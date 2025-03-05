96
  1. pakornk
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Kerkez or Ait-Nouri?

    1. Lionel Fellaini
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I did alright with Ait-Nouri earlier on in the season but not sure I’d go back

    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Would be my question too as Hall replacement for the next week

  2. ForegoneConclusion
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    I was just considering a BB for GW32 prior to reading Lateriser's article - not something I had considered before until 30 mins ago either! The lack of a reserve GK is the main hindrance to this. I also am not sure of a WC in 30/31, simply because my team is set up so nicely for GW30 (all at home!) plus no need to use FH in GW 29 either. So it is certainly not something to worry about until those cup matches are completed for sure

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Lateriser is pleased he was able to help you. He's now asking for some money, mate.

      1. ForegoneConclusion
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        haha...point was I came to same conclusion before I read the article. So therefore I should become a content creator myself and earn my own money for making similar mystical voodoo predictions

    2. Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Lateriser has stolen the idea from James off Planet FPL. I think most of these creators just take their ideas from him and make it their own. He's always the first one out with a video too usually

  3. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    No mention of assistant manager in this article. Presumably that chip is also best used some time between 31 and 34? Only trouble is it locks you out of other options and potentially forces you into an early wildcard, unless you’re prepared to wait until GW35, but that feels like a waste. What would you suggest for those of us that have used triple captain but have all our remaining chips available?

    1. Morph - Unbelievable Geoff
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I'm in the same situation. Basically, we need DGW36 to happen!

      There are quite a few options but, if Palace 'double-double', WC31, BB33, FH34, AM starting in 35 or 36 still looks best.

      Otherwise, it might be better to use AM over one or both of DGWs 32 and 33.

    2. Lionel Fellaini
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Play it in the last 3 GW’s and have some fun

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I'd probably prioritise AM over BB, but has the Howe appeal from gw30-32 weakened?

      That would still give you a BB33 option but without a wildcard unless you went early.

      An early wildcard might be the better play.

      Wc30.
      AM31-33.
      BB36.

      TC32 or TC36 for those with that one in their pocket.

      1. Morph - Unbelievable Geoff
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        This is what I'm looking at if Fulham beat Palace in the FA Cup. (I did TC25)

    4. RoyaleBlue
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      If Palace double 33. Then 31-33 or 32-34 feels really nice for AM. Back to back doubles and go for a table bonus manager in the single GW fixture

  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Anyone thinking of playing a wildcard, or will you just hobble on to gw30?

    I've got Hall, Gordon and Cunha to sort out and just 1 FT.

    FH29 means it's just this week that is tricky tbf.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Yeah I played mine a couple weeks ago - shed my BB baggage and tried to setup a team that could steer through 29 without FH and get some way ready for the DGWs:

      Sels 3.9
      Gabriel Gvardiol Muñoz Huijsen 3.8
      Salah Mbeumo Bowen Kluivert Nwaneri
      Haaland Marmoush Cunha

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        It's tempting but I'm in a no Haaland boat this season.

        Will need to see what happens tonight.

        Liverpool in action and Chelsea tomorrow but is Palmer still sitting it out?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          53 mins ago

          Palmer is in the European squad now I believe. Not sure if they'll start him yet

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            That's what I understood too.

            Might save him for the final few rounds etc.

  5. Lionel Fellaini
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Anyone else considering selling Mo next week? 100+ points to catch in ML might as well try with Erling captain for a few weeks

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I'd swap out Palmer but not Salah in his possible final, record breaking season.

      1. Lionel Fellaini
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Don’t mind that Spurs game after the IB for Palmer

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Like he hauled against Sou, Wol or Whu...

          1. Lionel Fellaini
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            He’s due 🙂

  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    How about these moves?

    Gordon to Szoboszlai and
    Cunha to Evanilson

    Seems a bit flat.

    I've got Isak and Wood already.

