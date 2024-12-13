347
  1. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Mbeumo & Wissa --> Enzo & Isak with 2 FTs?

    1. donbagino
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      I would say Yes. I also own both BRE attackers but I need to fix my defence first

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Probably yes

    3. The Tonberry
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        Yes

      • LC1
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        Yeah

      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Mbeumo has a decent record against Chelsea but with the fixtures swinging against Brentford for free you'd do it.

        They could still perform well, like Forest have.

      • Dazzler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        No, I'm holding Mbeumo until at least 19 and I don't think Enzo is better. I'm benching Wissa this week but think he'll do well in 17. Could work out though. Depends if you have any fires to put out elsewhere

    4. LC1
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      No bloody clue on what to do here, especially with the Gabriel uncertainty;

      Flekken
      Timber Gabriel* Greaves*
      Palmer(c) Salah Saka Rogers
      Isak Welbeck* Cunha

      Van den Berg Dibling Lewis**

      2.9 ITB and any transfer is for a hit.

      Think I have to bring in a 100% playing defender for Lewis?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        Sell Greaves or Lewis

      2. The Tonberry
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          Definitely upgrade your 4.0 defenders. Even owning one is awkward with the fixture congestion, injuries, rotations, suspensions, games getting called off because of the wind etc

          Lewis is okay to hold with City's fixtures about to get better and he's only a problem if you're forced to start him every week

          Hall, Kerkez or anyone you fancy around that price will be fine for now and reassess next week

        • Dazzler
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          I've shifted Lewis and Greaves this week for Huijsen and Colwill. Should see me through the Winter 🙂

          1. LC1
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 19 mins ago

            Nice. Thanks!

      3. Whats the Mata?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        A. Enzo + Jackson (Have Palmer)
        Or
        B. Gordon + Evanilson/Wood
        Or
        C. Enzo + Evanilson/Wood and save the money to invest in defense (Enzo and Rogers rotate for the 7th attacker spot)

      4. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        Sell which one of the below for Isak?

        A) Larsen
        B) Pedro
        C) Don’t get Isak

        Jackson is the other forward who is going nowhere.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 54 mins ago

          Crystal Palace have improved but Brighton still have some decent fixtures.

          Now is the time to get on Isak tho.

          Drop the Wolves player?

          1. ball c
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 53 mins ago

            Yeah.. Larsen may be the one:
            He looked awful against West Ham ham and came off.
            Problem with Pedro is he comes off most games around 70mins

        2. The Tonberry
            3 hours, 44 mins ago

            Larsen

        3. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 16 mins ago

          Would you start Wissa ahead of Mbeumo or Semenyo?

          1. The Tonberry
              3 hours, 43 mins ago

              No

          2. mdm
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 16 mins ago

            Which one to play?

            A. Semenyo (WHU)
            B. Johnson (sou)

            Thanks.

            1. ball c
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 55 mins ago

              B
              But would try to play both

            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 52 mins ago

              Issue is Johnson may not start

          3. Stimps
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 15 mins ago

            Thoughts here? 1FT - 1.9 itb

            Raya
            Timber RAN Davis
            Salah Saka Palmer Mbuemo
            Jackson Pedro Evanilson

            Kepa Rogers Myko Faes

            A) Save FT
            B) Mbuemo -> Enzo
            C) Faes -> Kerkez (Bench Davis)
            D) Mbuemo, Davis -> Enzo, TAA (-4)

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 54 mins ago

              C

            2. donbagino
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 52 mins ago

              A or D

            3. The Tonberry
                3 hours, 42 mins ago

                C

              • Cotnie
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 34 mins ago

                D

              • Dazzler
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                3 hours, 20 mins ago

                C

            4. donbagino
              • 3 Years
              4 hours, 14 mins ago

              2FT 1,4
              Flekken, Fabian
              Gabriel*, Keane*, Greaves, Robinson, Hall
              Salah, Saka, Palmer, Rogers, Mbuemo
              Wissa, Jackson, Cunha

              a) Keane-->Gomez (other max 5,5 def)
              b) Gabriel -> TAA
              c) Keane, Mbuemo, Wissa -->Gomez (other max 5,3) Enzo, Isak (-4)
              d) Gabriel, Wissa --> Gomez (other 4,9), Isak

              1. Dutchy FPL
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 46 mins ago

                Ideally keep Gabriel. But you could do Gabriel --> TAA and Keane --> Kerkez. Play TAA, Hall, Kerkez and bench Robinson. Alternative is to bet on Gabriel and let Robinson come of the bench if needed

                1. donbagino
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 44 mins ago

                  1. Sounds OK, but FOMO Isak, he could hurt this week 🙁
                  2. Will Keane be a starter if fit? I mean maybe better to get rid of Greaves (0,1 diff)

              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 40 mins ago

                Gomez is too short term for me.

