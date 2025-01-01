369
  I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Any change suggestions or gtg?
    2 FTs, 3,5m ITB

    Raya
    Hall, Munoz, Robinson
    Palmer, Salah (c), Foden, Gordon
    Wood, Isak, Jesus
    Fabianski, Colwill, Winks, O'Shea

    Open Controls
    dunas_dog
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Think you can roll - good idea to build up free transfers- although O’Shea right up to Trent ( with double in mind) and play over Hall or Munoz this week tempting as that’s a lot of cash to hold

      Open Controls
      Baps hunter
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        6 mins ago

        I wouldn't hesitate to do that. Saving tranfers in order to get 3 Liv players before dgw doesn't really make sense. Salah and TAA are the ones every dog and their man will have.

        Open Controls
      I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        5 Years
        1 min ago

        Im keeping one 4.0m defender in the squad, always. I dont really fancy Pool fixtures. For double probably getting TAA/Konate

        Open Controls
    GCHILD2K16
      8 Years
      57 mins ago

      Sell Colwill and upgrade to Timber
      Sell Foden for Mbeumo or Eze

      Open Controls
      I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        5 Years
        just now

        Nah im not getting double Ars def with those fixtures and not selling Foden with those fixtures. Maybe later. Thanks though

        Open Controls
    Kingy109
      3 Years
      just now

      I'd do Colwill to Trent then - 4 of the better attacking defenders and you can pick 2 of the 3 sub 5 mils and rotate - maybe Munoz Vs Chelsea this week drops out for example. I can't see when you'd ever play Colwill.
      Otherwise you might think about upgrading Winks for the inevitable Foden benching. I like Rogers but this isn't the week of course. Maybe someone you can play when Wood has Liverpool soon??

      Open Controls
  dunas_dog
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    With 2 free transfers would you
    A Roll or use 1 free on
    B Martinelli to Gordon or
    C Jesus to Wood

    Alisson
    Trent Gabriel Castagne
    Salah (c) Palmer Martinelli Sarr
    Isak Jackson Jesus

    Fabianski Munoz Mykolenko Rogers

    Open Controls
    FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      13 Years
      51 mins ago

      Jackson to Wood tbh

      Open Controls
      dunas_dog
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        20 mins ago

        I don’t quite get why Jackson a sell- decent fixtures, Chelsea 1 game a week until week 26/27 and going to start after very poor Nkunku performance.

        Open Controls
        I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Chelsea last 3 results

          Open Controls
        Royal5
          13 Years
          just now

          He is trash and not even nailed atm. Gets hooked early every game.

          Open Controls
    I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      5 Years
      51 mins ago

      I did Jackson to Wood

      Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      49 mins ago

      Easy roll for me

      Open Controls
      dunas_dog
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    GCHILD2K16
      8 Years
      47 mins ago

      Keep Martinelli, Sell Jackson for woods [then Cunha in 2 game weeks times] and upgrade castagne to Robinson/Milenko or Rogers to mbeumo

      Open Controls
    FantasyClub
      4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Is roll that

      Open Controls
    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Wood to Jesus sounds better.

      Open Controls
      Baps hunter
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        just now

        Fixtures aren't turning worse for Arsenal attackers.

        Open Controls
  AZ-B
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Evening all. Thoughts on what to do with Cunha given his fixtures after the ban - hold or swap for Raul/Gakpo/Wissa/Jesus? Other strikers are Isak and Wood. Cheers

    Open Controls
    FantasyClub
      4 Years
      6 mins ago

      I’m personally interested in Gakpo. Starting every game averaging 60’.
      I do think though that Cunha can/will score v CHE,Villa & Liverpool if their defence stays weak

      Open Controls
    GCHILD2K16
      8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hold for sure. Chelsea and NewC will concede.

      Open Controls
  FantasyClub
    4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Just watched the extended highlights of the ARS game. Nothing from it that made me want an ARS attacker tbh. Just deflected goals. I’d hold Jesus & Martinelli though if I had them

    Open Controls
    AZ-B
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      41 mins ago

      Agree - glad I held onto Martinelli but very hesitant to switch Cunha to Jesus. Might just ride out the ban TBH

      Open Controls
      FantasyClub
        4 Years
        7 mins ago

        I’ve got Cunha, I’m very likely to hold, Woods tempting though

        Open Controls
        AZ-B
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Every time I think of selling Wood, he hauls

          Open Controls
          FantasyClub
            4 Years
            2 mins ago

            The whole worlds jumping on Wood atm so he’s probably gonna blank next game

            Open Controls
    FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      13 Years
      36 mins ago

      Jesus was worryingly wide for large parts of the game.

      Open Controls
      FantasyClub
        4 Years
        22 mins ago

        Yes I definitely noticed that

        Open Controls
      Baps hunter
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        1 min ago

        I am not so sure about that. Wide he was, yes. But for me it looked like some sort of tactical free role. He wasn't wide when he scored for example. So, despite not being central always, he did well or even better for MCI when not playing centrally. He could have passed the ball and then run to the box to score for example.

