  1. evilfuk
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Personally I think ya'll should all hold your Wildcards until at least gameweek 6.

    1. Fantasy123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Am I missing something with Konate at 5.0? Seems pretty nailed at this point

      1. evilfuk
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Yeah does seem nailed fitness permitting. Historically he wasn't someone who would play Wednesday-Saturday for example. Training methods could be different now so it's not completely a red flag. I think the sentiment is Robbo is worth the extra 1m at least for the attacking potential.

    2. Zenith UK
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Oops. Already pulled the trigger...

    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      And just follow the same generic advice from FFS where we all play our wildcard at the same time and magically do better than everyone else because GW6 is the ‘best’ time to activate it. It’s all nonsense,

      1. evilfuk
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        I don't think I'm going in 6 at the moment. not if everything goes well as planned. Looking at gw10 at present.

      2. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        i like this guy... hes funny but also correct

        1. evilfuk
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          I hope we all do well...just don't believe you're own hype if you do well for a few.

          1. evilfuk
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            *your evil mobile autocorrect

          2. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            i think youre the one doing that... i remember you talking up how well youve done in these 3 weeks.... sensing hint of projection here.

            1. evilfuk
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              i blame my lack of brilliant ranks over the years on my reckless hits. This is the first season in years I've started well beyond week 1. Son (c) in 2 and Mbeumo (c) in three, lovely stuff. I'm worried it's unsustainable, of course I am. I won't fail from lack of knowledge, it will most likely be the usual -4's, -8's, -12's, -16's.

    4. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      I am.

    5. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      GW 17 as always

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Were you not asking how to get off to a flying start pre-season? The consensus was to target the fixtures the first 4-7 GWs, wait for a fixture swing and then wildcard. Then put your feet up for the rest of the season while watching the peloton trying to catch you and falling further behind!

      2. evilfuk
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        I'll hold it as long as I can ultimately.

    6. rjcv177
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Plan was always wc6...but i noticed Im missing to many pieces that will hurt my rank gw4 (no salah, no Brighton, no villa, no palace)
      So
      Im wilcarding gw4 (selling quansah, hall, myko, saka, Son, wood and isak) and have 5FT to adapt on gw6

      This is the best strategy for my team. Floating at 500k with all my chips and max ft saved

      1. evilfuk
        • 14 Years
        30 mins ago

        doesn't sound bad at all.

        1. rjcv177
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          I could WC now without haaland...but its scary as f

          I might sacrifice salah and Diaz by gw6 to jump on mbeumo and saka

          1. evilfuk
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Ultimately losing one of the big guys has to replaced by the best other options available. I'm not sure we know who 'they' are yet. Therefore more information and a bigger pool of players being available could yield significant progress. It could also be that getting a solid team this week at their current price values proves the best strategy. I just think that eventuality is more unlikely that's all.

  2. Westeros Wildlings
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Is this a crazy idea?

    I have Jota, thinking of swapping Saka for Diaz for 2 weeks then getting Saka back in as well as Havertz from gw6

    1. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Think it is risky with the IB and Euro's starting, there will be some rotation at Liverpool and we don't have much info on how Slot will do it

    2. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Gw6 wildcard or just FTs because to sell someone and buy them two weeks later without a wildcard … you’d need to make a net 8 points for it to be worth it

      1. Westeros Wildlings
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        It would just be free transfers

        1. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          Then you have to think the Diaz will outscore Saka by more than 8 points in the next two games!

  3. Babit1967
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    I'm going to keep wildcard till 6 but I'm doing Saka & Isak to Salah & Pedro just because I reckon the latter score more than the former gw 4 & 5, here is my team

    Areola
    Gvardiol Porro Robinson
    Salah Jota Son ESR
    Haaland Wood Pedro

    1. evilfuk
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      yeah looks fine mate

  4. simong1
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC squad?

    Alison (Fabianski)
    Robinson - Konsa - Mazraoui (4.0, 4.0)
    Palmer - Salah - Saka - Semenyo - Rogers
    Haaland - Pedro - (4.5)

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Decent.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Defence can be improved

    3. Zenith UK
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Looks good on the face of things, then realise every week you're playing Semenyo, Rogers, Pedro and Mazraoui with no chance of rotation. It's frustrating but I'd sacrifice Saka.

      1. GoonerSteve
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Semenyo and Pedro are solid enough.

    4. GoonerSteve
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      My current team:

      Raya
      Konza, Robinson, Lewis
      Salah, Saka, Palmer, Semenyo, Rogers
      Haaland, Pedro

      (GK, Faes, Harwood-Bellis, Stewart)
      0.3itb.

