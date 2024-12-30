131
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    All 4 on my bench injured/doubts. Time to WC?

    1. Non-template FPL is for Kin…
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Use your saved up 5ft

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Had my 5 FTs, but the dog ate 4 of them. Only have 1 now. Unlucky.

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Not for that reason only, no

    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Of course not, I've played 3 weeks with 10 men and 1 week with 9 men. It's nothing to be be worried about as I matched or bettered most of my ml rivals in those weeks

      Plus you actually have a starting 11

  2. MyPrettyPony
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    CHO missed out due to a dead leg. Can't remember which interview I saw that in and I appreciate people will want a source but it was Nuno who said that, I'm sure.

  3. Herger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    How many players does everyone have home/away next week? Can’t say mine as I’ll be revealing it in my YouTube deadline stream. I can include some of the best answers in the video.

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      8 away

      1. Herger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        Thank you, will include

        1. Andy_Social
          • 12 Years
          57 mins ago

          Prob 6 home, 5 away

          1. Herger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            57 mins ago

            Cheers, will include

          2. Andy_Social
            • 12 Years
            57 mins ago

            What video is that?

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              just now

              He's clearly trolling... 😛

          3. Jimmy B
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            55 mins ago

            8 away here too. There does seem to be a pattern which I presume is within the template that certain popular teams have been home or away on the same respective weeks.

          4. CoracAld2831
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            54 mins ago

            5 away currently, maybe 6 after a transfer is made.

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      All at home, since this planet belongs to everyone and is everyones home.

    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      6 away 5 home

  4. Meta12345
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Should I bring in jackson or gakpo for cunha?

      1. Sandy Ravage
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Gakpo could be a nice differential

      2. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm contemplating selling Jackson soon. Owned since WC in 12 and although he's managed to avoid the suspension everyone expected (touch wood), his output overall considering the fixtures they've had in that time and Chelsea's form hasn't been enough for his price tag. I'd imagine him missing tonight will push a few over the edge.

    • Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Cunha out for:

      a) Wood
      b) Raul

      1. Sandy Ravage
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        a

      2. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        A is probably going to be my choice, if that helps.

    • Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Amad to:
      A - Rogers
      B - Sarr

      1. Gooner Kebab
        • 12 Years
        51 mins ago

        B for me

      2. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        51 mins ago

        Keep Amad he's better

      3. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        45 mins ago

        why do you want to remove Amad?

        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 8 Years
          33 mins ago

          Why would anyone want to keep any Manchester United player?

    • FHRITP
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Over the remainder of the season, who scores more points?

      Bruyne + Isak

      Or

      Haaland + rogers

      1. Abaddon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        Isak and rogers

        1. FHRITP
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Lol

          1. Abaddon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Yeah. Sorry for not answering 100% on the question you asked. But I think the Isak and Rogers combo + the extra cash is better than the options above

    • Rashford (C)
      • 12 Years
      59 mins ago

      Chasing over 100 points and want to use WC, want to go for some differentials. Thinking Son, Halaand, Bruno, Eze type players. Not huge differentials but players that could hit form and get in ahead of the crowd. If I go standard template will never catch up as leaders are all template teams.

      1. Sandy Ravage
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Gamble on in-form teams

      2. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        16 mins ago

        The halfway point of the season is too early to go high-risk, imo. And I don't think there is a template right now. I'm Top 20K and only half my team is "template"according to LiveFPL.

      3. FHRITP
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Bruyne could be a great differential looking at his points history

    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      Oh Gawd, not the freelancers writing the scout notes. Is this the beginning of the end for scout?

      1. QueefParkRangers
        • 10 Years
        31 mins ago

        Seems a lot quieter compared to 3 years + ago? what happened to all those regulars like berbinhos forehead and the person who would post saying "trust my rank not my advice"

        1. Andy_Social
          • 12 Years
          26 mins ago

          I suspect a lot of people like you and me got priced out of the package, and without access to the goodies, FFS is just idiots talking to each other.

          1. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Correct, good value before the big sale.

        2. Brosstan
          • 10 Years
          23 mins ago

          Definitely a lot less activity here than 3 years ago

          1. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            just now

            It's all about the comments ; anyone who subscribes to "expert" players needs their head examining. Everyone plays the game their own way, the best advice is the camaraderie in the comments.

    • Jullepuu
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      Would you do Joao Pedro to Wood today to avoid getting priced out?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        Yes

        1. Jullepuu
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Cheers

      2. AdeHar42
          36 mins ago

          I think I Wood!