        Open Controls
    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Watching extended highlights just isn't enough imo. A lot of happens when there are passes or crosses which almost reach the target player. Stats nor TV show that for example.

      Open Controls
      FantasyClub
        4 Years
        2 mins ago

        I agree that’s why I mentioned that I watched the highlights

        Open Controls
      FantasyClub
        4 Years
        just now

        Still though I usually see something. I really saw nothing that made me want one atm. His goal was deflected. Assist shouldn’t even be an assist the defender blocked his shot other than that his movement was okay but nothing that makes me want him over others

        Open Controls
  MIGHTY JOE
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Alisson
    Gabriel Saliba Lewis
    Salah Odegaard Semenyo Palmer Bowen
    Isak JSL

    Valdi Pedro Hall Greaves.

    2 FT:

    1) Do Saliba to Trent? Y/N
    2) Best replacement for Bowen up to 7.5m?

    Open Controls
    AZ-B
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Gordon best replacement for Bowen, but a cheaper mid would improve the front 3

      Open Controls
      MIGHTY JOE
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        1 min ago

        Fair point. For example Sarr would allow me to change JSL up to 7.1. Something to think about!

        Open Controls
    FantasyClub
      4 Years
      just now

      Gordon is proven

      Open Controls
  HD7
    7 Years
    57 mins ago

    1 FT 2.7 0 ITB

    Jackson to Watkins, Pedro to Wood, Jesus or save a transfer and reevalute after next Gw?

    Pickford
    Gabriel Robinson Hall
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Diaz
    Jackson Isak Joao Pedro

    Fab* Winks Okoli VDB

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Mal
        43 mins ago

        Roll

        Open Controls
      • Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        39 mins ago

        Save

        Open Controls
      • DangerFC
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        I like the Watkins move but maybe Jackson gets one more chance

        Open Controls
    DangerFC
      5 Years
      54 mins ago

      Best amad replacement suggestions up to 8.3m?

      Have mbeumo, palmer. Rogers, and mo

      Open Controls
      Magic Zico
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        38 mins ago

        Gordon Diaz Eze Martinelli

        Open Controls
        DangerFC
          5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Have 3 new and arsenal so would have to be diaz or eze. I have looked at eze.

          Open Controls
      JBG
        6 Years
        37 mins ago

        Gordon
        Iwobi(has 3 great fixtures up next, 4 if MU can't get their sh*t together)
        MGW/Elanga

        Open Controls
      FantasyClub
        4 Years
        37 mins ago

        Southampton at home after LIV hold maybe?
        WHU should’ve scored v LIV more than one goal.
        I’ve got Amad I’m probably holding and playing v Liverpool

        Open Controls
        DangerFC
          5 Years
          9 mins ago

          I have Rogers and timber who are out now so I need to make a transfer.

          Open Controls
          Yozzer
            7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Play a 4th defender?

            Open Controls
      MIGHTY JOE
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        36 mins ago

        Gordon or Eze maybe

        Open Controls
        DangerFC
          5 Years
          2 mins ago

          I was looking at semenyo aswell. He could yoyo well with other midfielders

          Open Controls
      Yozzer
        7 Years
        31 mins ago

        Roll. He plays Southampton at home next and Brighton home coming up soon .

        Open Controls
    Drop Dead Tsimikas
      13 Years
      44 mins ago

      Mitoma and Trossard kept Delap on my bench. Ugh.

      Open Controls
    4. Captain Mal
        38 mins ago

        Just realised I will have 3 cases of defender vs attacker this week (Bruno vs Trent, Pedro vs Gabriel, Kulusevski vs Hall). Can't quite recall something similar, as I always try to avoid this stuff.

        Open Controls
        IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          8 Years
          26 mins ago

          Ooof, I hate that

          Open Controls
          1. Captain Mal
              6 mins ago

              Yeah, I know, it's terrible, no idea how I missed it. But it is what it is, can't change it now.

              Open Controls
              IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                8 Years
                just now

                Right.. just ride it out. I could turn out pretty decent.

                Open Controls
          Baps hunter
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            7 Years
            1 min ago

            The worst outcome is your attacker blanking when his teammate scores. But that shouldn't be an issue, you don't know what will happen. And supposing you have 3 this week, they probably don't face each other anytime soon.

            I also would happily start Haaland vs Trent if I had both, no problems.

            Open Controls
          Deer-in-headlights
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 Years
            just now

            As long as it's your players that bust the clean sheets or score additional goals after clean sheet is already busted you should be all right.

            Open Controls
        IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          8 Years
          38 mins ago

          A) Diaz, Wood, Milenkovic, Fabianski
          B) Eze, Gakpo, N.Williams, Henderson

          Open Controls
          1. Captain Mal
              32 mins ago

              Will Fabianski be your 1st GK?

              Open Controls
              IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                8 Years
                31 mins ago

                No, Sels

                Will need second GK for BB22 mainly

                Open Controls
                1. Captain Mal
                    29 mins ago

                    Then I'd probably go with A. Wood better than Eze, Milenkovic much better than Williams and the two Liverpool attackers are more or less equal.

