139
Champions League September 9

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy 2024/25: Tips, chip strategy + captains

139 Comments
Share

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign begins in just over a week’s time – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ll have plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage in preparation for the big kick-off, plus regular articles throughout the season.

Here, one of our Pro Pundits, FPL Milanista (aka Obay), shares some expert tips on the game. Obay knows what he’s talking about, too, with finishes of 344th, 141st and 31st in recent seasons.

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2024/25

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

The UEFA Champions League is back in September – and this time it comes with a totally different competition structure.

UCL Fantasy managers will have to adjust to the new format. The games-makers clearly have, too. They have allowed us three non-chip related periods of unlimited free transfers: before Matchday 1, ahead of the knockout round play-offs, and ahead of the round of 16.

I’ve always viewed UCL Fantasy as a fast-paced game that needs a lot of aggressive moves. The new setup may change that a bit but my first instinct is that chips will always be better utilised early on to maximize the benefits of having the weaker sides still in play.

STUDYING THE FIXTURES

What is the new UEFA Champions League format? 2

Alongside increasing the number of Matchdays from 13 to 17, a big change in the new setup is that teams will no longer face each other twice in the first round – or the group stages, if you want to keep calling it that. This will have a big impact on our strategies.

Typically, dedicated UCL Fantasy managers preferred Wildcarding ahead of Matchday 3 to allow themselves to attack Matchday 3 and 4 fixtures in one hit. These used to be the same fixtures in the old group stage format, just reversing the home side.

But with the new format, each team will have a unique set of fixtures – so studying the Fantasy Football Scout ticker will be vital for better chip preparation.

In UCL Fantasy, knowing that chips can be used in the first round, which now runs over eight Matchdays instead of six, provides managers an extra shot at being aggressive.

Unlike in FPL, you don’t have to create your Matchday 1 side caring too much about a team that has a nice run in Matchdays 5-8 for example – that is exactly what your transfers and chips are there to cover. In other words, your initial squad that you enter must have the potential to go big in the first Matchday or two. Trying to capture the upside of doubling up/tripling up on certain teams with juicy fixtures early on is the right play, in my opinion.

EARLY THOUGHTS ON CHIP STRATEGY

That’s it from me for now.

I will do my best to go through the best teams to target and some key differentials that might prosper before the first kick-off.

Good luck everyone, and I hope we all get to enjoy the new Champions League format this season!

SIGN UP TO THE FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MINI-LEAGUE – AND WIN PRIZES

Join our UCL Fantasy mini-league - and win prizes!
SIGN UP HERE

SIGN UP HERE AHEAD OF UCL FANTASY 2024/25!


139 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Best combo short-medium term?

    A. Wissa + Greaves
    B. Pedro + Davis

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      A for me

      Open Controls
    3. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Thanks both, still undecided!

      Open Controls
  2. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Pretty set on WC in GW6. Mbeumo > Eze for the next two?

    A) Yes
    B) No

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Maybe but prefer Mbeumo for GW6 onwards.

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        That's my thinking too - bring Mbeumo back on WC from GW6.

        Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      I fancy Mbeumo to do well in GW5, so would probably say no, but don't think it's necessarily a bad move. Depends if you have any other pre WC6 punts or how saving a FT might look.

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Nothing planned in particular - just feel like Eze's goal vs Chelsea could be the start of another one of his purple patches.

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Yeah, he definitely has the ability to do that.

          Open Controls
  3. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Is anybody else more interested in points than fun?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 hours ago

      Uh oh, the nudists have me surrounded!

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Drop the portcullis!

        Open Controls
    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Not the England cricket team

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      I check my phone to see all my players got returns. I want to smile but that is a sign of weakness. A momentary lapse.

      Open Controls
    4. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      In many ways, the first begets the latter.

      Open Controls
    5. Toon lurk
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I am interested in how much I can ruin the weekends of my friends and coworkers

      Open Controls
  4. Jässi
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Which one of the 4.5m forwards has even a little chance to play during the season? Maybe Stewart from Southampton when he returns from injury? Or is it better to just spend 1m more to get a playing striker as 8th attacker?

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Desparate thinking Stewart will play

      Open Controls
    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      None. Get Delap at worst

      Open Controls
  5. RogueBlood
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Hall & Solanke > Pedro & Trent worth a -4 here?

    Current Squad
    Raya
    Gvardiol, Robinson, Konsa, Hall
    Salah, Rogers, ESR, Eze
    Haaland, Isak

    Fabianski, Bergvall, Solanke, Barco

    Open Controls
    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Don't know if Pedro plays this week

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Yes I think so.

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    4. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      No only coz Pedro is a risk compounded by the hit

      Open Controls
    5. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      I would

      Open Controls
    6. Toon lurk
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I'd say yes. iI'd expect (on average) 2+2 for Hall and 3+3 for Solanke in the next 2. I'd say 5+5 for TAA and 3+4 for Pedro for next two. So I'd say you're in profit even considering the -4, within 2 weeks. Just my feeling on expected points of course

      Open Controls
    7. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      if it is a two-week punt go Welbeck, but very happy with Pedro, even long-term

      if Solanke starts Arsenal are missing Rice?

      Open Controls
    8. AnarChYs7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      I suggest keeping Solanke and swapping Hall out to one of the many available strong 4.5 options.

      Open Controls
  6. Jonesfromthere
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Posted this a few days, would like some more opinions. It’s either Jota to Eze or roll. For context, I see Eze as a glue guy that I’d want to keep for months whereas that’s not the case with Jota.

    Who scores more points in the next two games?