          Open Controls
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Thanks

        • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 8 Years
          34 mins ago

          Yes, but wait until tonight's games are played

          1. Jullepuu
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah for sure

        • g40steve
          • 6 Years
          29 mins ago

          Watch Pedro smash a hatty against Villa & everyone will back track

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            23 mins ago

            I've watched Pedro too much lately and I can say he won't smash anything

            1. g40steve
              • 6 Years
              22 mins ago

              Bookmarked 🙂

              1. David Parkinson
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                More likely to score against Arsenal.

      3. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        45 mins ago

        Ik they are playing really well but I'm a little worried having triple Newcastle this ev. Hall/Gordon/Isak

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          just now

          That's not a very positive attitude is it? Ah, I see, reverse jinx.

      4. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        44 mins ago

        Who you got left to play?

        Isak, Jesus, Raya, Enzo, Palmer

        1. Andy_Social
          • 12 Years
          31 mins ago

          Gab and Jesus, Palmer, Isak and Rogers

        2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 8 Years
          28 mins ago

          Timber, Palmer, Rogers, Isak, Jesus

        3. Madame R.
          • 4 Years
          28 mins ago

          Cucu, Maz
          Rogers, Palmer (c)
          Isak, Jacko

          1. camarozz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Raya/Gab/Hall/Gordon/Plamer/
            Jackson/isak

        4. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          just now

          The same outfield players as you and then Sanchez.

      5. AdeHar42
          41 mins ago

          Might be one of the first few thousand using WC:

          Sels (Flekken)
          TAA, Gabriel, Aina (Gvardiol, Faes)
          Salah, Palmer, Mbuemo, Rogers (Kluivert)
          Isak, Cunha, Wood

          0 ITB (but thinking I can change Gvardiol to 4.5M Def and Flekken to 3.9M GK to free up 2.1M Cash if needed)

          I am thinking I have done OK, but as I am still in WC phase, would you change anything?

          1. ChilliBoi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            28 mins ago

            Don’t do it. What’s your team now?

            Cunha gonna get banned shortly

            1. AdeHar42
                26 mins ago

                I've done it, but only 4 changes from my team, why is Cunha getting banned?

                1. Bushwhacker
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  For fighting at the Ipswich game.

            2. AdeHar42
                24 mins ago

                Sorry! This is my WC - Does that change your reply?

                Open Controls
                • 9 Years
                24 mins ago

                I wouldn't be going with Cunha with his impending suspension plus he is currently injured

                Hall/Mykolenko over Gvardiol for me, you need to prepare for the dgw if using wc now to save using FT''s later. Which means I'd go Gakpo over Cunha

                1. AdeHar42
                    1 min ago

                    OH, the incident, OK! Gakpo is a good shout, I would change Flekken for cheaper and use, him, I like it, thank you!

              • NJ MetroStars
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                38 mins ago

                https://x.com/toonysarao/status/1873758835393077610?s=33

                i mean if tony said it, has to be true, right?!?!?

                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 7 Years
                  33 mins ago

                  Well that's Dibling off my bench then

                2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                  • 8 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  Have no idea who that guy Tony is

                3. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                  • 4 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  ah ffs I have no cover

                  1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                    • 4 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    hopefully he plays against Brentford if true

                    1. Emery Christmas
                      • 11 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      The guy has 200 followers, clearly fake

                      1. NJ MetroStars
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 min ago

                        https://x.com/toonmouthtyne/status/1873763516932620508?s=12&t=MT_M6PJQTMOT5j0dbxEM2Q

                  2. NJ MetroStars
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    if true I have jao pedro, but the isak thing makes zero sense to me

                4. Emery Christmas
                  • 11 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  lol

                5. dunas_dog
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Not true apparently

                  1. dunas_dog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    https://x.com/NUFCWill1892/status/1873766331256037610

                    1. NJ MetroStars
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      thank god

                6. NJ MetroStars
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  makes absolutly no sense to me, but a friend of mine just sent me these links. ml rival without isak so probably trolling me, but still..

                7. Hangman Page
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Meh.

                8. Bushwhacker
                  • 5 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  I mean it's not January so unlikely . . also Arsenal will be in breach of PSR if they make an offer large enough to tempt Newcastle.

                9. Sun Jihai
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  just now

                  Isak starts
                  https://x.com/NUFCWill1892/status/1873766331256037610?t=FoCZVwJo7eSQR9zKYww2OA&s=19

              • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                38 mins ago

                Good afternoon all!!

                Early thoughts for next week…

                Who to start here??

                A- Anderson(Ipswich home)
                Or
                B- Milenkovic(Wolves away)

                Cheers everyone!!

                1. Bagpuss
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  I'm on A atm but thinking of playing both and finding someone else to bench

                  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    I’m on A too mate, Close isn’t it, my other two defenders will be TAA and Gabriel so can only play
                    One of the above

              • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • 8 Years
                34 mins ago

                Maddison -> Gordon?

