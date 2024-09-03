92
  1. Moxon
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Any potential double risers this IB?

    1. Zimo
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Luis Diaz probably

      1. evilfuk
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        *definitely

  2. I am 42
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    assuming you have not accumulated 5 transfers and you plan to WC next GW

    transfer made this GW is consider 1 week punt?

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      a 1 week punt at the cost of a FT down the line. Unless its a great punt would prefer the FT down the line tbh

  3. Nespinha
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Pick a group:

    A) Konate + Gordon
    B) Robertson + Eze (-4)
    C) Trent + Minteh (-4)

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      B

    2. Zimo
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      C

      B if Mbeumo over Eze

    3. luk46
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      B

    4. Moxon
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A

  4. Zalk
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    There are about 15 other forwards I'd consider before Zirkzee.

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Playing for Toxic United he certainly won’t be scoring many.

  5. Zimo
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Welbeck or Minteh?

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      tough because Minteh is still abit of an unknown quantity. having some set-pieces is nice

      if its just for the short-term would go Welbeck given he has started the season on form

    2. Moxon
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Minteh for me

  6. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    I think if you've started well then your team probably doesn't need huge adjustments atm. As Pep said this is the end of pre-season. The real season starts now, when European games start a lot of things change. I can't understand why someone who has Haaland and 2+ Liverpool starting players wants to WC this gw.

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      the first WC has become devalued since the introduction of the second, can see why some now just use it as a might as well thing. Get a team you like now, save some FTs and when the injuries start to pile up and individuals and teams lose form at least you can do wholesale changes at the cost of -4, -8 at the most.

      price rises as well are forcing some hands i imagine

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      'Overplay' or 'over-manage' is the 'fun' part of FPL ... probably.

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        That’s it, having total patience at all times and always holding off on big decisions until the ‘optimal’ moment isn’t for everyone and not always conducive to enjoying the game. And being able to save up to 5 FT’s the wildcard is even less crucial than it was.

    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      "Fixture swings"

      I think these are magnificent forces capable of crippling players who are playing well.

      Apparently

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Form over fixtures, always.

  7. luk46
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    gonna use 3 fts before next gw, what’s the better hit on top for gw 4/5? most likely wc in 6

    A - Gabriel > Robbo
    B - Murphy > Minteh

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Tempted to go for A and WC6

      1. luk46
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        ye -4 will most likely pay off over these two weeks I imagine, issue is starting Murphy as he might get another sub app

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Ohh, Murphy out is the priority then but probably not for a hit

          1. luk46
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            I think so too, it’s either start Murphy or take a hit as I have no serious bench cover at all, might take the chance of Minteh gw 4/5

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      B as you can't be sure Murphy even starts

      1. luk46
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        think he comes on for a 30 min ish cameo again, can’t expect a return off the bench every week so I guess B is more sensible ye

        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          yea, i guess you can always hope for a Gabriel header goal, Spurs very bad at defending set-pieces under Postegoclou and from what ive seen Arsenal corners are basically set up to try and get Gabriel's head on the ball, using basically everyone else as blockers/dummy runners

  8. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Would you go for (WC6):
    A. Mitoma
    B. Diaz
    C. Bowen
    D. Szoboszlai
    E. Keep Gordon and save FT

    1. luk46
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      A short term but E not bad either

    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Nothing wrong with E, personally.

    3. Moxon
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Diaz looks the best option until GW6

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        If likely starts GW 4, agreed.

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      E

    5. Headers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      C

    6. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thanks folks!

  9. Moxon
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Best pick of the 4.4m keepers?

    A. Ramsdale - not the best fixtures but top class keeper with save potential
    B. Muric - good medium-term fixtures (bha, sou, AVL, whu, EVE, bre, LEI)
    C. Johnstone - good fixtures from GW11 (SOU, ful, BOU, eve, whu, IPS, lei)

    Thanks for any replies!

    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      To be honest, expect very little.

      Ramsdale is most nailed, and most proven. But Southampton look to be the most unreliable defensively.

    2. Khalico
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      I've gone Ramsdale, think save points he'll get you them

    3. AlleRed
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Also deliberating this. Sa lurking puts me off Johnstone just enough. I'm currently on Muric, but if Ramsdale is just as nailed (and perhaps even more nailed) then I may go with him. I think CS odds over the next 6 are identical for them as well.

    4. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Lol Ramsdale is not top class

  10. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Gabriel, Muniz > Mosquera, J.Pedro for free?

    Pope
    Saliba Porro Munoz
    Jota Diaz Gordon ESR
    Haaland Isak J.Pedro

    Sa B.B.Diaz Robinson Mosquera

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      you dont want to go up from Gabriel to TAA?

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Oh I do, but I’m looking at GW 6 Saka and Havertz look very good options. If I commit to TAA I can only get Havertz.

    2. Moxon
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I wouldn't be looking to move Pedro out or bring Gabriel in right now. You look to be in good shape

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        No, the move is Gabriel and Muniz out.