    A) Eze (LEI, MUN)
    B) Jota (NFO, BOU)

    Open Controls
    1. Derbz87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      I think with the fixtures you've got to give Jota a chance and if he's not getting the minutes or isn't involved then its an easy move out. At the moment it feels like Jota is only not being talked about because he was quiet against Man Utd. He could and probably should have 3 goals to his name this season. Obviously there is potential mins risk but that situation hasn't really changed from what we always suspected and I think we need more evidence as to how bad that actually looks.

      Open Controls
      1. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        I would caveat it with a depends on your risk appetite sort of thing. Eze is a nice ticks along, guaranteed to play etc etc but Palace don't to me feel like a team who will score loads of goals even with a plum fixture against Leicester. Probably depends on your Liverpool coverage too. If you've got Mo then sell away. Lots of depends I'm afraid.

        Open Controls
        1. Jonesfromthere
          • 12 Years
          12 mins ago

          Agree with a lot of that, thanks for the detailed reply. I’ve got Salah and Jota’s complete absence last weekend has deterred me, admittedly.

          Open Controls
    2. BraxterStockman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      No reason to use a transfer on Jota with Liverpool's upcoming fixtures.
      Having saved FT's will come in handy for sure.

      Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      3 hours ago

      Have you got Mbeumo? Maybe keep Jota for a week or two then go to Mbeumo or Eze?

      Open Controls
      1. Jonesfromthere
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        I do. This move is inevitably going to happen so it’s just about gaging when is the right time to do it.

        Open Controls
    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Palace fans are just relieved the transfer Window has closed.

      Olise RC ended on June 30th, but the clause was met by Bayern Munich. They paid up front. Two delays were BM wanted to pay an extra 2.5m upfront instead of the 15% sell-on-profit clause, that Olise always demands in his RC, as a thank you to bring a lower fee, higher (and Olise's medical).

      Palace hasn't signed a right-sided proper no.10, but Kamada, Sarr, and Nketiah.

      Guehi wasn't worried about leaving as he wanted to join a CL club ( only Liverpool showed interest). He would have moved to Newcastle, but probably would have wanted a RC to a CL club anyway, so it's not the fact that Newcastle didn't appeal, but there isnt a huge upside, for someone, who has been in South London most of his life. Yes he is one game away from a career ending injury, but it will be another January wait and see.

      We strengthen to two players to two positions except for a LWB.

      Threfore I expect Palace to experiment (maybe not straight away), a Mateta/Nketiah front two with Eze roaming behind, and the rest of the system unchanged. Wharton no.8/Doucoure no.6 but not fixed.
      They will have to work on Glasner press.

      Mateta has been very tired after olympics, not unfit, so the goals from Palace will come. Maxence Lacroix was always the Anderson replacement (Sold at a 10m profit, as he wanted a wage increase to 110k a week from 60k, which Fulham were prepared to give him until 33. Chabolah is an extra bonus, and Richard is there. Lerma/Hughes back up for CM.

      We would have beaten Brentford IMO had EZe free kick gone in, as Brentford hadn't had a kick until that point, then scored when our heads went down 2 minutes later.

      West Ham was a bit poo, and was lucky in the first half against Chelsea they only scored 1, but they were much flatter 2nd half.

      I have a better feeling when they have two weeks training to work out 2 systems Kamada/Sarr as a right sided no.10 and/or Nketiah and Mateta upfront.

      I even bought Mateta from Isak this week to do the Saka to Salah move, and will WC 6 probably but maybe later. ( I was going to do ESR to Diaz, but I was a little more worried with minutes coming back from Columbia and two game.

      I moved early as if I had an injury crisis. I can hit the WC and sort it out later. That would be a Salah/Palmer/Eze/Mbuemo/Semenyo midfield.

      Mboumo and Eze are nailed. I am giving Jota 2 more GW's

      It may not happen this week,

      Open Controls
      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Interesting, but what does RC mean please? Being a bit dense this afternoon!

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          40 mins ago

          I will guess retainer contract

          Open Controls
        2. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          37 mins ago

          release clause. Olise, after injuries said he'd give us another year, so the RC was set at 30th. Only CL club to come in were BM, to go into last year's accounts. Eze was up until the 3 hours of the football season starting (his insn't active during the winter window, I dont think, but that won't stop the press from speculating. The Guehi saga went on a while as Newcastle, just never met the asking price and Guehi agreed to stay until January with 3 days of the window left (unless it was Liverpool of course)

          Open Controls
          1. The-Red-1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
          2. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Sorry just to clarify. no one could buy Olise after June 30th (just this summer). A lot of release clauses have a window, some don't. Palace tried to buy Summerville last summer as his release (or relegation clause I don't know, ran out on July 31st), so then tried Sinisterra, but Leeds wanted a left winger on loan and we didn't have one, Bournemouth had Antony, so he went there.

            Open Controls
        3. meerlight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          29 mins ago

          release clause

          Open Controls
      2. Jonesfromthere
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks pal, useful stuff

        Open Controls
  7. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Think I'm on week 3 limitless and week 6 wildcard for UCL, but it's hard to tell what's a good strategy because I'm not Rain Man.

    Open Controls
    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      246 matches

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Haha very good.

        Open Controls
    2. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      just seen we get an extra WC in UCL this season, need to look at game more this week

      Open Controls
  8. Ohh1454
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Best 4.5m defender for WC ?
    A. L.Davis
    B. Konsa
    C. Livramento
    D. Emerson

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Well I only like B, but Maz or Lewis would be my pick , maybe Pau

      Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  9. Runnerboy31
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Thoughts appreciated:

    1. Son to Diaz for free
    2. Son to Jota for free

    Plan in either case for GW6: Isak and ESR to Wissa and Saka

    3. Roll free transfer and play Son
    then GW6 Isak, ESR and Son to Wissa, Mbeumbo and Saka

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        What makes you say that?

