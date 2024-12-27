They’re nearly there! For the vast majority of Premier League players, Gameweek 19 is the final hurdle to overcome before the threat of a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation is lifted.

In total, there are 40 players on the brink of a suspension heading into the final Gameweek of 2024.

Meanwhile, 13 players will serve bans in the upcoming Gameweek.

All you need to know about the disciplinary situation in the English top flight is in this article.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

We have taken the table above from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Barring any further postponements, all players bar those from Liverpool and Everton will be in the clear after Gameweek 19. For those on the books of the two Merseyside clubs, it’ll be after Gameweek 20.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHICH PLAYERS SERVE SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 19?

A dozen players picked up suspensions in the Gameweek just gone: three for red cards, nine for yellow card accumulation.

Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m) and Djed Spence (£4.4m) were dismissed for two bookable offences, so will sit out Gameweek 19.

Jhon Duran (£5.9m) was given his marching orders for violent conduct in Aston Villa’s loss to Newcastle United, with the Villans losing the appeal of his dismissal.

The striker will serve a three-match suspension, which includes two Premier League matches and an FA Cup third-round tie.

The nine players booked for the fifth time this season were Matty Cash (£4.4m), Justin Kluivert (£5.5m), Marc Guehi (£4.5m), Jordan Ayew (£5.2m), Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.3m), Manuel Ugarte (£4.9m), Ryan Yates (£4.9m), Tomas Soucek (£4.9m) and Guido Rodriguez (£4.8m).

All of them will serve one-match bans in Gameweek 19.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.2m) remains provisionally suspended by the Football Association after returning a positive drugs test.

WHO IS BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 19?

Ashley Young (£4.7m), Sam Morsy (£4.9m), Lucas Paqueta (£5.7m) and Nicolas Dominguez (£4.8m) return from one-match bans in Gameweek 19.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Five players joined those on the suspension tightrope in Gameweek 18.

They were Antonee Robinson (£4.9m), Jannik Vestergaard (£4.0m), Murillo (£4.6m), Elliot Anderson (£5.0m) and James Maddison (£7.7m).

Nicolas Jackson (£8.3m), Robert Sanchez (£4.8m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.4m), who like Robinson and Maddison all boast double-digit ownerships in FPL, are also still on four cautions.

So too are Gabriel Jesus (£6.8m) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.8m).

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

Bar those on the books of Liverpool and Everton, every player on three bookings has avoided the threat of a one-match ban.

James Tarkowski (£4.8m), Jordan Pickford (£4.9m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.1m) just have to avoid getting cautioned twice in as many Gameweeks to swerve a suspension.

