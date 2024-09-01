337
  1. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Tempted by WC, any thoughts?

    Out most likely: TAA, Gabriel, Jota, ESR, Saka, Murphy, Wood

    1. It’s A Joke
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Saka is scoring and assisting every game. TAA has 3 cleans sheets and been a threat, plus comes off in 70 making a CS more likely.

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah but point per milion you can find better value

        1. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Don't have TAA and doing just fine. Konate a good option.

    2. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Why on earth sell TAA?

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Money

  2. Alli
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    A. Gordon > Diaz
    B. Martinez / Andersen / Harwood > Robbo
    C. Both for -4

    Henderson - Fabianski
    Saliba - Porro - Martinez - Andersen - Harwood
    Saka - Jota - Gordon - ESR - Rogers
    Haaland - Isak - Pedro

  3. Totalfootball
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    palmer to Luis diaz ?
    4.0 to Taa ??

    thoughts ?

    1. It’s A Joke
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      No. Palmer is always getting points.

    2. OverTinker
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Things always happen for Palmer - his stars are aligned

    3. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      No

    4. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I'd rather have TAA & Diaz

  4. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    Tempted to WC to this. Should i hold out until GW6?

    Raya Fabianski
    Robbo Robinson Porro Lewis HB
    Salah Diaz Eze Minteh Winks
    Haaland Havertz J.Pedro

    Current team 1FT 1.5m ITB
    Henderson Bentley
    Porro Gvardiol Robinson Gabriel HB
    Saka Jota Eze ESR Sangare
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    1. It’s A Joke
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      No. You’re really only missing Salah

    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd wait to GW6

    3. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Cheers both

  5. It’s A Joke
    • 14 Years
    19 mins ago

    Bottomed. Every time I look at who has had a goal or assist it is always Salah, Haaland, Palmer, Saka & Havertz.

    I’m gonna try and get all of em in. But will probably have to forgo one. Who? I’m thinking Palmer.

    1. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Saka

      1. It’s A Joke
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        I’m not feeing that. He’s scores and assisted in every game.

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Well of these 4 i would say Havertz. But if money is tight then saka. Think palmer has more haul potential than saka and havertz

    3. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Would rather have Palmer over Saka/Havertz for the next 2 GW and can then bring them in GW6

    4. Zimo
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      If you want one from each team it will have to be Saka. That's what I'm doing.

      Plus I have Mbeumo. Front 5 of dreams for me.

      1. It’s A Joke
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        What’s your full team? Sounds ideal.

        1. Zimo
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Henderson
          Robertson Robinson Lewis
          Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
          Haaland Havertz Welbeck

          Bench is fodder. All playing but realistically get 2 points everytime. I have 0.5itb to do Lewis to Konate in GW5 too if he stops playing.

          1. Zimo
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Took a -12 to get Palmer Mbeumo Welbeck Rogers this week for Eze Isak Minteh Jota but feels worth it long term.

    5. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Saka

  6. Goodfeathers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Calvert Lewin worth a punt as a differential? Looked dangerous against Bournemouth & he’s 5.9 now so I can get Palmer at the same time (2FT).

    1. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Is this 2020?

      1. Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Haha. That’s probably the last time I had him in my fpl team tbf. Just looking at Evertons fixtures though, and the fact they actually played quite well this week, despite the capitulation at the end.

    2. Dubem_FC
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mods, please, this comment violets community standard.

  7. Zimo
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Poor Arteta. Arsenal have to compete with both City and Liverpool this year.

    1. iFash@FPL
        just now

        No respite for the poor guy, however he tries every season…

    2. DeeJazz
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      I have 1 free transfer for GW 4 and some players to change:
      a) Lewis Hall -> Konsa, Dunk or Colwill ?
      b) Chris Wood -> Pedro, Welbeck, Armstrong or downgrade to 4.5 striker

      Can you advice which player should I transfer out and which can you advice to take from GW 4 ?