    Is Wissa worth a proper consideration to get back in, despite the fixtures?

    1. Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Yeah as you can move him on for Mateta easy enough.
      Evinilson is also interesting but worried about his mins

  7. Yozzer
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    So with Isak rumoured to be missing the final maybe it's time to get rid

    This let's me keep Palmer and Mo

    Isak , TAA, Cunha --> Haaland, Ait Nouri , Wissa

    Would give me 11 for fh29.

    Thoughts? Absolute carnage in the FA cup.

    1. Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Sorry gw29 not fh

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      It sort of looks alright if you don't mind the Haaland price.

      I had a quick look and it seems to be a big downgrade in midfielder for me and I said I'd go all season without him too.

      1. Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Yeah it's a tough one. I will probably be wildcarding a bit later as I have my AM chip but I want Haaland for the next few too, especially Leicester. Think I'd rather sell TAA than Palmer. Although I think Bowen is a good option if Palmer has to go

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Palmer really done nothing in the past weeks, I'd rather sell him over TAA tbh

          1. Yozzer
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            I think if Palmer bangs in the Leicester game our opinions may suddenly change but I agree he's been terrible

            1. Men in green tights
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              Only thing to go bang will be bang bang chicken on that day. 🙂

      2. Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Not really happy with the captain options in 29. Haaland makes it easier too

    3. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      What rumor? Howe seemed to be quite positive.

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        https://x.com/thelittlemans/status/1897233377566319029

        Usually one of the most reliable Newcastle sources

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Cheers mate

          Open Controls
        2. theplayer
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          There's a poster on the Newcastle forum claiming Isak trained today so we'll just have to wait and see who is right on this one.

          1. Yozzer
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Fingers crossed. He's not usually wrong but that doesn't mean he won't be of course

        3. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          So that's Isak out for gw28 then??

          He is pretty reliable this guy with the itk leaks.

          Wildcard time??

          1. Yozzer
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            I wouldn't wildcard. Take hits if needs be mate. Don't do anything till after gw30 imo.

            1. theplayer
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              I agree. It looks like it'll be really tough to navigate all these DGW and BGW's so a FH will be really handy later on.

    4. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      They called me a madman...

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27101340

      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        United without Rashford though come on… haha

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Only club he’s scored more goals against is Leicester

  8. PL Ball
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Having my worst season ever at the moment. Over 200 points behind in MLs.

    Raya
    Myko - Timber - Mazraoui
    Salah - Palmer (C) - Gordon* - Bruno - Dango
    Marmoush - Watkins

    Van Den Berg* - Ndiaye* - Greaves

    2FT. 0.5 ITB. Have AM, BB, WC and FT left.
    Should be able to navigate Blank 29 with the 2 FTs.

    Any thoughts in general given my extreme chasing POV? Thanks a bunch.

    1. Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      In my experience you are probably too far behind now to catch 200 points. I would certainly be taking a table bonus punt on Glasner with the AM . I'd get Bowen maybe as he's usually consistent with points.

    2. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      The only way to recover 200 points would be to continuously take risks and hope that every one comes off. Having the same team as the person on top will inevitably mean you stay far behind. You need to identify this season's Mateta (fairly average season until the last ten matches).

      Work out a list of players you think will do well that your league leaders don't have, then work out if they have easier fixtures and are maybe flying under the radar on their form because they have been underperforming against harder opposition. Your first issue is probably Gordon. Bowen, Spurs, Wolves are jumping out somewhat. Don't know really. Tough one.

      1. PL Ball
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Appreciate it mate.

        I went early on Bruno which has worked well last two GWs - but seems he's back on the bandwagon with everyone again with all the injuries Marmoush on the other hand has failed so far.

        Bowen, Spurs, Wolves on the radar. Going to target table bonus on all 3 with AM.

        Probably wont even get close, but oh well, might as well try.

    3. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      You have two hopes - slim and none. And slim is on a diet.