        Open Controls
    2. sankalparora07
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        If you have Mo, then 3.....else any of 1 or 2

        Open Controls
    3. undersarmy
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      On Wildcard OR 635K
      A) TAA & Wissa or B) Robertson & Jackson

      Open Controls
      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        A for me but can see logic in either

        Open Controls
      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Stats say A

        Open Controls
        1. undersarmy
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Thanks all

          Open Controls
      3. Toon lurk
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Why would rank matter?

        Open Controls
      4. meerlight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        I'd take the 635K and keep the wildcard for later

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          lol

          Open Controls
    4. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Is it worth getting an ARS defender/Raya on WC just for those 3 green fixtures 6,7,8 or just wait til GW12?

      Open Controls
      1. ELMEO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        I would get one as soon as possible

        Open Controls
        1. FantasyClub
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          So you don’t think they’ll concede against Spurs & City away?
          Then Liv at home in 9 followed by NEW & CHE away?

          Open Controls
        2. FantasyClub
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          They were lucky not to concede against Villa

          Open Controls
      2. Toon lurk
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        I would say it depends on whether you can get to 3x Arsenal by gw6 on FTs alone. I think i would anyway if I wanted him long term as you don't really want to book a FT on a keeper you've had for 2 weeks. I'd go with him and hope for saves and maybe a cleanie against spurs

        Open Controls
      3. bootsmanus
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Gut feeling says White will be explosive in 6/7/8

        Open Controls
    5. Whats the Mata?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Any Brentford fans out here?

      What's the consensus on van den Berg? Will he be in Brentford's first 11?
      On WC4, considering getting him in as my only Brentford def for the run from GW6 onwards - with the view of starting him in every favourable Brentford fixture.

      Own Greaves and Rico Lewis as well as part of my defense.

      Cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Not a Brentford fan but consensus seems to be no he isn’t, if anything more likely to play the hard games as part of a back three, definite avoid until we learn more.

        Open Controls
      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Teams like Brentford, Palace, Brighton, Forest, and Bournemouth (the 10 established mid-table teams, that may sneak a 6th/7th place) do not pay £25m as a sub. unless it was a £10m rising to 25m, then that is different.

        But it was £20m up front. Bayer Leverkusen were after him.

        This is just my opinion, but he will be a starter come GW 6.

        The only £20m player Palace has bought and not played is Franca, who was 19, but his total fee has add ons including Ballon d'Or 🙂

        He has been injured since he got here.

        Open Controls
        1. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Well Carvalho hasn’t been starting either, or Rutter and it’s unclear where Nketiah fits in. So not sure if that’s true anymore.

          Open Controls
          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            It's definitely not true. The price of young players isn't a true indicator, it's all warped by PSR.

            Open Controls
          2. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            That's very true and a very good point. Fabinho was signed two days before the start of the season, so until last GW that really is just 2 weeks.

            same with Nketiah. I don't think he will start, straight away, but they will experiment with him and Mateta up top, as we only have Eze as a no.10. Kamada/Sarr can play as the second no.10, but he will become a regular starter. Edouard wasn't an option that ever worked.

            Rutter is a very strange one but they sold Undav for £30m, who is 28.. Think he was signed to play with Pedro when/if Welbeck gets injured. Not sure what it means for Ferguson.

            Brentford now has 4 CB Collins, Pinnock, and Mee. Can play 3-5-2 or 4-4-2.

            I think both will be starting soon once they have learned the new club playing system.

            Anyway, I'll probably get him in on WC

            Open Controls
      3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Don't go there imo. Either get Collins for 4.5 or a playing defender like Greaves if you are committed to 4.0 fodder.
        Sounds like you're playing this Brentford defender so just pay up.

        Open Controls
    6. sankalparora07
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Double ARS defense on GW6 WC?

        Open Controls
        1. Toon lurk
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          No, would prefer 2x attack

          Open Controls
        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          just raya, defence doesnt provide value up against Pool defence this season

          Open Controls
          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Liverpool have had an easier opening run, Arsenal only conceded 1 goal to their 0, that’s some statement when Arsenal defenders are 6m & Liverpools best one is 7.

            Open Controls
            1. F4L
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Arsenal's defence had a standout season last year and Saliba could "only" muster 164 playing every minute and Gabriel 149. nothing to be scoffed at but nowhere near the heights of Robbo/VVD chucking out multiple 180s+ and TAA having 3 seasons where he passed/would've passed 200 at a canter. White got carried by his goals but he overperformed by some margin so would expect him back to 170-ish this season unless he considerably ups his xA

              ultimately, the attacking threat the Liverpool defenders provide far surpasses anything you're getting from Arsenal's defenders. and then there's the rotation aspect Arteta has already talked about for his defenders this season, but he is not really one to trust so who knows if he rotates Saliba/Gabriel more often tbf

              Open Controls
          2. bootsmanus
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Based on three matches

            Open Controls
            1. F4L
              • 9 Years
              11 mins ago

              thats fair but if Slot can make/keep Liverpool solid, and early signs are good, then Liverpool defence wins out imo

              Open Controls
              1. Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Quansah will be a big buy again when Konate get's his inevitable injury

                Open Controls
      • Bring back ole
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        GTG?

        Henderson
        Taa, Robertson, Davis
        Esr, jota, Saka, madueke, Rogers
        Haaland(c), isak(vc)

        Bench, slicker, wood, porro, andersen

        Open Controls
        1. Dutchy FPL
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Porro over Davis this week for me, I'd expect both to concede. But Porro looks on fire, could sneak an attacking return with a strike from distance, even against Arsenal.

          Open Controls
      • Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Henderson
        Lewis porro robinson
        Saka jota palmer rogers esr
        Isak haaland

        Subs virginia wood hall harwood
        Will u wc or stick to this?