                Keane/Greaves and Mbeumo to TAA and Enzo/Semenyo

            5. Touchnana
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 13 mins ago

              Wildcarding with
              Henderson Verbruggen
              Gabriel Timber Hall Cash Robinson
              Salah Palmer Saka Bowen Enzo
              Isak Evanilson Pedro

              Thoughts? Pedro or Raul, Timber or VVD?

              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 49 mins ago

                I wouldn't get Pedro or possibly not Raul either...

                Possibly Wood.

                Does Timber allow you to get towards Jackson?

              2. La vida FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 43 mins ago

                Probably avoid Gabriel on a WC

              3. wowo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 42 mins ago

                Raul for long term

              4. Cotnie
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 35 mins ago

                Raul + Timber

            6. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 13 mins ago

              Isak and Saliba are battling it out for the Most Transferred-In Curse

              Isak: 301k
              Saliba: 290k

              1. donbagino
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 51 mins ago

                Saliba probably as Gabriel replacement.

                Tony, could you have a look at my post above?

                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 48 mins ago

                  Gabriel might be okay to start but a hamstring injury can be problematic.

                  Even a minor one.

                  1. BobB
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    3 hours, 45 mins ago

                    Exactly, which is why I'd sell Gab. He won't play every game over Christmas.

            7. gunnersxgooners
                4 hours, 12 mins ago

                Henderson
                Porro - Davis - AitNouri
                Saka - Palmer - Mbeumo - Salah
                Wood - JSL - Pedro

                Valdi - Rogers - Mazraoui - THB

                4FT, 5.8itb

                Davis to Saliba/TAA/someone else or hold? Team looking good?

                1. David Parkinson
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 36 mins ago

                  Decent side once you fix the defence.

              • dennis the menace
                • 13 Years
                4 hours, 6 mins ago

                Gabriel got punched in the head by Fabianksi to win a penalty in the 45+5mins and was visibly wobbly on his feet directly after and was subbed at HT. No concussion substitute was used by Arteta and my theory was that Arsenal were hoping Gabriel was going to be ok for United in the midweek after the match.

                My thinking is Gabriel is actually a concussion issue, which given the current concussion protocol is 13 days rest, the incident with Fabianksi was on the 1st Dec. meaning Gabriel would be eligible to play this week v’s Everton. My thoughts from seeing the incident and being an Arsenal fan. I would not be selling Gabriel.

                1. David Parkinson
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 58 mins ago

                  Let them sell.

                2. Holmes
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 57 mins ago

                  Yeah, surprised to see him being sold. Just upgrade the bench.

                3. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 55 mins ago

                  That's not strictly correct, it depends if he the exceptional criteria is met

                  Rrefer to Enhanced care pathway in the concussion guideline:
                  Day 12
                  Earliest return to play (RTP)
                  Day 7 RTP permitted only if
                  exceptional criteria m

                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 6 Years
                    3 hours, 34 mins ago

                    It depends the exceptional criteria is met.

                    https://www.englandfootball.com/concussion

                    1. lespaul
                      • 15 Years
                      3 hours, 26 mins ago

                      I've read through the link and no mention of 12 days?

                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 6 Years
                        3 hours, 24 mins ago

                        Enhanced Care pathway - stage 6

                        Day 12
                        Earliest return to play (RTP)
                        Day 7 RTP permitted only if
                        exceptional criteria mer

                  2. dennis the menace
                    • 13 Years
                    3 hours, 32 mins ago

                    Yes Day 12 (I said day 13 sorry) so I predict Gabriel returns v’s Everton is my point.

