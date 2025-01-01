Completing the Gameweek 19 Scout Notes is the first Fantasy Premier League (FPL) encounter of 2025, where Brentford hosted Arsenal.

FIXTURE-PROOF MBEUMO

Despite a Gtech Community Stadium loss to Nottingham Forest, the Bees remain joint-top for home points throughout 2024/25.

They quickly took the lead here to deny Arsenal assets a clean sheet. Naturally, it came from Bryan Mbeumo’s (£7.6m) left boot, having received the ball on the right flank before cutting inside past Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) and firing a low shot inside the near post of David Raya (£5.6m).

Ranked third for overall FPL points, Mbeumo moves up to nine home goals, which is the most of everyone. At a time when few midfielders hold much appeal, here is a frequent goal scorer who is nailed for 90 minutes, takes penalties and has recently scored past top sides like Chelsea, Newcastle United and now Arsenal.

A trip to Southampton comes next, shortly before a more solid fixture run starts in Gameweek 23.

JESUS LEADS COMEBACK

However, a goal and assist from Gabriel Jesus (£6.8m) ensured the Gunners left with all three points. His first came less than a minute after team-mate Raya – returning to Brentford for the first time since leaving on an initial loan deal – made a save but let the ball loose, speedily scrambling back to his line to claw it away.

Up the other end, a Thomas Partey (£5.0m) shot was blocked by Mark Flekken (£4.5m) but Jesus reacted brilliantly to head in the rebound.

Two quickfire second-half goals sealed the victory and both were caused by 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri (£4.5m). Although his first Premier League start ended without an actual assist, he looked superb in Bukayo Saka’s (£10.3m) usual position and took two of their three corners. None belonged to Martin Odegaard (£8.4m), who only created one chance and was restricted to a sole long-range effort.

Nwaneri’s corner led to another Arsenal set-piece goal, although this was an instinctive Mikel Merino (£6.0m) strike that followed up Jesus’ blocked shot. Soon after, the England Under-19 international’s cross was headed away but only to a crisp Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) finish.

In good form, Jesus should keep his spot in Mikel Arteta’s line-up, especially in the absence of Kai Havertz (£7.9m). He was the main absentee, despite earlier rumours that a sickness bug had decimated the squad.

“I think so yeah. Hopefully, he will recover quickly.” – Mikel Arteta on whether Kai Havertz will be back for Gameweek 20

TIMBER BAN

A cheaper defender than Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m) and William Saliba (£6.3m), there’s been a recent increase in popularity for the versatile Jurrien Timber (£5.7m). His 11 consecutive league starts won’t reach 12, as a late tackle brought his fifth yellow card of the season.

The Dutchman joins Matheus Cunha (£7.1m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.5m) as high-profile Gameweek 20 suspensions. It might mean that Brighton and Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma (£6.4m) gets to menace out-of-position fill-in Partey. It’s not particularly encouraging for Arsenal’s clean sheet prospects on the south coast.

A QUICK FLEKKEN RECOVERY

Speaking of Brighton, over one million FPL managers were relieved to see goalkeeper Flekken immediately back in action, days after being taken off just 35 minutes into their 0-0 draw with the Seagulls. Especially if they also own injured West Ham United stopper Lukasz Fabianski (£4.1m).

It won’t magically reinstate the clean sheet points that were missed out on but he – like cheap defender Sepp van den Berg (£4.1m) – has recovered from a muscle problem in time for Saturday’s appealing trip to Southampton.