        Open Controls
        1. AnarChYs7
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          You’re good

          Open Controls
      • Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Will havertz get a goal or assist gw4 and 5 away to spurs & city?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Possible against Spurs. Might even get against City but low chance.

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            OK Chertsey torn whether to get on WC

            Open Controls
        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          got a g + a last year at Spurs, every chance. match at City should be more open

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Thanks will get in my wc4

            Open Controls
        3. Jonesfromthere
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Season keeper for me regardless

          Open Controls
      • Toon lurk
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        best defender 5.3m or under for next two (WCing GW6). Have munoz and Robinson.

        Looking at Konsa or Dunk but neither feel exactly inspiring

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Kadioglu? Lewis? Maatsen if he starts?

          Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Konate if you have space. Otherwise Pau Torres.

          Open Controls
          1. Eze Really?
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            This

            Open Controls
        3. F4L
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          mitchell

          Open Controls
        4. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          The only option I can think of is maybe Udogie. 2 home fixtures but it includes Arsenal

          Other than Udogie, I don't think are any great/ nailed options outside Dunk/Van Hecke/Konsa /Pau plus the options you already have.

          Brighton and Villa with 2 good home fixtures in 4 and 5.

          Digne/ Maatsen is a risk, Estupinan only back from long term ankle injury, Konate takes a valuable Liverpool spot.

          Open Controls
      • have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        I bet the first week Solanke is back he gets at least one price rise. Such jokes lol

        Open Controls
      • The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Looking ahead to GW6, 2x Arsenal is enough, right?
        Here's what I'll be on, no WC left

        Raya Virginia
        Trent Konsa Robinson Lewis Greaves
        Salah Saka Mbuemo Rogers Winks
        Haaland Pedro Wissa

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          I think so. I will have the same two.

          Many with have triple, but it seems over-kill when they only have 3 good fixtures.

          Open Controls
        2. AnarChYs7
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Can’t argue with your team given I’m planning something similar for WC6.

          Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          I would prefer triple Arsenal for 6-7 against 2 promoted teams.

          Open Controls
        4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          I'm going with zero.
          A tough opening to UCL with the PSG home tie sandwiched between the Southampton and Leicester games.

          Which of these 3 games do you think will be prioritised? And then the fixture run is over before it begins.

          Week 12 for Arsenal players imo.

          Open Controls
        5. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          56 mins ago

          Is Havertz undervalued compared to Saka? I know forwards don't get as many points for CS, and an extra point for a goal.

          Just wondering if a Palmer/Havertz, or Raya+ Arsenal defender/Havertz is better for the triple-up. Bowen going under the radar.

          I am liking this season a lot

          Open Controls
          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 7 Years
            44 mins ago

            If not WC'ing, I'm initially looking at Raya & Havertz. It's an easy 2xFT, but feels light for those good 3x fixtures. Getting to Saka is tougher unless I cash in Salah.

            Open Controls
          2. Pep bites Kun
            • 7 Years
            43 mins ago

            In answer to your question, I think Havertz is undervalued compared to Saka.

            Open Controls
            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              32 mins ago

              Cheers lol, so do I

              Bought in Salah and Mateta (for a 2 or 3 GW punt) WC6 or 7 0ITB

              Raya 4.0
              TAA, Robinson Munoz (Hall, Barco)
              Salah, Jota, Eze, ESR Rogers
              Haaland Pedro Mateta.

              Selling Salah if still on fire away to Wolves seems a bit crazy to me. I hope I can roll 2 GWs, but that defence is looking weaker and weaker, and Fulham runs ends.

              Haaland isnt going to score 80+ goals this year as well lol. Mbumbo can wait until GW7 and watch VDB as well

              Open Controls
              1. _Freddo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                25 mins ago

                No one will sell Salah against Wolves.

                Open Controls
                1. _Freddo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  If he bangs in the next two (which is why people are bringing him in)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pep bites Kun
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Yep, agreed. To integrate Saka for me would require wc and will def weaken the squad. We can't have them all and we've got 2 weeks to consider these choices.

                    Open Controls
      • Random Name
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Rodrygo upset he's not a ballon d'or nominee?

        23/24 league goals:
        - Wissa: 34 games. 12 goals
        - Rodrygo: 34 games. 10 goals.

        Open Controls
      • Hangman Page
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Mbeumo under huge pressure from GW6 with 10,000,000 FPL managers looking to bring in a player who hits the woodwork as often as he hits the back of the net.

        Open Controls
      • NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        with a gw6 wc target, who would you rather have?

        a) jota
        b) diaz

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          25 mins ago

          diaz, but both have looked good.Travel etc

          Open Controls
          1. NJ MetroStars
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            yeah im debating big time. I like that diaz is a differential from everyone who started with jota

            Open Controls
        2. Pep bites Kun
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          Diaz for me, but will very little back it up right now, except mins are similar and Diaz has scored more

          Open Controls
      • Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        1.Any news or thot as to why dJota getting sold?

        2.any indication wen Palmwer bak?
        Tia

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          1 ?
          2. GW4

          Open Controls
      • Tazah
        • 6 Years
        53 mins ago

        u/TrampolineIsTrash
        A quick run-down of every single team's Set-Pieces
        Just a quick one today as actually collating the data for this took WAY too long.

        As always, check out my new FPL Instagram for the same exact information in bite-sized, more visual chunks that you don't to have a completely dry inbox on dating apps to read the entirety of: http://www.instagram.com/fantasy_trennier_league

        And as always, KEY TAKEAWAYS at the bottom will have the key points from the post

        What exactly are you covering in this post?

        Bit the bullet and got a Fantasy Football Scout membership, so I got data on EVERY Set-Piece this season to get a clearer idea of who is ACTUALLY on Set-Pieces. So this post will be reading into that data, with external potentially relevant factors for FPL relevant players.

        ARSENAL:

        Don't care.