                    Open Controls
                    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                      8 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      Cheers bud

                      Eze's been pretty rubbish this season, but he's their star player and their games are getting easier. With my team, I have to bench Wood this week.

                      Think Gakpo's a bit more than Diaz, yeah?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Captain Mal
                          14 mins ago

                          Well, easy games or not, I don't see Palace as a team that will go out there and consistently score 2+ goals. Neither is Forest to be fair, but Wood is much more central to them compared to Eze. He doesn't even take most set pieces lately.
                          Gakpo vs Diaz is tricky, because we can't know how their minutes will be affected once Jota returns to full fitness. Also, Gakpo is unlucky to be classified as a forward, even though it's Diaz out of the two that has played up front.

                          Open Controls
                          Baps hunter
                            Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            7 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Next season Diaz will be a fwd and Gakpo a mid.

                            Open Controls
                        Baps hunter
                          Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          7 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Diaz is now bit more than Gakpo. Jota replaced Gakpo, not Diaz in last game. Darwin has been dropped and Diaz plays centrally.

                          Open Controls
                Magic Zico
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  6 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
              Ninjaa
                14 Years
                37 mins ago

                Doing Maddison to either Gordon or Murphy tonight incase of price rise or drop. Is Gordon worth the 2.3m more than Murphy.

                Open Controls
                1. Captain Mal
                    1 min ago

                    Depends on your style. Personally, I value minutes a lot, so I'd say yes. But Murphy looks good when he is on the pitch.

                    Open Controls
                Magic Zico
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  6 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  Got 3 LIV and Amad, score prediction for LIV-MUN? Goals galore or sideway?

                  Wondering benching Amad or playing him 😛

                  Open Controls
                  TorresMagic™
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    15 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Who else can you bench him for?

                    Open Controls
                    Magic Zico
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      6 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Pedro Munoz Myko

                      Open Controls
                  Camzy
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    14 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    I'm just gonna play Amad. It's probably two points but I kind of want him longer term if United can turn their season around which I reckon they can. Southampton after this.

                    Open Controls
                    Magic Zico
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      6 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      SOU is one of the reasons I won't use FT for him this week. Would you play him over Pedro (ARS)?

                      Open Controls
                  FPL Brains
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    13 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Amad will get 2 points max. I'd gamble on one of the others

                    Open Controls
                    Magic Zico
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      6 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Cheers, Pedro it is

                      Open Controls
                George James
                  10 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  A) Gordon

                  B) Mbeumo

                  C) Keep Bruno

                  Open Controls
                  Magic Zico
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    6 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    C

                    Open Controls
                  JT11fc
                    6 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Hard to argue againt Boomo but Od have to say Gordy

                    Open Controls
                JT11fc
                  6 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Will Summerville replace Bowen?

                  Open Controls
                  Casual Player
                    4 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    His first name is Crysencio not Will

                    Open Controls
                    JT11fc
                      6 Years
                      just now

                      Hah!

                      Open Controls
                5. BazingtoN
                    10 mins ago

                    Thoughts on the 3 midfield trio of Newcastle

                    A) Gordon
                    B) Joelinton
                    C) Murphy

                    Open Controls
                    Casual Player
                      4 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      A, C if you’re skint

                      Open Controls
                  Casual Player
                    4 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Interesting one for me this week

                    Have exactly 11 - bench of Fab, Rogers, Timber and uhhh Tuanzebe. no benching headaches so high 5!?

                    Tuanzebe to any DEF makes sense in theory, but also not sure any available starts ahead of TAA, Hall, Castagne. Like even Munoz who I really like would just be benched this week I think, so should just wait on that.

                    Up front I can upgrade Semenyo or Pedro, think that makes more sense?

                    Open Controls
                  Sz21
                    13 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Would you make a move here or save again?
                    Too heavy on Chelsea is 1 issue..

                    Raya.
                    Robinson, Hall, Gabriel, TAA.
                    Salah, Palmer, Bruno.
                    Jackson, Isak, Pedro.
                    Fabianski, Enzo, Greaves, Rogers.
                    2ft, 0.2m ITB.

                    Open Controls
                  DandyDon
                    6 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    HNY to all! First decision of the year to move on Bowen and Strand Larsen with my two FT. Help appreciated. All decent options.

                    A) Watkins + J.Murphy (0.0 in the bank)
                    B) Raul + Gordon (1.0)
                    C) Wood + Martinelli (0.4)
                    D) Wood + Sarr (1.3)

                    Open Controls
                    Casual Player
                      4 Years
                      just now

                      C/D is probably the obvs play, but I quite like B

                      Open Controls
                  Chaps Before Baps
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    14 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    LONG TERM HOLD

                    A) Enzo
                    B) Amad

                    Cheers

                    Open Controls
                    Arctic monkeys
                      11 Years
                      just now

                      Amad, personally never like CMs as FPL option

                      Open Controls

