Reports suggest Alisson (£5.5m) could be out until after the November international break with the injury he sustained in Gameweek 7.

A hamstring strain caused the Brazil international to limp out of the Crystal Palace game last weekend.

Arne Slot said after that match that the goalkeeper would be out for “weeks”.

Now, reports say that scans have confirmed a six-week-long absence for Alisson.

If accurate, that would see him sidelined until Gameweek 12 at the earliest.

These are the fixtures he could miss:

Gameweek 8: Chelsea (h) – Oct 20

– Oct 20 Champions League: Leipzig (a) – Oct 23

– Oct 23 Gameweek 9: Arsenal (a) – Oct 27

– Oct 27 EFL Cup: Brighton and Hove Albion (a) – Oct 30

– Oct 30 Gameweek 10: Brighton and Hove Albion (h) – Nov 2

– Nov 2 Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen (h) – Nov 5

– Nov 5 Gameweek 11: Aston Villa (h) – Nov 9

Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.4m) now looks set to deputise for his positional rival over the coming four Gameweeks.

DETAILS OF HOW TO VOTE HERE

GO STRAIGHT TO THE VOTING PAGE HERE