        (I did the research on them just like every other team, but if you want to buy Arsenal players, you're on your own)

        ASTON VILLA:

        Tielemans (5.5, MID, 1.2% Ownership) is their only Right-Footed Set-Piece Taker, and while he had 2 Goals and 6 Assists last season, he also only had 1.24 xG and 1.98 xA (following a season where he had 3 Goals and 3 Assists off 2.5 xG and 2.99 xA). With 0.18 xG and 0.58 xA so far this season (extrapolates to 2.28 xG and 7.34 xA across 38 Games), and with Villa playing in the Champion's League this season, there's just outright better options in his price range. He's a Centre-Mid lmfao, can't expect them to bring Fantasy Relevance.

        Left-Footed Bailey (6.4, MID, 2.3% Ownership) took 3 Corners in Villa's 1st 2 Games (v Tielemans' 4), finding a Villa player with 1 of them. With 0.25 xG and 0.24 xA in his 1st 2 Games, followed by a Hamstring Injury 15 Minutes into the 3rd Game against Leicester, we're going to have to see A LOT more from Bailey before he's worthy of consideration at his current price. Yes he scored 10 Goals and 11 Assists last season, but at 6.29 xG and 7.17 xA he was likely overachieving and due for regression and well... we're seeing it.

        Fellow Left-Footer Lucas Digne (4.5, DEF, 4.9% Ownership) has been the talk of r/FantasyPL lately, in part because he just keeps starting, but mostly because he got an Assist against Leicester and this sub has the knees of Kamaru Usman. The reason Digne wasn't getting signed before the season was that Villa spent €45 Million on Dortmund's starting Left Back from the end of 2023-24 Ian Maatsen, who plays the exact same position Digne does. While Digne DID take 3 Corners in GW3 against Leicester, he missed Villa players with ALL of them, and while finding a Villa player with 1/2 of his Indirect Free Kicks is impressive (the bar is VERY low on those lol), feels unlikely it'll usurp the fact Digne is 31 and in decline while Maatsen is 22 and presumably improving. If not for that fact, would Digne be worth signing? Honestly probably not, 0.26 xA is unspectacular and while the cross to Duran was good against Leicester, I couldn't help but think the defending was truly atrocious (buddy covering Digne gave him SO much space for no reason).

        BOURNEMOUTH:

        Lewis Cook (5.0, MID, 0.1% Ownership) is Bournemouth's main Right-Footed Set Piece Taker, with 11 Corners so far and 4 of them hitting Bournemouth players, alongside his 1 Indirect Free Kick hitting a Bournemouth player. Unfortunately, Centre-Mid at best, Defensive Mid at worst, meaning 0.19 xG and 0.53 xA so far (2.41 xG and 6.71 xA extrapolated to 38 Games) following on from 3 Assists off 0.42 xG and 2.92 xA last season, and 2 Assists off 0.24 xG and 2.3 xA the season before that. You can do better, even at 5.0.

        Marcus Tavernier (5.5, MID, 0.3% Ownership) was an EXTREMELY pleasant surprise that has me about to commit sacrilege in this sub - Wait til the end of the paragraph (but you know what's coming). So Tavernier is Bournemouth's Left-Footed Set Piece Taker, and he's seeing A LOT of action in the FK department (think prime Pete Davidson with like half of Hollywood, except he's growing Cherries instead of popping them). In the 1st 3 Games, Tavernier has taken 6 Corners, of which 3 have hit Bournemouth players, 3 Indirect Free Kicks, of which 1 has hit a Bournemouth player, and 2 Direct Free Kicks. Funnily enough, his lone Goal so far WASN'T from a Set Piece (he just stood in front of goal while Semenyo did all the work getting past the defenders and passed it to him for a tap-in), but his xG is HIGH at 1.92, alongside 0.38 xA.

        So why am I considering Tavernier over Semenyo? Price aside (5.6 ain't a MASSIVE jump from 5.5), and ignoring the allure of 0.3% Ownership over 5.0% and the 'I Am Very Smart' feeling you get when you ignore actual points so far in favour of picking someone less obvious:

        Tavernier's 1.92 xG and 0.38 xA is just outright more promising than Semenyo's 1.21 xG and 1.3 xA. Remember, Goals from Midfielders are worth 5 Points, while Assists are only worth 3 Points. And while at 1st glance Semenyo seems proven looking at his 8 Goals and 4 Assists last season (v Tavernier's 3 Goals and 4 Assists in near identical Minutes), Semenyo only had 4.69 xG and 2.19 xA, which is similar to Tavernier's 3.88 xG and 4.24 xA. The other factor is Bonus - We all know Assists are 9 BPS and Midfielder Goals are 18 BPS. Yet so far Tavernier has had BPS of 14, 32 and 6 (with 2BP), while Semenyo had BPS of 23, 20 and 25 (with 1BP) EVEN WITH his offensive output. Not to mention the fact top Defensive teams concede a similar total of Set Piece Goals as teams further down the table (except City lol, 3 Set Piece Goals Conceded last season), so in theory Tavernier has a safer path to returns during Bournemouth's upcoming Fixture Hell (Chelsea GW4, Liverpool at Anfield GW5, Arsenal GW8, ESPECIALLY Villa at Villa Park GW9 (2nd most Set Piece Goals Conceded last season with 16), albeit obviously not City GW10) than the Open-Play reliant Semenyo will. I'm just saying, keep watch in GW4 and 5, Tavernier may be the play from GW6 on.

        BRENTFORD:

        Mathias Jensen (5.5, MID, 0.2% Ownership) is Brentford's main Right-Footed Set Piece Taker. Having hit a Brentford player 1 time off 4 Corners, and 0 times in his 1 Indirect Free Kick, not SUPER promising offensively there. Add to that the 0.1 xG and 0.46 xA so far (1.27 xG and 5.83 xA extrapolated to 38 Games), and the fact he only had 0.71 xG and 4.89 xA last season, and at the 5.5 Mil price point, you can do better.