                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 6 Years
                      3 hours, 29 mins ago

                      Also it's not rest, he can build up the exercises/training in stages depending on symptoms

                      1. Jimmy B
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        3 hours, 27 mins ago

                        I'm sure I heard somewhere they can't do contact training at all for a week afterwards

                        1. Tonyawesome69
                          • 6 Years
                          3 hours, 26 mins ago

                          Refer to the FA Concussion guideline

                          1. dennis the menace
                            • 13 Years
                            3 hours, 23 mins ago

                            Yes we get it Tony you are aware of the guidelines. The first two days are rest, I wasn’t going to type out the whole guideline for the purpose of the post which was to say I think Gabriel will play

                            1. Tonyawesome69
                              • 6 Years
                              3 hours, 21 mins ago

                              Are you aware Artera stated it is a muscle injury

                              1. dennis the menace
                                • 13 Years
                                3 hours, 17 mins ago

                                I think to avoid media scrutiny as to why he didn’t use concussion sub. Just my thoughts. Time will tell

                                1. dennis the menace
                                  • 13 Years
                                  3 hours, 14 mins ago

                                  Did you sell Gabriel is that why you are grumpy Tony?

                                  1. Tonyawesome69
                                    • 6 Years
                                    3 hours, 4 mins ago

                                    Not at all, just making sure concussion protocol is correctly understood. Still a Gabriel owner...

              • wowo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                4 hours, 5 mins ago

                A. Amad vs mci
                B. Armstrong vs Tot
                C. Raul vs liv

                1. wowo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 45 mins ago

                  Bench one please?

                2. David Parkinson
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 40 mins ago

                  Probably C due to the godawful mci & tot defences.

                  1. wowo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    3 hours, 29 mins ago

                    Thinks the same. But Raul scored Arsenal last week from low xGi tells another possibility. Might do the same against pool

              • Pep's Money Laundry
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 4 mins ago

                I want to get Isak(LEI) but I still have doubts about removing Cunha (IPS) to get him

                Would you do the above transfer?

                1. David Parkinson
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 41 mins ago

                  Bit of a luxury but if that's all you have to do, do it.

                2. The Tonberry
                    3 hours, 38 mins ago

                    If it's for free and there's no fires elsewhere in the team to put out, then yes. For a hit, no.

                  • wowo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    3 hours, 28 mins ago

                    I'd hold Cunha for two weeks and looked for other options during festive period. Isak can't play them all Injury prone

                  • CONNERS
                    • 6 Years
                    3 hours, 21 mins ago

                    Wilson is out, so Isak will have to play them all unless they play someone else OOP.

                    1. wowo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      3 hours, 17 mins ago

                      Gordon will then, howe got Barnes, joselinton, Murphy to play the flank. It is an option.

                3. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
                  • 9 Years
                  4 hours, 4 mins ago

                  Defence is a mess. Who to let go first for TAA?

                  a) RAN
                  b) Mazraouri

                  RAN, Mazraouri, Hall, Faes, Johnson

                  1. David Parkinson
                    • 2 Years
                    3 hours, 42 mins ago

                    Maybe remove one of your duds and get VVD?

                4. Pornchef
                    4 hours ago

                    Bench one

                    A. Porro
                    B. Hall
                    C. Ran

                    1. Sho-kun
                      • 7 Years
                      3 hours, 38 mins ago

                      Hall

                    2. Cotnie
                      • 1 Year
                      3 hours, 37 mins ago

                      C

                    3. The Tonberry
                        3 hours, 36 mins ago

                        B as the other two have greater attacking threat

                    4. Sho-kun
                      • 7 Years
                      3 hours, 59 mins ago

                      A) Lewis > TAA
                      B) Lewis > Timber
                      C) Lewis/Wood > Kerkez/Isak

                      2FT, ITB 2.3

                      Flekken
                      Porro/Gabriel/Lewis*
                      Palmer/Salah/Saka/Semenyo
                      Pedro/Cunha/Wood

                      Fabianski/ESR/Mykolenko/Greaves

                      1. Cotnie
                        • 1 Year
                        3 hours, 37 mins ago

                        B

                      2. The Tonberry
                          3 hours, 33 mins ago

                          B but upgrade Myko or Greaves instead of Lewis.

                      3. Miguel Sanchez
                        • 8 Years
                        3 hours, 57 mins ago

                        Good to go here or take a hit for another defender if both Gabriel and Greaves miss out?

                        Raya
                        *Gabriel VVD Robinson
                        Salah(c) Palmer Saka Enzo
                        Jackson Cunha Wood

                        Fabianski Rogers Greaves *Lewis 0FT 0.9 ITB

                        1. Cotnie
                          • 1 Year
                          3 hours, 36 mins ago

                          Timber in

                      4. Tmel
                        • 13 Years
                        3 hours, 57 mins ago

                        Mitoma or Enzo?