                Would give me a triple up, have Isak and Hall.

                1. Pep's Money Laundry
                  • 9 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Triple up's might work for a week or two but mostly backfires. So I would keep Maddy or look elsewhere

                2. Bobby Digital
                  • 7 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Sure

                3. NJ MetroStars
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  in a similar spot with cunha this week. if i go cunha to jackson I have the chelsea triple up. kinda making me want to go mateta

                  1. Bobby Digital
                    • 7 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    I'm tripled up on Chelski too. Good fixtures and all that...

                    1. NJ MetroStars
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      dude Ive said it before, but your name/avatar....A+++++++. one of my all time favorite albums. but yeah, triple chelsea attack, seems kinda overkill. love jacksons explosivity though

                      1. Bobby Digital
                        • 7 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Used to listen to a lot of Wu-Tang in my teens and always liked their different aliases. RZA has released some new music under Bobby Digital too...

                      2. Bobby Digital
                        • 7 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Ahh I have a Chelsea defender... Yes triple attack might be a bit OTT

              • Hangman Page
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                22 mins ago

                Who do you think will be the next manager to get the sack?

                1. Emery Christmas
                  • 11 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Ange

                2. Emery Christmas
                  • 11 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Or Lop

                3. Abaddon
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Ange

                4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                  • 8 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Or Amorim

                5. Hangman Page
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  I think Lop too but if United lose the next three and badly it will be very uncomfortable for Amorim.

                  1. Bobby Digital
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    They should give Amorim some time, like Arsenal gave Arteta.

                6. Lieutenant Frank Columbo
                  • 12 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Should be me. I took Christmas Eve off and made my teams work a full day. #grinch

                7. dunas_dog
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Lopetegui

                8. Lieutenant Frank Columbo
                  • 12 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Should be Howe. Telling us Isak was injured when he was just about to hit the best form of the season …. His general utter lack of respect for the FPL community makes his position untenable.

                9. Bushwhacker
                  • 5 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Moyes in.

                10. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
                  • 10 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Parody Account Ed

                11. mookie
                  • 11 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Ruud

                12. Shark Team
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  I can see only 2 managers being sacked before end of season
                  Lopetegui and RVN
                  I think Lopetegui first

              • rozzo
                • 11 Years
                18 mins ago

                Sels Fabianski
                TAA Gabriel Timber Hall Greaves
                Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Amad
                Watkins Isak Wood

                2ft
                0.6 itb

                Early thoughts here? May as well save. Watkins is just a punt due to left over Saka money

                If we knew Gakpo and Diaz were rotation proof they would be options, sadly not

                Cheers

                1. mookie
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Easy roll

              • Attack on Brighton
                  13 mins ago

                  Would you keep Cunha on a wildcard, he's only got a knock 75% chance of playing

                  1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                    • 4 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    is he ever going to be banned?!

                    1. Attack on Brighton
                        2 mins ago

                        Do we know if/when the ban will be? I see little information on it is it a long ban?

                        1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          no idea, the thinking was they never got around to it before Xmas but there's been no news of it

                    2. Bobby Digital
                      • 7 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      No, not with the ban looming

                    3. g40steve
                      • 6 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Nah, value going to tank once announced

                    4. Feanor
                      • 15 Years
                      just now

                      I think he'll be banned on Thursday or Friday

                      Gonna get Wood finally tonight.

                  2. g40steve
                    • 6 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Rashford arrives but will he play?

                    Open Controls
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      With himself maybe

                    2. mookie
                      • 11 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      I would think so

                    3. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Probably bench

                  3. Gazzpfc
                    • 8 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    I’ve got Isak Jackson Jesus

                    Roll or who to lose for Wood??

                    1. Bobby Digital
                      • 7 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Jesus to Wood

                    2. Amartey Partey
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Roll

                  4. You Know Chippy Chips?
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    J. Pedro last 6 games vs SOU, ful, lei, CRY, whu, BRE:

                    1 assist
                    15 points

                    1 close red card

                    I am holding

                  5. Amartey Partey
                    • 5 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    I’ve got a funny feeling Enzo is hauling today.

                    1. You Know Chippy Chips?
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Assistant manager chip not available yet

                    2. Deer-in-headlights
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      I benched him for Pedro so probably so

                    3. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      28/1 to score a brace

                  6. You Know Chippy Chips?
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    If you are hoping for any returns from J. Pedro, get a life

                  7. Shark Team
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    My predictions for tonight:
                    Man Utd 2-2 Newcastle
                    Aston Villa 1-1 Brighton
                    Ipswich 1-3 Chelsea

