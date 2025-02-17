140
140 Comments Post a Comment
  BobB
    
    
    44 mins ago

    Going Outtarra over Kluivert. OOP striker plus paternity leave doubt over Kluivert.

    The FPL Units
      
      
      33 mins ago

      Nice

    Camzy
      
      
      31 mins ago

      Kluivert's partner had the baby a week ago. 0 worry over that.

      Although I still think there's merit in going Dango over Kluivert purely because the #9 is usually the better bet and he's cheaper.

      boc610
        
        26 mins ago

        Wow that's not creepy at all.!...I swear if I ever start looking into whether players spouses partners have given birth I'm hitting delete on my team. Not worth it for this mickey mouse game.

        Zimo
          
          22 mins ago

          Only diehards take into account xbaby along with xG, xA, and xCG.

          Zimo
            
            8 mins ago

            xGC*

          boc610
            
            just now

            I'm long enough on here to remember when people were pretty much tracking Wallcots partners contractions, wondering what hospital etc. Why I think it's f'd up is imagine something goes wrong ? ( which it often can) . And all people have wondered is whether their player plays or not. It's just strange behaviour.

        Rupert The Horse
          
          
          18 mins ago

          The news of the baby was in SKY sports news, the BBC, and talked about on match day along with dozens talking about it here, as it does whenever there is a father to be in the PL. You are being very dramatic and it’s not creepy in any way.

          boc610
            
            7 mins ago

            Ha wow. That was a slow news day .There was even a piece in irish times titled 'Justin kluivertas baby proves inconvenience for dedicated fantasy managers.'

        Camzy
          
          
          6 mins ago

          I barely followed it and there were reports on Sky and other sources that were shared on my FPL SM timeline. Takes like 2 secs to google too if you really did care about making the choice between Dango and Kluivert.

          There's nothing weird about it.

          boc610
            
            2 mins ago

            Lol sky were reporting this why??? Is he related to the king.??

    Rupert The Horse
      
      
      28 mins ago

      Which footballers have had paternity leave before?

  Miguel Sanchez
    
    37 mins ago

    Which combo score more next GW you think?

    A) Arteta (WHU) and Rogers (CHE)

    B) Slot (mci) and Nwaneri (WHU)

  PartyTime
    
    28 mins ago

    Yank Revolution in the hunting party league, where the hell are ya? You have my utmost respect here, year in & out, hats off you legend! Smashing OR yet again 🙂

  4. New Article
    Rupert The Horse
    
    
    26 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/02/17/who-is-suspended-or-nearing-a-ban-in-fpl-gameweek-26