        Brentford's Left-Footed Set Piece Taker is cult hero Bryan Mbeumo (7.1, MID, 7.8% Ownership), and I'm gonna be real: The data is encouraging. Granted, not so much the Corners: Hitting a Brentford player once off 6 Corners is kind of abysmal. BUT hitting a Brentford player once off 3 Indirect Free Kicks... means Brentford keep going to him on Set Pieces and don't have anyone better they can use instead. Add to that the 0.93 xG and 0.91 xA so far (extrapolates to 11.78 xG and 11.53 xA) in spite of already playing Liverpool, and the fact he got 9 Goals and 7 Assists in 1,957 Minutes last season (a Goal/Assist every 123 Minutes, which is just under a Goal/Assist every 1.5 Games) which was almost exactly in line with his 9.7 xG and 5.67 xA (suggesting sustainability) AND the 9 Goals and 9 Assists the season before as well, and you got yourself a viable option. While you don't want to bring him in against City in GW4 (3 Set Piece Goals Conceded last season lol), he surprisingly COULD be an asset against Tottenham in GW5, who had the 3rd highest Set Piece Goals Conceded in 2023-24 with 14 (tied with United).

        BRIGHTON:

        Bro Brighton are kind of a mess on Set Pieces lol. For Right Footers they had Milner (No.) taking all the Corners in Week 1, gave Enciso (5.4, MID, 0.1% Ownership... for a reason. No.) 3 Corners and an Indirect Free Kick in 16 Minutes between Games 2 and 3 (he hit Brighton players with 0 of them lmfao), gave both Joao Pedro and Ayari a Corner apiece in GW 3 (both missed all the Brighton players lmfao), and they gave Hinshelwood (Defender classed as a MID. No.) 3 Indirect Free Kicks, which he hit 1 Brighton player with.

        At 1st glance Left-Footers SEEM more promising, with Minteh (5.5, MID, 1.8% Ownership) getting a Corner in each of GW2 and GW3 (he missed both of them), and an Indirect Free Kick in each of GW2 and GW3 (hit a Brighton player in GW2 v United, missed in GW3 v Arsenal). And as a Minteh truther, you KNOW I want to make the argument of "This is actually really good because United and Arsenal are super strong Defences" (conveniently forgetting that United Conceded the 3rd most Set Piece Goals in 2023-24 (14)). I really badly want to.

        The problem is a familiar enemy of r/FantasyPL: Estupidman.

        The only other Left-Footed Set Piece Taker to play for Brighton so far this season, in his 18 Minutes so far (albeit against a 10 man Arsenal), Estupiñan took 2 Corners, hit a Brighton player with 1 of them, took an Indirect Free Kick, and hit a Brighton player with that too. Granted, Minteh was not on the pitch at that point, but Estupidman doing well does not bode well for our Yakubu Minteh hopes.

        CHELSEA:

        Chelsea's Right-Footed Set Piece Taker is Enzo Fernández (5.0, MID, 1.7% Ownership). He's aite on Corners (hit a Chelsea player on 2/6 so far), but with 0.22 xG and 0.2 xA so far, which makes sense given he's a Defensive Mid: No.

        Left-Footed Neto (6.5, MID, 1.0% Ownership) took A Corner against Wolves, but he missed, hasn't played 60+ Minutes once yet, and somehow has even worse xG/xA than Defensive Mid Enzo Fernández, so: No.

        Cold Palmer (10.6, MID, 41.3% Ownership) has taken the bulk of Chelsea's Set Pieces, with 6 Corners and 3 Indirect Free Kicks. Granted, he's only actually hit a Chelsea player on 1 Corner and 1 Indirect Free Kick, but Chelsea don't really have anyone else who can take Left-Footed Set Pieces and it's probably good for his confidence to just keep taking them anyway. Also he's take 2 Direct Free Kicks. Idk if you would get him you got him, if you don't have him you aren't getting him, and I fully acknowledge I'm 100% biased in his favour (Spurs fan, but his nuanced playstyle compared to his off-field personality will forever be hilarious to be. Bro is a real-life Ferb).

        CRYSTAL PALACE:

        If you're an Eze (6.9, MID, 24.8%) owner, you're going to leave feeling... ambivalent. Although he WAS taking the bulk of Palace's Right-Footed Corners, with 3 in the 1st 2 Games, he took 0 Corners in GW3. The issue? Fellow Right-Footer Daichi Kamada (5.4, MID, 0.3% Ownership) took 2. And it's not like he took them because Eze had been subbed off, Eze has played all 270 Minutes of the season so far. The positive is that Kamada seems to suck at Corners as much as Eze does, with the two going a combined 0/5 so far. The negative is that Kamada EXCELLED under Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga (9 Goals, 6 Assists from 9.9 xG and 3.4 xA in 2,265 Minutes in 2022-23, having also managed 5 Goals and 12 Assists from 5.6 xG and 7.5 xA in 2,356 Minutes in 2020-21, albeit with a down season in the middle in 2021-22), so there's every possibility Glasner does everything in his power to make Kamada succeed. Actually feasibly Kamada could be on Penalties too, given he scored all 3 attempts for Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022-23. But I divest.

        The positive for Eze is that he's still THE guy for Indirect Free Kicks, connecting with Palace players on 2/3 attempts so far (1/2 in GW2, 1/1 in GW3), and he got a Direct Free Kick in GW1.

        Muñoz (5.0, DEF, 3.5% Ownership) also took a Corner in GW1, but given it's his only Set Piece so far and he missed it, probably an anomaly.