        1. Moxon
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          My bad, I don't think you necessarily need to do either unless you want to catch a price rise or two

    3. luk46
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      difficult, rate pedro highly but muniz doesn’t have a bad fixture, depends a bit on when you wc

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        It’s a tricky one. Pedro with better fixtures, on pens, form, and 0.3m difference makes it hard to stick with Muniz. West Ham looked good away against Palace, too.

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Just the Pedro move and roll the other transfer. You don't need to downgrade Gabriel this GW

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Leave the option open to sell Saliba or Gabriel when ready to move for Saka/Havertz.

  11. Coaly
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Start Rogers or Konsa against Everton?

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Both likely 2 pointers but I would go for Rogers who has the higher ceiling. Villa don’t really do clean sheets so you might as well back Rogers who has been creating things and if Watkins livens up he will convert those chances.

    2. AlleRed
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Attacker for me

    3. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Rogers by a mile

    4. Mother Farke
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Always back the attacker in 50/50s like this one.

      • jtreble
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Most models say:
        - Rogers, 4ish
        - Konsa, 3ish

        Good luck.

    5. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Going to need a sub 3.9 GK/DEF or 4.4 MID/FWD to afford Salah in a couple of weeks

    6. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      You can work out the results (Home win, draw, away win) for the first 3 gameweeks from the league table. Why don't you try it, a little International break time passer for you.

    7. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Question..

      If FPL added the option of trading your transfer each week for 0.1mn of cash in the bank in lieu of transfers would you use it?

      1. I am 42
        • 11 Years
        just now

        you mean cash in FT for extra 0.1m?

        or transfer -0.1m from bank instead of -4?

    8. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      56 mins ago

      Becker > Raya (> means greater than)

    9. Leegiles9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      Do I need to pay another membership for the ff community section for the champions league articles??

    10. davewg59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      I want to replace MGW in gw4 prior to w/c in gw6. Who would you swap him for the next two? I have one ft. Onana?

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        Onana is a DCM that has scored set piece goals. Not reliable points scoring

        1. davewg59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Hmmm true

      2. potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        Minteh for the next two

    11. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      The Three Lions squad reported to St. George’s Park on Tuesday but, following assessment, both Palmer and Watkins returned to their clubs to continue rehabilitation for ongoing issues.

      Foden did not report through illness and is ruled out of the matches against Republic of Ireland and Finland.

      https://x.com/England/status/1831036941250572341?t=P_ym44hnRZ3J5Z_a914IMw&s=19

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        Awesome. Watkins needs this break

      2. Maddamotha
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Whats up with Foden? Been ill for 2 weeks now.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Pep: "Doesn't feel well in his stomach, a virus or something. The people said, 'Antibiotics and so on, he will be fine'..."

      3. Dubem_FC
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        I don't get this tired excuse being thrown around for Watkins poor form. Man didn't play much in Euros.

        1. Drexl Spivey
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          He didn't need to. Job still involves hours of intensive training when he could have been sitting in the Maldives with his feet up.

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ollie Watkins' fitness is improving following his late return post-Euros.

          'He was coming here with a small injury; he was not really 100 per cent when he started training with us. He needed one week more resting time than other players after his comeback.

    12. conrad10
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      I see salah bar Brazil players has the worst rest /flight ratio for the internationals .
      That’s should put the cat among the pigeons…

    13. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      The rush for Diaz & Diogo sales, I can see it now Diaz 2 Jota 15

      1. evilfuk
        • 14 Years
        just now

        you know it.

    14. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Wc4 a) havertz or b) diaz (own salah)?thanks

      1. Concrete
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        A

    15. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      For next 2 GWks (WC in GW6)

      A) Isak, Minteh
      B) Jota, Welbeck

      1. Concrete
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        B

    16. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      A Saka and Jackson

      Or

      B Palmer and Havertz

    17. evilfuk
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      Just committed a cardinal sin, -4 for a defender.

      Defence was De Ligt Gabriel Porro Hall Trent.

      Hall > Lewis -4.

      Couldn't resist.

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        If wanted Lewis last week before rise to 4.6m was the time now, overpaying for Pep rotation risk. -4 is 150k rank drop for me. Did one to get Salah

        1. evilfuk
          • 14 Years
          just now

          162k, wonder if I'm 250k now. Just gotta hope Porro and Gabriel concede, don't score points themselves & Lewis get a clean sheet and an assist! not much to ask eh! :mrgreen:

    18. The Mandalorian
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Lee Carsley sending players home who aren't a 100% fit.

      He's not taking any risks during his first spell as England manager.

    19. The_FF_King
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Saka and Porto

      To

      Salah and Faes

      (For free)

      Salah rising tonight ?

    20. Barnaby Wilde
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Is Okoli nailed?

      1. Amphetamine Logic
        • 7 Years
        just now

        As nailed as Christ.

    21. Gervinho's forehead
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thoughts on taking a -4 hit to transfer in Chinese chicken for pineapple on my pizza?

      1. evilfuk
        • 14 Years
        just now

        yeah definitely, Chinese Chicken going to beef up that pizza significantly.

    22. leocarter27
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      On a WC and my defence so far is

      TAA, Konsa, Robinson and H-B

      Which 4.5 def should I pick please? Thanks