      1. PL Ball
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Ha. No arguments here.

        Just figured might as well throw a few hail mary's on the way.

  9. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    2FT, 1.3 ITB, thoughts?

    Pickford - Valdimarsson
    TAA - Gabriel - Colwill - N. Williams - Bednarek
    Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Rogers - Dango
    Isak - Wood - Cunha

  10. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Cunha fo nketiah or marmoush?

  11. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    If isak out worth getting wissa rather than playing dango?

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      just now

      same dilemma but with Cunha

  12. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Hall
    Mateta
    Mitoma(?)
    Isak(?)

    Moving towards WC territory. Actually wouldn't mind Salah Tent somehow ending up there too. Would make it easier

  13. Cheeky Onion
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    5 FTs - 0.4m ITB

    Sels
    TAA - Gabriel - RAN
    Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Semenyo
    Isak - Wood - Cunha

    Fab - Kerkez - Keane - Winks

    Locking in Cunha > Beto which leaves 2.3m ITB

    A) Winks > Neto/Kluivert
    B) Keane > Tarkowski/Gvardiol/Ania

    A or B probably wouldn't start this week so might hold til next week for more info

    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      why not A and play Neto over Semenyo?

  14. Manani
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    A. Play Robinson
    B. FT out Hall

    Hall replacement for GW29 all seem to have bad fixture this week (except RAN)

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      Doesn't seem too many options but to gamble on RAN, well until w/c anyway.

  15. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Which of these teams would you prefer for GW29:

    A: (-4)
    Pickford
    Gabriel - Khusnaov - N. Williams - Colwill - Bednarek
    Kluivert - Mbuemo - O. Dango
    Haaland - Wood
    Subs: Valdimarsson - Salah - Isak - Rogers

    B:
    Pickford
    Gabriel - Gvardiol - N.Williams - Colwill
    Palmer - Kluivert - Mbeuemo - O. Dango
    Marmoush - Wood
    Subs: Valdimarsson - Salah - Isak - Bednarek

    1. MarcusAurelius
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      B

    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      B-Why Salah on bench/ Am I missing something?

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        This is for gw29 when Liverpool beat Newcastle in the cup final...

        He's planning his next moves.

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B but largely because of the defence

  16. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    FFS predictive teams all look great this week. Cunha/Mateta/Hall/Isak (tick).... Oh... wait...

  17. Phlajo
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Prepping for GW29

    Would you do Cunha+Rogers to Wissa+ Bowen for -4?

    Exact cash and will be priced out soon

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Seems okay...

      Broadly speaking Brentford have performed in their harder fixtures anyhow.

  18. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Gakpo doubt with a knock in training (BBC 1353GMT)

    1. Bullet Eder
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      What a nightmare. Held him specifically for SOU while the likes of Wissa, Cunha, Joao Pedro all scored shed loads, and now he won't even play in the fixture. Was a gameweek too late for the Ipswich hat-trick as well. Troll of the season for me.

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        I know, he's been a roller-coaster. Slight upside...? Increases chances of Salah v SOU?

  19. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Would you swing from FH BGW34 to FH BGW29?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably if you have a few injuries too.

  20. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    48 mins ago

    Saving FT this week with a view to Palmer & Wissa/Isak/Wood > Haaland and replacement Midfielder.

    Not held Palmer for any of his hauls this season, so I'm torn between wanting him to haul while I own him, vs hoping he doesn't because if he does well vs Leicester it's going to be hard to ditch him for Haaland.

  21. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    In normal times, with Hall, Gordon, Cunha and possibly Isak out we'd be reaching for a wildcard with just 11 games left.

    Just because the gw34 blanks aren't set, I'm not convinced that's a good enough reason to hold off.

    Others have Mateta, possibly Gakpo etc. out too.

    Let's face it, doubles are much easier to play into anyway.

