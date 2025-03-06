FPL price change predictions: Who will rise + fall on March 7?

We’ve a brand spanking new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

The best price change predictor of February is…@LiveFPLnet and @fpl_statistics

with one 1st and 2nd place each. Performance is still way down from December and January. Let’s see if the predictors can pick it back up in March. pic.twitter.com/60scsUxPbW — What The FPL (@WhatTheF__PL) February 28, 2025

And here is who is close to doing so at 01.30 GMT on Friday 7 March.…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: MARCH 7

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Mbeumo BRE 8.0m 100.7% Very Likely A.Becker LIV 5.5m 100.1% Very Likely Cucurella CHE 5.1m 99.0% Likely Neto CHE 6.2m 97.7% Maybe Guéhi CRY 4.6m 98.8% Maybe Pickford EVE 5.1m 97.9% Maybe Beto EVE 5.0m 90.9% Maybe João Pedro BHA 5.4m 88.9% Unlikely Minteh BHA 5.0m 91.7% Unlikely Kerkez BOU 5.0m 87.3% Unlikely Wissa BRE 6.4m 83.1% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 87.7% Unlikely Wan-Bissaka WHU 4.4m 85.8% Unlikely Konaté LIV 5.2m 83.7% Unlikely Bowen WHU 7.4m 81.2% Unlikely Mykolenko EVE 4.4m 76.5% Unlikely Verbruggen BHA 4.5m 66.3% Unlikely Aït-Nouri WOL 4.7m 63.3% Unlikely Collins BRE 4.5m 65.1% Unlikely Gabriel ARS 6.3m 63.0% Unlikely I.Sarr CRY 5.5m 61.6% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 62.3% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 54.0% Unlikely Nkunku CHE 5.7m 53.3% Unlikely Flekken BRE 4.4m 53.0% Unlikely Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 51.6% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 50.9% Unlikely Semenyo BOU 5.7m 51.2% Unlikely Alexander-Arnold LIV 7.4m 48.4% Unlikely Thomas LEI 3.9m 48.0% Unlikely Castagne FUL 4.2m 47.1% Unlikely José Sá WOL 4.3m 46.2% Unlikely Watkins AVL 8.9m 45.0% Unlikely Enzo CHE 4.7m 45.3% Unlikely James CHE 4.8m 41.7% Unlikely Jørgensen CHE 4.2m 40.9% Unlikely Nwaneri ARS 4.6m 38.3% Unlikely Maddison TOT 7.4m 37.6% Unlikely Sels NFO 5.0m 37.8% Unlikely Merino ARS 6.0m 36.8% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Kinsky TOT 4.4m 102.6% Very Likely Palmer CHE 11.1m 101.7% Very Likely McAteer LEI 4.7m 101.2% Very Likely Kelleher LIV 4.0m 100.4% Very Likely B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 100.5% Very Likely Lavia CHE 4.5m 100.2% Very Likely Dawson WOL 4.3m 99.9% Likely Jaros LIV 4.0m 99.7% Maybe McNeil EVE 5.1m 99.6% Maybe C.Doucouré CRY 4.9m 99.6% Maybe Calvert-Lewin EVE 5.4m 99.1% Maybe Ward CRY 4.3m 98.9% Maybe J.Murphy NEW 5.1m 98.8% Maybe Grealish MCI 6.4m 98.4% Maybe Emerson WHU 4.4m 96.1% Maybe Murillo NFO 4.7m 96.0% Maybe Veltman BHA 4.4m 95.1% Maybe Dennis BOU 4.0m 93.8% Unlikely McCarthy SOU 4.3m 92.2% Unlikely Schär NEW 5.4m 91.8% Unlikely Haaland MCI 14.7m 91.0% Unlikely Burns IPS 4.8m 90.6% Unlikely Hall NEW 5.0m 77.8% Unlikely McConnell LIV 4.4m 87.4% Unlikely Chiesa LIV 6.8m 87.2% Unlikely Steele BHA 4.1m 86.2% Unlikely Smith Rowe FUL 5.2m 85.0% Unlikely Vitor Reis MCI 4.5m 82.7% Unlikely Mangala EVE 5.0m 80.9% Unlikely Rogers AVL 5.6m 79.8% Unlikely Casemiro MUN 4.7m 80.4% Unlikely Foderingham WHU 4.3m 80.0% Unlikely Dalot MUN 5.0m 79.0% Unlikely J.Ayew LEI 5.2m 78.1% Unlikely Onana MUN 5.0m 76.5% Unlikely Antonio WHU 5.3m 77.1% Unlikely Evans MUN 4.4m 76.5% Unlikely J.Timber ARS 5.6m 77.2% Unlikely Diop FUL 4.4m 76.1% Unlikely Luis Díaz LIV 7.5m 76.8% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.