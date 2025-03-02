We’ve a brand spanking new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

And here is who is close to doing so at 01.30 GMT on Monday 3 March.…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: MARCH 3

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Pickford EVE 5.1m 99.9% Likely A.Becker LIV 5.5m 99.1% Maybe Guéhi CRY 4.6m 98.6% Maybe Mbeumo BRE 8.0m 93.6% Unlikely Neto CHE 6.2m 92.5% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 91.8% Unlikely Minteh BHA 5.0m 89.4% Unlikely Cucurella CHE 5.1m 87.6% Unlikely Konaté LIV 5.2m 82.3% Unlikely Kerkez BOU 5.0m 81.1% Unlikely Wan-Bissaka WHU 4.4m 80.5% Unlikely Mykolenko EVE 4.4m 76.4% Unlikely Bowen WHU 7.4m 68.1% Unlikely Verbruggen BHA 4.5m 67.6% Unlikely Collins BRE 4.5m 67.3% Unlikely Beto EVE 5.0m 60.5% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 62.6% Unlikely João Pedro BHA 5.4m 59.7% Unlikely Gabriel ARS 6.3m 58.5% Unlikely Semenyo BOU 5.7m 55.8% Unlikely Flekken BRE 4.4m 53.7% Unlikely Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 53.2% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 52.9% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 51.4% Unlikely Nkunku CHE 5.7m 50.9% Unlikely Thomas LEI 3.9m 50.0% Unlikely Castagne FUL 4.2m 49.0% Unlikely I.Sarr CRY 5.5m 47.1% Unlikely Aït-Nouri WOL 4.7m 47.6% Unlikely Enzo CHE 4.7m 46.8% Unlikely José Sá WOL 4.3m 46.5% Unlikely Wissa BRE 6.4m 41.5% Unlikely James CHE 4.8m 43.8% Unlikely Watkins AVL 8.9m 41.1% Unlikely Jørgensen CHE 4.2m 40.4% Unlikely Sels NFO 5.0m 39.3% Unlikely Martinez AVL 5.0m 38.7% Unlikely Alexander-Arnold LIV 7.4m 36.6% Unlikely Valdimarsson BRE 3.9m 37.1% Unlikely Maddison TOT 7.4m 37.0% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Ndiaye EVE 5.4m 99.4% Likely Jaros LIV 4.0m 99.1% Likely Grealish MCI 6.4m 99.3% Likely Robinson FUL 5.1m 98.8% Maybe McAteer LEI 4.7m 99.6% Maybe B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 99.2% Maybe Madueke CHE 6.1m 99.0% Maybe C.Doucouré CRY 4.9m 99.3% Maybe Calvert-Lewin EVE 5.4m 99.1% Maybe Lewis MCI 4.4m 98.9% Maybe Lavia CHE 4.5m 99.0% Maybe Kelleher LIV 4.0m 98.3% Maybe McNeil EVE 5.1m 98.6% Maybe Schär NEW 5.4m 98.4% Maybe Ward CRY 4.3m 98.1% Maybe Dawson WOL 4.3m 99.2% Maybe J.Murphy NEW 5.1m 98.2% Maybe Kinsky TOT 4.4m 96.9% Maybe Murillo NFO 4.7m 96.3% Maybe Iwobi FUL 5.7m 95.3% Maybe Haaland MCI 14.7m 93.4% Unlikely Dennis BOU 4.0m 92.9% Unlikely Emerson WHU 4.4m 92.2% Unlikely McCarthy SOU 4.3m 91.6% Unlikely Palmer CHE 11.1m 89.4% Unlikely Veltman BHA 4.4m 89.7% Unlikely McConnell LIV 4.4m 86.3% Unlikely Burns IPS 4.8m 89.1% Unlikely Chiesa LIV 6.8m 87.2% Unlikely De Ligt MUN 4.9m 85.5% Unlikely Steele BHA 4.1m 85.0% Unlikely Smith Rowe FUL 5.2m 84.2% Unlikely Luis Díaz LIV 7.5m 83.3% Unlikely Vitor Reis MCI 4.5m 82.4% Unlikely J.Timber ARS 5.6m 81.9% Unlikely Rogers AVL 5.6m 80.1% Unlikely Casemiro MUN 4.7m 79.8% Unlikely Mangala EVE 5.0m 79.0% Unlikely Foderingham WHU 4.3m 78.6% Unlikely Antonio WHU 5.3m 76.7% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day, responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.