      So yeah, I love it!

  5. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Noticing that Joao Pedro has only had 5 total shots over the first 3GW’s, including vs Arsenal with 10 men.

    Haven’t been able to watch any full matches, but seems he’s not necessarily the focal point of the attack.

    Perhaps I’m overthinking, as he does have pens in his locker

    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      I do think he could become a bandwagon sell in a months time. He looks great for his price but I think people will start to forget the “for his price” bit and mass sell him when is points are inconsistent

      1. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        There could be a few Everton games along the way where Brighton look great and he blanks. I'm not worried at all about his shot quantity. The way I see it he was right place right time on both his goals and couldn't miss either of them. He was there though and I like that. That's a big positive it shows he's intelligent and he's hungry for goals. I'd rather my striker was doing that once or twice a game rather than peppering in loads of low xg shots or doing a Muniz. He's getting excellent minutes too but that might change as they start to integrate the new signings and Ferguson starts to build his minutes back up. The fixtures look a no brainer though and when you get a player at his price with the fixtures and the form can you say no even with a few doubts? Are there any better options than him? I contemplated Delap but Brighton are miles better than Ipswich and their fixtures are probably better too so it feels like an unnecessary risk just for the sake of being a contrarian.

        1. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Does he have the fixtures??!!

          In the next 8 games he has Chelsea, Newcastle and Liverpool away and City and Spurs at home.

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      He's been playing in behind Wellbeck so far but he's on pens by all accounts and hasn't got one yet. No need to overthink it.

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        He's 5.7m after all!

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Welbz going under the radar

          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Could be under threat from Ferguson soon...

    3. rjcv177
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      J.pedro 4+5 and wissa from 6 on

    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      46 mins ago

      Can switch to DCL if needed. Yes it's Everton but he's only 2pt behind Pedro and has a run of:

      LEI, CRY, NEW, IPS, FUL, SOU, WHU, BRE, MUN, WOL

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        40 mins ago

        Wow 10 home games in a row

  6. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Sels
    Gabriel konate colwil konsa (robinson)
    Saka jota rogers bruno (esr)
    Haland isak (wood)

    Which ?

    A) wood -4 to welbeck/pedro (bench colwil)
    B) bruno -4 to mitoma
    C) g2g

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      C

    2. FFS ManU
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      C and play ESR.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        This

  7. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Would you rather get Trent in for -4 this week or be happy with Robbo for free?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Robbo

    2. Lone_Wolf
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        I wouldn't get trent for +4 let alone for -4

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          How comes? His stats for first 3 have been elite, I dont think he is far from a mega haul.

          1. Lone_Wolf
              1 hour, 59 mins ago

              His price tag doesn't make mathematical sense on the long run. Not to mention Robertson's stats have been better so far. UCL involves more games now so he will be rotated. But for one game vs forest to bring him for -4... that's naive. What do we do if Robertson outscores him? Up to you.

              1. Hangman Page
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                A 7.0 player with pedigree for scoring 200+ points at the cheapest price he's been since 2019, with multiple routes to points. I don't see how the sums don't add up. He's averaging six points per start so far and he's dodged points a few times including a very marginally offside goal on Sunday.

                1. rjcv177
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  One of few that can kill your rank.
                  Imagine he gets goal and assist in two gws in a row...thats 20+ pts

                  1. Hangman Page
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    See Leicester away when Pool won en route win the league!

                2. BobbyDoesNotLook
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Too much logical reasoning for one day mate.

                3. Kiwivillan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  Same points as Saka the last 2 weeks for 7m

              2. space mercenary
                • 4 Years
                57 mins ago

                Robbo decent, but cannot hold a candle to Trent. Watch the latest FPL Wire show and check out the Xgi stats. Trent is first on the teamsheet this season.

        2. Goodfeathers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Robbo

      • FFS ManU
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Is Muniz to Pedro worth a -4 with Ipswich at home next up for Brighton?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          No

          1. evilfuk
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            For free it would be a yes.

        2. Yank Revolution
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          It sure as hell is, I just did it.

          Remember, this crowd fears hits like Covid.

          Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Not for me, Muniz could easily outscore him.

          1. evilfuk
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Muniz is like Charmelion has devolved into Charmander.

      • RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        NON Wildcarders: Are tou keeping Nedel and VdV?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          What does the rest of the defence look like

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            Lewis, Mazraoui, Robinson

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              I would use a transfer if the replacement would start in GW4

              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 14 mins ago

                Cheers!

