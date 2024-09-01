We round up all the attacking returns and projected bonus points from Sunday’s Gameweek 3 matches in this article.

The summary of goals, assists and bonus comes from LiveFPL.

Everything else, like chances created and expected goals (xG), is official Opta data taken from our Premium Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 3: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 3: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

