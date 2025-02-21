FPL price changes: Likely risers and fallers on February 22

Every Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager knows that player price changes are an important part of the game.

As little as £0.1m is often the difference between being able to make your dream moves or not given every increase or decrease can impact your selling price and profit, and these price changes become increasingly volatile as more and more managers sign up to play the game.

It’s therefore important to try and stay on top of who’s rising and falling, and when, to avoid being priced out.

Thankfully, there are plenty of sites out there that do the heavy lifting in terms of predicting these price changes events (which happen daily at 1:30am GMT), including LiveFPL.net.

LiveFPL’s price change predictor can be filtered by team, searched for specific players, and sorted by a player’s percentage progress (overall and by hour) towards a price rise or drop, as well as their percentage likelihood of changing price within a certain timeframe.

As well as further detail on how FPL price changes work and the areas of uncertainty involved in predictions, the page also gives a round-up of the top transfers in and out each day, and a Summary of Predictions which we’ve outlined below.

Likely price rises and falls: Friday 22 February

Predicted risers

A whopping 11 players are predicted to rise in price by £0.1m at 1:30am GMT tonight, 22 February, according to LiveFPL’s predictions.

That group which “should” increase in value overnight are Everton’s Beto (£4.9m), Bournemouth pair Dango Ouattara (£5.1m) and Milos Kerkez (£5.0m), Brentford duo Yoane Wissa (£6.3m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m), Wolves ace Matheus Cunha (£6.8m), and in-form forwards Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.3m) of Crystal Palace and Chris Wood (£7.1m) of Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa’s Double Gameweek 25 goalscorer Ollie Watkins (£8.9m), Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães (£6.3m) and Crystal Palace full-back Daniel Muñoz (£4.8m).

The majority of these players boast a combination of fine form, promising fixtures and the absence of a blank in Blank Gameweek 29 – however, the latter point is not true of Palace pair Mateta and Muñoz, or Watkins.

Predicted fallers

Meanwhile, we could expect to see even more players drop in price by £0.1m overnight, according to LiveFPL.

The group that “should” drop tonight include injured Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo (£7.6m), Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye (£5.5m), Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m) and Palace’s Ismaïla Sarr (£5.6m).

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak (£9.5m) may also drop.

Yesterday’s price changes

That all comes after five players ended up going up or down in price on 21 February.

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.4m) was the only one of those to rise, with teammate João Pedro (£5.4m) – who was benched in Gameweek 25 – dropping by £0.1m alongside Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer (£11.1m) and new Palace and Southampton signings Romain Esse (£4.9m) and Albert Grønbæk (£4.9m).