        2. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Keeping Nedel, hope he gets the nod v EVE - not sure he will though?

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Cheers, let’s hope so

      • Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        A. Gabriel > Robertson

        B. Keep Gabriel to make it easier to avoid WC down the line

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Limited info to answer this question

      • Jones Kusi
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Thoughts?
        Bruno, Saka > Salah, Minteh/Mitoma (-4)
        Will probably WC GW6/8.

      • rozzo
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Wildcard. Which one?

        A)
        Areola Fabianski
        Konate Lewis Robinson Faes Greaves
        Salah Palmer Saka ESR Rogers
        Haaland Pedro 4.5

        0.3

        B)
        Areola Fabianski
        Konate Lewis Robinson Faes Greaves
        Salah Palmer EZE ESR WINKS
        Haaland Pedro HAVERTZ

        0.3 itb

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          B as Palmer to Saka is an easy switch GW6.

          Not having any Arsenal defence GW6?

        2. FFS ManU
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          So it's Saka + Rogers vs Havertz + Eze. On that basis, B looks better.

        3. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Rogers better stats than ESR unless you think Watkins will blank forever

      • Atimis
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Wood to JP the best bet? Would give me:

        Henderson
        TAA/Konsa/Robinson
        Saka/Jota/ESR/Rogers
        Haaland(c)/Isak/JP

        Bentley/Murphy/Gabriel/Johnson

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          yes

          1. Atimis
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Cheers

        2. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Will catch up in a few weeks, went Welbz 🙂

          1. Atimis
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Yeah Wel one to consider too

        3. RoelDw
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours ago

          I wouldn’t do it. Besides next GW, Wood still has favourable fixtures and is also returning

          1. Atimis
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            WC6 most likely

      • Joyce1998
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Hows she looking?
        W'c
        0.1 itb maybe Eze> Mbeumo gw6

        Raya Fabi
        Robbo, Robinson, Porro Greaves Mosquera
        Salah, Diaz, Eze, Semenyo Rogers
        Pedro, Havertz, Haaland

      • Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Im captaining Solanke vs Brentford next gw, cause I dont have Salah

        1. el polako
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          You mean Haaland?

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Yup I haven't ruled out Son/Solanke (C) option in GW5. Boils down to when I want to WC.

          1. evilfuk
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            If Solanke on pens it becomes interesting again.

      • evilfuk
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Play Mbeumo (tot) or Havertz (mci) in gw5?

        1. Goodfeathers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Mbeumo

        2. Atimis
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Mbeumo

          1. evilfuk
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            cheers both.

      • panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        That's a decision to make before GW5. No point making it now unless it would affect your GW4 transfers?

        1. evilfuk
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Ah yeah I've just nothing much to discuss really.

      • panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Oops reply fail to EF.

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Oh dear!

          1. evilfuk
            • 14 Years
            just now

            I got u.

      • Klucas87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Thoughts

        Henderson/Fabianski
        TAA/robinson/burn/vdv/vdberg
        Palmer/salah/jota/esr/minteh
        Haaland/pedro/lodapo

        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 7 Years
          1 hour ago

          I’d go Van Hecke or Konsa over Burn.

      • Saka White Rice
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Here's an interesting one. If I have 2FT, make 3 transfers for -4, but decide to play wildcard, instead that gameweek, then the following gamweek I will have 2FT again right?

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Correct

      • Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Interested to hear thoughts. 3FT’s 0.5m ITB.

        Pope
        Saliba Porro Munoz
        Jota Diaz Gordon ESR
        Haaland Isak Muniz

        Sa B.B.Diaz Robinson Gabriel

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Too many possibilities from doing nothing, using 1FT, 3FT or playing WC and carrying 3FT.

      • Kaneyonero
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        I wouldn't be in a rush to take a hit to get Salah if you already have Jota. Things can swing in this game quite easily.

        1. evilfuk
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Exactly. I started with Trent, Jota, Diaz, I can't justify removing them yet.

        2. goriuanx
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          CL kicking in. Salah Diaz Chiesa Gakpo Jota Nunez.

          Worth noting Nunez suspended for 5 international games, so could start NFO or BOU.

          1. evilfuk
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            it's speculation. I'd argue the 75 mins subs are encouraging for nailedness.