      Thanks

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Are these players a must transfer out? How does the rest of the team look?

        1. DeeJazz
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Raya/Valdimarsson
          Gvardiol/Porro/VVD/Hall/Greaves
          Eze/ESR/Rogers/Salah/Winks
          Haaland/Isak/Wood

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Roll

    3. OverTinker
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Stick with the Salah squad or move to Salah plus Haaland squad - big question for me. What are you guys thinking about this

      1. Pablitto
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Haaal + Mo it is

      2. Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Salah showing he can go toe to toe with Haaland so far (arguably with tougher fixtures) so I’m gonna stick it out for now.

    4. sankalparora07
        13 mins ago

        Hi all, please help. I have 3m ITB. What should I be doing?

        A) Bruno + Porro to Salah + 4.0m defender for a hit
        B) Porro to Robertson and then Bruno to Palmer in GW5
        C) Porro to TAA and then Bruno to Foden/ KDB in GW5

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Neither

          1. sankalparora07
              5 mins ago

              Then what should I do? This is my team and I have 3m ITB.

              Henderson
              Porro Robinson Myklenko Burn THB
              Saka Bruno Jota Semenyo Winks
              Haaland Isak Muniz

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                Roll or Saka to salah

              2. Karan14
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                I would WC that.

        2. Khalico
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Any changes to be made from current squad or future changes?

          Flekken, Fabianski
          Livra, Lewis, Maz, Johnson, Robinson
          Salah, Saka, KDB, Palmer, Rogers
          Havertz, J.Pedro, Isak

        3. I am 42
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          which combo is better for GW4?

          1) Jota & Isak
          2) Mbeumo & Havertz

          1. Zimo
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Probably 1 for GW4 but beyond that 2 is better longterm.

        4. Sz21
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          Henderson.
          Porro, Gabriel, Robinson.
          Saka, Jota, Gordon, Smith- Rowe, Rogers.
          Haaland, Isak.
          Matthews, Solanke, Rogers, Hall, Barco.

          3ft's, 0.5m ITB.
          Planning on Hall/Saka/Solanke -> Nedel../Salah/Pedro - leaving 0.3m ITB.
          Good moves or anything else I should consider?
          Prob WC 6.

        5. allaboutthemagic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Will digne continue to start for villa?

          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Quality competition in Maatsen - I wouldn’t go there, sadly.

          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Maybe yes maybe no

        6. Karan14
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Hendo
          TAA Munoz Robinson
          Saka Jota Gordon ESR
          Haaland Havertz Isak
          (4.0 Winks Johnson Barco)

          1FT & 0.4m

          WC Team:

          Flekken Fabianski
          TAA Gabriel Robinson Dunk 4.0
          Salah Eze Mbuemo ESR Winks
          Haaland Havertz Pedro

          Worth a WC?

          1. ZeBestee
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            I like it.

        7. ZeBestee
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Sels Ward
          TAA Dunk Munoz Harwood Barco
          Saka Esr Rogers Jota Diaz
          Havertz Haaland Isak

          Do I need to WC this team to bring in Salah?

          I already did my 3 transfers to bring in TAA, Diaz and Dunk for Saliba, Porro and Barco.

          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            You’re captaining Haaland so definitely not WC worthy!

        8. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          3FT’s, 0.5mITB - any ideas?

          Pope
          Porro Munoz Robinson
          Jota Diaz Gordon ESR
          Haaland Isak Muniz

          Sa B.Diaz Saliba Gabriel

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Arsenal def to Robbo

        9. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          93 with no Salah 1.5m to 372k OR

          Not wanting to WC but thinking -4 Saka and Jota to Salah and 5.5 mid

          No Palmer but don't want to WC until 6

          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Keep Jota.

        10. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          I think Jackson is actually an option if you cant afford Palmer

          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Can’t see it personally.

        11. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          just now

          What (c) stands out for you in GW4?

          Haaland (h) to Brentford

          Salah (h) to Forest

