not sure either of them are 100% nailed could be rotation candidates and early subs for various reasons

    6. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cheers, GL! Hoping for a Winks wonder 😉

  24. CheesyZoot
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Amad to start again this week?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Might not be in the squad

      https://x.com/TenHagBall_/status/1827071182581199130?t=lr_Wux5BGdIKz3Gm1zD_bg&s=19

  25. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Would you say Livramento is a rotation risk? Can't remember what the latest is with Trippier.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Trippier pushing to leave the club but yes still a rotation risk when he is still there

  26. andre_c
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Start one:

    a) Hall
    b) Rogers

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Play the fwd most

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        This

  27. Maeki2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Solanke to Vardy?

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Muniz if you don't have him already
      Thank me later

    2. Tasty Jerk
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Mateta

    3. DangerFC
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I think muniz is a better option if you can afford him.

  28. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    A) Salah(c) + Pedro
    B) Haaland(c) + Yates and -4

    1. DangerFC
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I'm sticking with salah.

  29. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    FPL Towers have just updated Solanke's status.
    He'll apparently be back for 1st September instead of 15th September. Interesting.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Aligns with embargoed quotes (10:30pm) from Ange

    2. Lukakuna
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Might keep him then and play Rogers against Arsenal

  30. DangerFC
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Gordon to foden /kdb for a -4 to cover no city assests?

    Yes or no