      • Tazah
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        I really like the look of this WC team....
        https://i.postimg.cc/NjT7dscz/image-2024-09-04-221828088.png

        It has a decentish defence that allows for subs
        Mid and Att has a good mix of the lpool, ars, city, che, man utd forwards

        Im sure some people will have preferences and doubts about the defence but what do we think about that front 8?

        1. evilfuk
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          wanna see a sh*t team?

          Onana
          De Ligt Trent Lewis
          Eze Jota Diaz Gordon
          João Pedro Havertz Isak

          Raya Mbeumo Porro Gabriel

          3m ITB on a -4. was 162k before hit. everyone hates my team it's fun!

          1. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            we making this about you again?

            1. evilfuk
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              not much going on is there. can I help you with something? share your team let me analyse it for you.

              1. Tazah
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                thoughts on that front 8 i posted?

                1. evilfuk
                  • 14 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  ok.

                  Mazraoui is a risk, Shaw is back after I, no guarantees he continues to start.

                  Just get Mosquera over Faes, for your throwaway defender may as get one with the most potential.

                  I would try to get Verbruggen and Flekken as your keepers, Flekken has so many favourable home games in the first half of the season. Fabianski feels like he's got more chance of dropping to 3.9m than staying in the team with any regularity.

                  I'm really against Villa defence (Konsa), Emery is a fantastic manager yet the cleanies just aren't sticking with regularity. A Rico Lewis punt would be my advice there.

                  Stay away from Garnacho. He will be great at some point, just not yet. Too many issues at Man Utd. Get Minteh or Mitoma instead, gives you a really nice rotation with Wissa.

                  Sangaré I feel has more potential than most 4.5m's, more than Winks. Tyler Dibling at Southampton looks very interesting and I'd be going for him.

                  in summary, your draft in structure would be:

                  Flekken Verbruggen
                  Robinson Mosquera Lewis Pinnock Dunk
                  Semenyo Palmer Salah Dibling Minteh
                  Haaland Wissa Havertz

                  The I'd plan your route to Mbeumo in gameweek 6.

                  1. evilfuk
                    • 14 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    Which probably means no Pinnock and Dunk rotation.

                  2. Kiwivillan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    Villa 1 less CS than City and West Ham pen shouldn't have been awarded. Cash got touch

                    1. evilfuk
                      • 14 Years
                      just now

                      Good luck to the Villians. I just won't be having your defence thanks!

        2. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          No starting keeper?

          1. Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            *nevermind I forgot Bazinga moved though got to be better 4.5m gk picks

            1. Tazah
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              hence why i added this disclaimer at the bottom
              "Im sure some people will have preferences and doubts about the defence but what do we think about that front 8?"

              1. Kiwivillan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                43 mins ago

                Not for me

        3. fedolefan
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Including Winks does not make it a front 8

      • Saka White Rice
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I can only afford Salah if I take a hit now for him. This feels to risky for me. I'm happy not owning him in GW4 but scared about GW5...

        1. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          53 mins ago

          You're happy not owning him at home against Nottingham Forest?

          1. Saka White Rice
            • 9 Years
            47 mins ago

            Yeah Nottingham Forest aren't that bad defensively and I will captain Haaland anyways so the damage can't be that bad

            1. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              36 mins ago

              Fixtures so far Bmouth H Soton A Wolves H

        2. Kaneyonero
          • 8 Years
          40 mins ago

          Yeah I'm getting him for free in GW5. Already have Jota and Robertson. No need to rush and take hits early on. Anything can happen in IB. Having a well balanced team is key esp with auto subs. In the meantime it's Captain always Haaland.

          1. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Salah should have and almost outscored Haaland last gw

      • BBC_TF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        53 mins ago

        Hello i have 2 FTs and need to handle Bruno Fernandes and no Salah.

        Where should I go?
        1/ Saka/Bruno -> Salah/Minteh
        2/ Saka/Bruno -> Salah/Semenyo
        3/ Saka/Bruno/Isak -> Salah/Eze/Wissa/1.3m ITB (-4)

        1. BBC_TF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          33 mins ago

          Not planning a gw6 wc for now

        2. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          32 mins ago

          You can't sell Bruno before Soton game can you?

      • Totalfootball
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        Does Palmer start gw4 ?

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Not a single person here can answer that question

        2. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yes

      • Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Listening to FPL Wire they mentioned refs said there will be less penalties this season. Only 2 so far and realised 1 was Cash on West Ham which shouldn't have been given arguably. Just points to maybe player being pen taker is less important than previous years

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Fewer penalties, indeed. No bad thing, gets a bit silly.