        Kinda sold myself on Kamada (5.4, MID, 0.3%) in that 1st paragraph icl. Not to buy right now obviously, but we will be watching his career with great interest.

        Palace's Left-Footed Set Piece Taker is Wharton (5.0, MID, 0.4% Ownership). 6 Corners so far, hit a Palace player on 1 of them. Defensive Midfielder, so don't even think about it.

        EVERTON:

        Everton's entire Set Piece offence goes through Dwight McNeil (5.4, MID, 0.6% Ownership), which will be no surprised to anyone who has followed Sean Dyche's career since debuting him at Burnley in 2018. He's actually REALLY ACCURATE too, having hit an Everton player with 10/13 of his Corners, albeit only hitting an Everton player on 1/5 Indirect Free Kicks. The fact Everton have had 13 Corners so far is noteworthy in itself, until you remember they're managed by Sean Dyche and Set Pieces are 99% of his patented worm-eating Brexit Ball offence.

        So is Dwight McNeil actually worth considering? This may surprise you... but maybe. I'm serious lol. 0.09 xG so far is pitiful, but 1.55 xA is GOOD (extrapolates to 19.6 xA over 38 Games). He had a solid enough 3 Goals and 8 Assists last season (off 3.26 xG and 7.9 xA), and even managed 7 Goals and 5 Assists in 2022/23 (albeit off a less promising 3.51 xG and 5.45 xA (which actually DID predominantly come under Dyche: Dyche arrived 30 January, McNeil got 5 Goals and 3 Assists in the 17 Games after that)). Most pertinently, while the prospect of a 19.6 xA season DOES sound insane (and may be skewed by playing Tottenham already, who conceded the 3rd most Set Piece Goals in 2023-24 (14)), Dwight McNeil IS amazingly only 24 years old, so it's legitimately possible he's still improving markedly. For reference: Daniel Sturridge had his MONSTER glow-up at 23 in the 2012-13 season, so it's not uncommon for everything to just click for a player in those mid-20s years. Moreover, if there WAS ever a time to take a chance on Dwight McNeil, it would actually be now, with 2023-24's 2nd highest Set Piece Goals Conceded team Aston Villa (16) up next in GW4, followed by easy matches until GW13 (and honestly playable matches until GW15). Not to mention the fact the Transfer Window closing APPEARS to have motivated Dominic Calvert-Lewin to actually start trying (0.05 xG and 0.01 xA from the 1st 2 Games v 0.31 xG and 0.4 xA in GW3).

        Obviously you'd have to be INSANE to bring in an offensive Sean Dyche Everton player now (and possibly ever), but I saw a post on Instagram that said you'd have to be insane to be attracted to women older than you, and Sofía Vergara is 52...

        And on a more FPL-related note, Sean Dyche basically designs his entire offensive system around Dwight McNeil. So if you WERE to invest in an offensive Everton player, it'd be him. If nothing else, he's worth putting on the watchlist.

        FULHAM:

        Last team for today, and it'll be the fastest one, because Fulham's entire Set Piece offence is Andreas Pereira (5.4, MID, 2.8% Ownership). Having seen Pereira's Set Piece numbers, I'm starting to understand WHY Marco Silva loves him so much: Bro is ACCURATE. In 33 Corners so far, Pereira has hit a Fulham player 21 times. Indirect Free Kicks are less good, with 1 hit in 6 attempts, but it IS all still usage, and his Direct Free Kick in GW2 is the cherry on top.

        Unlike Everton with Dwight McNeil, Fulham's offense exists outside Pereira, and given Adama is 0.4 Mil cheaper and Emile Smith-Rowe has higher Goalscoring upside (and even Muniz exhibited EXPLOSIVE potential last season as a FWD), you're probably not seriously looking at Pereira. 0.06 xG so far ain't exactly exciting, and 1.01 xA is fine, but a little uninspiring vs comparable options. Moreover, while 3 Goals and 9 Assists last season is good, the 4.52 xG and 5.72 xG backing it up is less promising. Ditto to the fact Pereira improving at 28 is a bit less likely than Dwight McNeill improving at 24 (... then again we DO appear to have seen Adama improve his end product at 28, so never say never).

        KEY TAKEAWAYS:

        If Ian Maatsen wasn't at ASTON VILLA, Lucas Digne might be worth considering. But if I looked like Henry Cavill I'd be dating Margot Robbie, and instead I'm writing 4,000 word Fantasy Premier League articles on Reddit overnight on a Saturday. So no, you're not buying Lucas Digne.

        Marcus Tavernier (5.5, MID, 0.3% Ownership) MAY be a better option than Semenyo (5.6, MID, 5.0% Ownership). Tavernier is Bournemouth's Left-Footed Set Piece Taker, and amassed 1.92 xG and 0.38 xA vs Semenyo's 1.21 xG and 1.3 xA. Semenyo does NOT take Set Pieces, he's only managed 1 Bonus so far in spite of 2 Goals + 1 Assist, and Bournemouth are about to go through Fixture Hell against teams who are DISPROPORTIONATELY BAD AGAINST SET PIECES. Plus you'll look REALLY SMART if it comes off, and isn't that why we all play FPL to begin with?

        Mbeumo (7.1, MID, 7.8% Ownership) is Brentford's Set Piece guy (for the most part). Is he good at them? Not particularly. But Brentford don't have anyone better who shoots with their left foot, and if you spend enough time looking at the ground while you're walking, eventually you'll hit a streetligh-... I mean, eventually you'll find a 20

        Estupiñan could ruin Minteh's Set Pieces if he keeps getting Minutes. Unknown who takes them when they're both on the field, but Estupiñan has been more accurate so far, and both are Left-Footed.

