  TorresMagic™
    15 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Swings and roundabouts.

    NorCal Villan
      2 Years
      7 mins ago

      In and around the lake
      Mountains come out of the sky and they stand there

      A-L
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        just now

        I was wondering why this song was in my head for the last 2 minutes - must’ve seen this in my peripheral vision.

  Jars458
    11 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Swinging is interesting.

    The Knights Template
      11 Years
      20 mins ago

      No it isn’t. Stick with monogamy and the template please!

    GreennRed
      13 Years
      just now

      Could make your whole week....

  Price Changes
    rainy
    9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Price Changes 8th November

    Rises: Gvardiol (6.3), Guéhi (4.5)

    Falls: Eze (6.6), L.Paquetá (5.8), Delap (5.6), Andreas (5.2), J.Murphy (5.0), Bergvall (4.4), Greaves (4.0)

    chocolove
      13 Years
      55 mins ago

      Nice. No Bruno

    Casual Player
      3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Looks like my Tuanzebe over Greaves differential move is starting to pay off!

    GreennRed
      13 Years
      34 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy.

      Andy_Social
        12 Years
        1 min ago

        1-0 Cheers, Rainy.
        Still trying to decide whether to get Wood or whether it's too late. Got another day to figure it out.

    Mozumbus
      3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Cheers rainy

    fedolefan
      10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Gvard’s gonna hold me hostage for the season given I got him at 5.9.

    JohnnyCroat
      9 Years
      just now

      & Delap playing Santa Spurs this GW... could punish.

  FPL Virgin
    8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    What is this sorcerery?

    Casual Player
      3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Some pretty simple graphs by the looks

  Randaxus
    3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    I put Garnacho as a serious doubt to start after that game Amad must play, so it is Rashford or Garnacho.

    The Knights Template
      11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Garnacho

  David Parkinson
    2 Years
    54 mins ago

    Southampton offer a cheap alternative to switch to...

  iFash@FPL
      50 mins ago

      Choose one duo to play:
      1. Diaz + Martinelli
      2. Bruno + Kulu
      3. Bruno + Semenyo
      4. Bruno + Rogers
      5. Saka + Rogers
      6. Son + Rogers

      David Parkinson
        2 Years
        26 mins ago

        Just a pity you can't stretch to Saka & Semenyo, the sweet spot. 3 arguably NB, next best.

      Hurnt
        10 Years
        just now

        3

    A-L
      8 Years
      49 mins ago

      Nice, should help with WC12

    DV8R
      13 Years
      46 mins ago

      Jackson to Solanke for a FT?

      David Parkinson
        2 Years
        24 mins ago

        It's a bit sideways and come GW12, Jackson maybe the better pick.

      Hurnt
        10 Years
        just now

        I’m looking to do the opposite gw12

    Casual Player
      3 Years
      42 mins ago

      Fixtures! Fixtures! Fixtures!

      Every swing of it massively mattering to someone presumably!

      Ausman
        1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Fixtures be damned! Form over fixtures every time for me.

      David Parkinson
        2 Years
        1 min ago

        I suspect hell will freeze over before managers go from Wolves to Southampton when Forest is the blindingly obvious swap come GW19.

    Casual Player
      3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Can’t express how much I’m bothered by the Ménage a Trois subheading being followed by a chart showing FOUR players.

    bso
      9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Anyone know why Digne didn’t play in the last two CL games?
      Any Villa fans out there?
      Cheers

      David Parkinson
        2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Keeps everyone happy, he can't play all the games. Not a fan, in more ways than one.

    Mozumbus
      3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Watkins > Solanke using FT
      For short term only, got WC
      Yes or No?

      Hurnt
        10 Years
        6 mins ago

        If no other pressing issues then why not

      Waylander
        8 Years
        just now

        I like it. Would you do it for a -4 with no WC?

    Hurnt
      10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Lewis to Dalot or just hold?

      Raya
      Lewis VDB Gvardiol
      Mbuemo Palmer Maddison Johnson
      Solanke Haaland Cunha

      Vald Rogers Harwood Faes

      1ft 1.3m

      David Parkinson
        2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Your defence does need improving, yes.

    Waylander
      8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Watkins to Solanke for a -4. Does it pay off this week?

      Hurnt
        10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Not for a hit imo

      David Parkinson
        2 Years
        10 mins ago

        It's a glass half full move, on the cusp.

