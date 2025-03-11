One of the more tedious Gameweeks of the season was brought to a suitably dreary climax in east London on Monday.

Newcastle United edged a 1-0 victory over West Ham United, a goal from Bruno Guimaraes (£6.1m) separating the two sides.

ISAK STARTS – BUT LABOURS

Alexander Isak (£9.4m) was technically fit, then, shaking off pre-match concerns to make Eddie Howe’s starting XI.

He didn’t look 100%, however, especially in the second half. Puffing his cheeks and putting in some half-hearted jogs, he looked to be playing within himself. Perhaps he, like the Newcastle fans, was just praying he got through this game unscathed ahead of the EFL Cup final. Would Howe really have risked him had he genuinely been at risk of injury?

A lack of service contributed to a quiet display, too. He had just one shot, and even that wasn’t assisted: the Swede couldn’t adjust his body when Alphonse Areola (£4.2m) brilliantly prevented a Max Kilman (£4.3m) own-goal. Opta classified it as a ‘big chance’; it really wasn’t.

It’ll be interesting to monitor Isak’s displays at Wembley and for Sweden over the international break. Remember he was sub-par while playing through a broken toe earlier this season, a period of rest allowing him to kickstart his campaign with an eight-match scoring run. You wonder if Newcastle will try to excuse him from international duties, given that Sweden are only playing two friendlies in March.

THE CASE FOR THE DEFENCE

With Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) and Lewis Hall (£4.9m) out, Newcastle had Tino Livramento (£4.5m) and Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) on the left-hand side. Livramento’s constant cutting back onto his right foot sometimes slowed Newcastle’s attacks down but Howe was content after the game.

“I thought our left hand side did really well, I thought Tino, Harvey and Joelinton on that side were excellent.” – Eddie Howe

The back four Howe used at West Ham looks pretty settled now, with Hall and Sven Botman (£4.4m) sidelined. Matt Targett (£3.9m) and Emil Krafth (£4.3m) are alternatives but Howe has previously only turned to those two in absolute emergencies.

The Magpies’ defenders will come back onto the FPL radar come Gameweek 30, with a Double Gameweek just over the hill.

Could Fantasy managers have one last dalliance with Kieran Trippier (£5.6m) before a possible summer exit? Back in the starting XI for only the seventh time in 2024/25, back on set plays and creating two chances (one of them a ‘big’ one), it was a reminder of the FPL asset he was in the previous two campaigns.

The one minor concern is that, if there is to be a rare chance for Krafth or Targett, it may come in Double Gameweek 32 given the tight turnaround – especially given that Trippier is in his 35th year.

Dan Burn (£4.4m) is a safer pair of hands but it’s worth nothing that he’s on eight bookings now.

As for Barnes, he was – as he often is when he’s on the pitch – a real goal threat. He forced Areola into two very good saves, had a team-high four shots overall and supplied the assist for Bruno’s goal.

The problem is, of course, is he’ll likely be out the starting XI by Gameweek 31 again, when Gordon returns.

HAMMERS STRUGGLE TO CREATE

The narrative before this match was that Newcastle, with an EFL Cup final ahead, were there for the taking.

It wasn’t a complete myth – even Bruno admitted as much after the match.

“A little bit, be honest with you. Of course, you think about the final. I think it’s massive for the club history.” – Bruno Guimaraes on whether the EFL Cup was a distraction

The Magpies themselves weren’t great. Solid and full of effort, but not great.

But they were still arguably the more dangerous of the two sides. Newcastle won out on xG, with over half of West Ham’s total coming when Tomas Soucek (£4.9m) blazed over the bar in the first minute.

West Ham’s struggle to create much isn’t a new thing. We reported on it even after their victory over Leicester City two weeks ago.

Above: West Ham are ranked 18th for StatsBomb xG since Potter took over

Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) still looks the likeliest to make things happen. He had four shots on Monday night, matching Barnes’ game-high tally.

He could sure do with some help, however.