    And for gw34 it's likely to be Man City, Villa, Fulham or Palace (and opponents) and Forest v Brentford if I was to stick my head on the line blanking. That's navigable, even if Arsenal or Man United were to miss out in gw34 too.

    One more injury tonight and I'm playing the wildcard.

    I've never been so concerned about getting to a 15-15 BB in a dgw tho. tbf.

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Looking at my squad I feel I have no option, too many fires to put out with the above mentioned. With more FT available it would be a different story

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Wildcard is a good option

        Embrace it

        Rather than holding till gw31 for the final 7 matches

  22. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Any news on when Saka will be back? Thinking about getting Nwaneri for BGW29

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Nothing definite

      They probably don't know

      Maybe after the international break, which would be midweek at the start of April in gw30.

      Perhaps that's too optimistic tho?

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        Yeah, think Saka forecast maybe optimistic. Wanted him as my Palmer replacement but now thinking of Dango-Nwaneri until Saka back.

  23. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    26 mins ago

    Current XV / line up below
    1FT. WC, TC, AM, BB to use

    Flekken
    TAA Hall Gabriel
    Palmer Salah Dango Semyeno Bowen
    Gakpo Isak
    (Valdi Mykolenko Lewis Cunha)

    Would you:
    A) Freehit 29 (Cunha ruined FT route to 11)
    B) Save FT this week, then GW29
    Cunha -> Wood
    TAA -> Gvardiol
    Gakpo -> Marmoush
    (-4)

    Then AM GW31 (Howe), WC GW34, then BB and FH later when needed

    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      20 mins ago

      If Gakpo is indeed out then even harder to crawl to a dead end 29

      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Why would Gakpo be out??

        1. Connor's Calling
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          17 mins ago

          Someone above mentioned a knock in training

          1. Warby84
            • 9 Years
            17 mins ago

            https://www.thisisanfield.com/2025/03/cody-gakpo-in-as-24-man-travelling-squad-for-psg-vs-liverpool-confirmed/

            1. Merlin the Wraith
              • 8 Years
              14 mins ago

              Slot said he'd travel with the squad but it would be to judge if he could be part of the squad & that it would be a close call.

        2. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          17 mins ago

          Read on BBC at 1353 GMT he received a knock in training on Tues.

  24. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    A. Play Dango vs Spurs (have Kluivert)

    B. Cunha > Wissa (don’t have Mbeumo)

    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      11 mins ago

      B if free

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        yes for free

    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

  25. dshv
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Pickford
    Taa Hijsen Robinson (hall greaves)
    Salah Palmer Foden Rogers (Dango)
    Wood Isak Gakpo

    2FT 1.7 ITB, leading all my mls but dropped hardly from 2k to 30k that week with 37 score points.
    What to do?

    AM 31-33 FH34 WC35 BB 36 ?? Feeling like I am out of strategy after that hard 2 gw's past.

  26. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Hi guys, sorry if I'm asking a lot but with a few players injured and a few more not doing much of late I feel now is a wildcard must for me.

    With that in mind are there any sure picks I should be including? I'm about 70 points adrift in work league if that has any bearing.
    Have FH available also.

    Thanks 🙂

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm afraid nothing's sure after this week's bonfire. Case of wait & see. Still Weds/Thu matches to go. Sorry, not much help 🙁

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I tend to agree

      My remaining picks are below...

      You could go with Haaland over Palmer if you prefer that option.

  27. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Thinking it through, wildcard now makes more sense than FH29.

    I'll save that for FH34 and carry Salah + 1 Liverpool and Munoz across gw29.

    Lose all my Newcastle players and probably just save 5/6 of my current squad.

    Wood
    Salah
    Palmer
    Mbeumo
    Munoz
    Probably Kerkez...

    Does it make sense to hit wildcard now, with 3 red flags?

    The main difference is I won't get Haaland for gw29 but add some Man City into the squad. Probably Gvardiol and Marmoush etc.

