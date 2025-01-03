FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 19

New Year’s greetings to all and welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 19, when over 427,000 managers played their first Wildcard, bringing the total number to a record 5.4 million.

It was also when Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) became the fastest-ever player to reach 200 FPL points, smashing the record set by Luis Suarez in 2013/14 when he reached the landmark by Gameweek 25.

We report on the latest news about the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues. My January to May League (code rwy735) will start scoring in Gameweek 20 and over 700 teams have already entered.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Sultan Osman leads for a fifth week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d) and is now tenth worldwide.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Ben Atherton is on top for a third week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 35th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 19 was the quarter-final of the FFS Open Cup.

Making it through to the semi-finals are sandgrounder, who beat the highest-ranked quarter-finalist Luggy10 78-74, plus Chaballer (106th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame) after defeating Derbz87 74-72, Hibbo after overcoming Lords XI 86-79 and Jinkys Oars (545,811th) who beat Geordie Hillbilly 79-62.

It was also the quarter-final of the FFS Members Cup, for Premium Members only.

One of the four semi-final participants is Barnsley fc, who drew 72-72 with Yanti2 but went through because of his superior rank. There’s also sandgrounder (again), after beating Rasping Drive 78-60, GaribaldiT who overcame Baines On Toast 86-79 and Gazza2000 (525th in our Live Hall of Fame) after defeating Herger 85-74.

These cups are old-school competitions run by Fantasy Football Scout, and should not be confused with the league cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page. Finalists and third-place play-off winners will receive Amazon vouchers as prizes. See this article for full details.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 19 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, new league code 85lwue) was 65 after hits, with 46 teams to be removed.

It means that 416 are going through to Gameweek 20. To help cover each weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show its current live statistics. Entry will be open until the weekend but new entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

It is expected to close for the season at the Gameweek 21 deadline and there should be an article about this next week.

Mark Boland was the highest Gameweek 19 scorer due to double-digit hauls from captain Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m), Chris Wood (£6.7m), Gabriel Jesus (£6.9m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.5m).

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Simon MacNair leads for a fourth successive week and fifth time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. Level on points is Liam McAllister but with an inferior overall rank.

The highest scorer in these head-to-head leagues is Andy Whiteley (League 6, Division 16), with 54 points out of a possible 57 and a lofty worldwide rank of sixth.

MODS & CONS

Pras United sets the pace for a third week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Meanwhile, G Whizz is the new leader of the FFScout Family mini-league. He came 4,404th in 2018/19.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Abinav C has regained the number one spot in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56), having previously led after Gameweek 7 and between Gameweeks 14 to 17. Up to 178th overall, he also leads the Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Rasmus Kraglund Bagge leads for a third week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p) and is 691st overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa remains ahead for an 11th week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7) and sits 449th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

John Stables leads for a 12th successive week and 13th time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk) and is currently ranked 1,709th.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant is top of the pile for an eighth week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 FPL Champion Jon Reeson has regained the lead in Simon March’s FPL Champions League thanks to double-digit hauls from captain Salah, Alexander-Arnold, Rogers and Lewis Hall (£4.8m). He previously led between Gameweeks 2 and 5 and from Gameweeks 9 to 17.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Back to Abinav C again, who is in first place for the eighth week in a row and 11th time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the FFS Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Elsewhere, Chris Bacon leads for a seventh week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (code whhxb3).

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Leonard Leong is at the summit for a ninth week in my Opening Day League and is now 184th worldwide.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Whereas Gary Carter is the new leader of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6) and is 452nd overall. He came 4,869th in 2006/07.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Charles Richter (Werkself) is top of the charts for the third consecutive week and sixth time this season in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league. The Scout community team’s (Scout PFT) streak of green arrows is over, slipping a couple of places to 150th in its own league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Nigel Bolton (Notlob Legin) leads for a third week in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs) and is now 222nd overall.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, just enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community mini-leagues and competitions please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

To receive email notifications whenever future community mini-leagues articles are published, do this by editing your FFS Profile. Simply tick ‘Community’ in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.