                        1. mcsteely
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 15 Years
                          3 hours, 33 mins ago

                          Both good and with a price difference. Go with the one that frees up enough budget you to bring in Isak/Trent, whoever you think you might want down the line

                      5. mcsteely
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 15 Years
                        3 hours, 54 mins ago

                        What move would you make to free up 2.4 in this team?
                        This assumes I have already brought in Timber & Isak

                        Sanchez Fabianski
                        Gabriel Timber RAN Robinson Burgess
                        Salah Saka Palmer Bruno Rogers
                        Jackson Isak Pedro

                        Bruno probably the makeweight, and could go to anyone up to 6.0

                      6. Muscout
                        • 5 Years
                        3 hours, 54 mins ago

                        Best 4.5 mid for bench?

                        1. The Tonberry
                            3 hours, 31 mins ago

                            You're better off finding another 0.5 and upgrade your 8th attacker to Enzo or Amad.

                            But if you have to pick a 4.5 mid then probably Dibling

                        2. RogueBlood
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          3 hours, 53 mins ago

                          2FT 0.9ITB what changes you making here?

                          Raya
                          Gabriel, Zabarnyi, Gomez
                          Salah, Palmer, Sake, Rutter
                          Larsen, Pedro, Isak

                          Fabianski, Mbeumo, Greaves, Mykolenko

                          1. The Tonberry
                              3 hours, 27 mins ago

                              Just upgrade Myko or Greaves to a 4.5 that can cover Gabriel if he's ruled out this week and that you can use to rotate with Zabarnyi when you don't want to start him

                          2. ididnt
                            • 13 Years
                            3 hours, 49 mins ago

                            Jackson > Isak?

                            1. mcsteely
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 15 Years
                              3 hours, 28 mins ago

                              No.

                              Try and get both

                          3. wowo
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            3 hours, 44 mins ago

                            I have seen no discussion about how people accommodate Haarland back from GW 17/18 if he gets haul in derby. Saka/salah/ Palmer downgrade?

                            1. The FPL Units
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 14 Years
                              3 hours, 42 mins ago

                              Not gonna bother

                            2. Holmes
                              • 11 Years
                              3 hours, 42 mins ago

                              Most intend to avoid due to City form.

                            3. CONNERS
                              • 6 Years
                              3 hours, 39 mins ago

                              Not worth it unless he's your Capt, and it's a brave man who bets against Salah or Palmer.

                            4. Karan14
                              • 8 Years
                              3 hours, 39 mins ago

                              Haaland is just not worth 15m till these guys keep performing for 2.5-5m less.

                              1. wowo
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                3 hours, 8 mins ago

                                I was 'forced' to captain him last four weeks as I missed the boat to bin him. I'm on wc and decided to keep him. Still think he can do well from GW18 onwards. Don't want to rip my team apart to get him back

                            5. JBG
                              • 6 Years
                              3 hours, 27 mins ago

                              Probably because that discussion isn't needed, because Haaland(or City assets) aren't needed

                              1. wowo
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                2 hours, 38 mins ago

                                True. Story can be different if city pick up some form for next two

                          4. Boz
                            • 12 Years
                            3 hours, 41 mins ago

                            1ft

                            Would you move flekken to Alisson or roll? Also have Fab

                            1. CONNERS
                              • 6 Years
                              3 hours, 10 mins ago

                              I'd just play Fabianski until his fixtures turn, then replace Flekken if you have transfers to spare.

                          5. Jstap94
                            • 1 Year
                            3 hours, 37 mins ago

                            G2G? I have 4 FTs and considering either a Gabriel -> Saliba move or a roll?

                            Raya
                            Gabriel, Hall, Gomez
                            Salah, Saka, Palmer, Semenyo
                            Pedro, Isak, Jackson

                            Fab, Rogers, Colwill, VDB

                          6. CONNERS
                            • 6 Years
                            3 hours, 23 mins ago

                            Who would be you pick of the cheap defenders (up to 4.8m) for the forseeable?

                            I already own Robinson and Kerkez.

                            1. CONNERS
                              • 6 Years
                              3 hours, 3 mins ago

                              *your

                              1. ididnt
                                • 13 Years
                                2 hours, 50 mins ago

                                Munoz?

                            2. CONNERS
                              • 6 Years
                              2 hours, 44 mins ago

                              Thanks. Might be an option, but slightly put off by his 4 YC and next two fixtures.

                            3. wowo
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              2 hours, 40 mins ago

                              Hall or colwill

                            4. Boz
                              • 12 Years
                              2 hours, 39 mins ago

                              Lewis Hall