        Cole Palmer

        Eze (6.9, MID, 24.8% Ownership) is Palace's Free Kick guy, but he may have lost his Corners to Kamada (5.4, MID, 0.3% Ownership). Granted, neither have actually hit a Palace player with a Free Kick yet, but both are Right-Footed and Kamada took both Corners in GW3. Moreover, Kamada excelled under Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt from 2021-23, so as well as ruining Eze's points Kamada is worth putting on your watchlist himself. He MAY even be Palace's Penalties guy (3/3 in 2022-23 under Glasner).

        Dwight McNeil (5.4, MID, 0.6% Ownership) is SO accurate with his Set Pieces (10/13 on Corners, albeit 1/5 on Indirect Free Kicks), he may actually be worth considering. Psychos will see a Villa side who conceded the 2nd most Set Piece Goals in 2023-24 (16) in GW4 and make the play. But Fixtures are so easy + Dyche's whole game built around him + extrapolated 19.6 xA for 38 Games (1.55 xA so far) + young enough to still improve (24) + DCL maybe actually trying now means McNeil is worth adding to the watchlist

        Andreas Pereira (5.4, MID, 2.8% Ownership) will probably be a locked starter for Fulham forever because he's REALLY accurate on Set Pieces (21/33 Corners, albeit 1/6 Indirect Free Kicks). Probably not an FPL option, but he may block legit FPL options from starting.

        If you appreciate my posts, please follow my new FPL Instagram, where I put the exact same information in more digestable bite-sized visual chunks: http://www.instagram.com/fantasy_trennier_league

        Part II will be tomorrow probably, depends how my workout goes

        UPDATE: Not saying Kamada is definitely on Penalties for Crystal Palace, he obviously may not be, but Crystal Palace had 4 Penalties last season and Eze only took 1 of them (Mateta took 1 after that, then Olise took another, then Mateta took a 2nd). It also sounds like Glasner hasn't definitively said Eze is on Penalties. It doesn't sounds like there's any actual reason to believe Eze IS on Penalties for Palace, I think you all just want him to be.

        So honestly Palace's Penalty Taker could feasibly be any of Mateta, Eze or Kamada

        UPDATE 2: Eze missed the 24 February 2024 game against Burnley with Injury (Mateta Penalty), and missed the 9 December game against Liverpool (Mateta Penalty) and most of the 16 December game against City (Olise Penalty) with what appears to be an Ankle Injury that Transfermarkt isn't calling an Injury for some reason

        ... but Palace have literally only had 1 Penalty under Glasner, and Mateta was the one who took it (regardless of whether Eze was on the pitch or not)

        So yeah basically there's no way of knowing whether Mateta, Eze or Kamada will take Penalties for Palace (or even someone else entirely)

        Open Controls
        1. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          32 mins ago

          A lot of effort here bud.

          Open Controls
          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            15 mins ago

            He’s insufferable, he’s all over Reddit.

            Open Controls
        2. Thanos
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          Couldn’t read through all of it. But kudos for sharing!

          Open Controls
          1. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            18 mins ago

            brother man... i doubt any human being has read all of this apart from the guy that writes this - its madness

            Open Controls
            1. Pep bites Kun
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              I started, then flicked through. Far too much information to take in - madness alright. I reckon it's AI sourced and pasted

              Open Controls
        3. Mirror Man
            16 mins ago

            Do you have a patreon mate?

            Open Controls
            1. Tazah
              • 6 Years
              11 mins ago

              I never understand why people pay for free stuff when there's people struggling to even get food/water - your money is better spent donating to charity.

              Open Controls
              1. Mirror Man
                  8 mins ago

                  "Bit the bullet and got a Fantasy Football Scout membership"

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tazah
                    • 6 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    not sure you realise, this is not me... first line is literally the name of the guy

                    Open Controls
            2. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              Great post. I see 1 in 8 corners on average lead to corners with Palace at the bottom of the list, last year

              Eze is on pens and certainly direct free kicks. Wharton and Eze are indirect free kicks. Corners will be EzeKamada, Wharton sometimes Hughes.

              Penalties last season.
              Eze scored our first pen last season against Everton. Lost 2-3 (Mateta wasn't first choice, Olise injured).

              Olise Pen was away to Man City a 95th min penalty winner. Mateta won it (and got back into the team after that) Eze was just substituted to play for the draw.

              Mateta scored a pen at home to Liverpool 1-2. Olise and Eze were injured.

              Mateta scored a pen at home 3-0 Burnley. Olise and Eze were injured.

              Open Controls
              1. Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                4 pens 100%. Kamada is a bit of a trap there.

                My gut feeling is that Glasner saw Anderson as the weakness at defending corners. Geuhi didn't have problems at the Euros, and look better this year already, except when Clyne is in the back 3.

                Open Controls
          • evilfuk
            • 14 Years
            21 mins ago

            Might just wildcard out of I boredom lol

            Open Controls
          • Tazah
            • 6 Years
            19 mins ago

            Thoughts on this team gents? - good spread of the funds plus the 2 big hitters:

            Raya 4mil
            Robinson, Konate, Martinez, Chalobah, Faes
            Salah, Mbuemo, Gordon, Semenyo, Winks
            Haaland, Jackson, Havertz

            Open Controls
            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              6 mins ago

              is it a WC?

              Open Controls
            2. Robin31redbreast
              • 1 Year
              5 mins ago

              Semenyo bad fixtures
              No TAA
              Havertz 2 bad fixtures

              Open Controls
            3. faux_C
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              Why would anyone own Martinez?

              Open Controls
            4. Pep bites Kun
              • 7 Years
              just now

              WC?

              Good spread of funds alright, and lean bench, which I like.

              Personally I'd want TAA on a WC, with the option to switch to Ars def/move funds to MF at some point

              What the deal with non-playing Chalobah 4.4m? Maybe switch to a playing 4.0?

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.