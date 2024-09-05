270
  Mother Farke
      36 mins ago

      Dalot giveth, Dalot taketh. OG.

    SouthCoastSaint
      12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Bruno assist.

      Rewrite this (really important and really relevant) article.

      What’s with the Zirkzee article now this one?

      Jimmers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        2 mins ago

        The Ten Hag effect..............

    Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Exact money to do this for a -4 have to do it tonight as Quansah may drop.

      Quansah, Gordon, ESR
      Trent, Minteh, Rogers

      Yay or nay?

      Jimmers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Right before all the internationals? Not worried about injuries for other players in your team?

        Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Of course I am! But I also would love Trent in this week and this is only way I can do it mate.

    • New article
      RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      14 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/09/05/which-fpl-players-are-on-international-duty-and-when-6

    BUZZBOMB ♡
      9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Villa have announced that adult tickets for their four home games in the UCL will be priced at £85, £94 and £97.

      Scandalous. The plot has been well and truly lost.

