FPL price change predictions: Who will rise + fall on March 11?

We’ve got a new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

The best price change predictor of February is…@LiveFPLnet and @fpl_statistics

with one 1st and 2nd place each. Performance is still way down from December and January. Let’s see if the predictors can pick it back up in March. pic.twitter.com/60scsUxPbW — What The FPL (@WhatTheF__PL) February 28, 2025

And here is who is close to doing so at 01.30 GMT on Tuesday 11 March.…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: MARCH 11

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight B.Fernandes MUN 8.3m 121.1% Very Likely Kluivert BOU 6.1m 96.8% Likely Minteh BHA 5.0m 100.0% Very Likely Gabriel ARS 6.3m 93.6% Unlikely Konaté LIV 5.2m 90.6% Unlikely Pickford EVE 5.1m 89.4% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 85.7% Unlikely Muñoz CRY 5.0m 81.4% Unlikely Gibbs-White NFO 6.5m 68.9% Unlikely Nkunku CHE 5.7m 70.1% Unlikely Verbruggen BHA 4.5m 69.5% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 68.6% Unlikely Sels NFO 5.0m 66.0% Unlikely João Pedro BHA 5.5m 64.5% Unlikely Collins BRE 4.5m 66.6% Unlikely Nketiah CRY 5.9m 63.8% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 62.9% Unlikely Marmoush MCI 7.2m 59.5% Unlikely José Sá WOL 4.3m 59.4% Unlikely Flekken BRE 4.4m 58.0% Unlikely Mykolenko EVE 4.4m 57.2% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 56.6% Unlikely Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 54.4% Unlikely Aina NFO 5.3m 50.8% Unlikely Kerkez BOU 5.1m 50.4% Unlikely Milenković NFO 4.8m 51.7% Unlikely Nwaneri ARS 4.6m 53.1% Unlikely Strand Larsen WOL 5.2m 50.6% Unlikely Evanilson BOU 5.6m 48.1% Unlikely Wissa BRE 6.5m 48.8% Unlikely Jørgensen CHE 4.2m 50.0% Unlikely Enzo CHE 4.7m 48.9% Unlikely Semenyo BOU 5.7m 47.7% Unlikely Thomas LEI 3.9m 48.1% Unlikely Castagne FUL 4.2m 46.7% Unlikely James CHE 4.8m 45.6% Unlikely Merino ARS 6.0m 44.4% Unlikely Beto EVE 5.1m 43.7% Unlikely Maddison TOT 7.4m 43.4% Unlikely Colwill CHE 4.4m 43.2% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Dúbravka NEW 4.3m 104.6% Very Likely Hughes CRY 4.9m 102.6% Very Likely McAteer LEI 4.7m 101.7% Very Likely B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 101.4% Very Likely Emerson WHU 4.4m 100.9% Very Likely Jaros LIV 4.0m 101.1% Very Likely Palmer CHE 11.0m 95.0% Likely J.Ayew LEI 5.2m 100.4% Very Likely C.Doucouré CRY 4.9m 100.1% Very Likely Kelleher LIV 4.0m 99.9% Likely McNeil EVE 5.1m 99.7% Maybe Dawson WOL 4.3m 99.7% Maybe Calvert-Lewin EVE 5.4m 99.1% Maybe Ward CRY 4.3m 99.1% Maybe Onana MUN 5.0m 98.8% Maybe Burns IPS 4.8m 96.7% Maybe McCarthy SOU 4.3m 95.1% Maybe O.Dango BOU 5.2m 93.0% Unlikely Grealish MCI 6.4m 93.5% Unlikely Steele BHA 4.1m 93.3% Unlikely Veltman BHA 4.4m 92.9% Unlikely McConnell LIV 4.4m 92.3% Unlikely Mangala EVE 5.0m 92.3% Unlikely Cunha WOL 7.0m 89.2% Unlikely Hall NEW 4.9m 88.4% Unlikely Konsa AVL 4.4m 90.2% Unlikely Schär NEW 5.4m 88.7% Unlikely Chiesa LIV 6.8m 87.0% Unlikely Fabianski WHU 4.1m 86.5% Unlikely Young EVE 4.5m 86.1% Unlikely Mazraoui MUN 4.3m 85.4% Unlikely Dalot MUN 5.0m 85.7% Unlikely Foderingham WHU 4.3m 83.2% Unlikely Casemiro MUN 4.7m 82.4% Unlikely Wilson FUL 5.2m 80.8% Unlikely Evans MUN 4.4m 80.4% Unlikely Diop FUL 4.4m 80.2% Unlikely Johnstone WOL 4.2m 79.1% Unlikely Dunk BHA 4.2m 78.9% Unlikely Antonio WHU 5.3m 79.0% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.