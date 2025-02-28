52
52 Comments Post a Comment
  1. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Does anybody else find the price prediction page on FPL Live just about unusable on a PC because of ads covering most the players names & progress per hour columbs? All the other pages are great because they are in a vertical format with ads just covering the white areas on either side of the content, but the prices page is edge on my monitor.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      You can see price changes here on the right

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Yes, the recent additions of tonight's price change predictions, and player price changes on here are welcome. The rate of progress per hour isn't shown on here however which is a very useful indication of rather a player is likely to rise or fall later in the GW. I've gone back to using Fantasy Football Fix for that due to the ads.

      Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Do people still have PC’S 😉 works fine on phone x

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        I use a PC, but with adblockers so never see these issues.

        Open Controls
  2. Sebastes
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Which would you prefer for 28 & 30?

    A) Mateta, Konate, Cunha
    B) Gakpo, Munoz, Cunha
    C) Mateta, VVD/Robertson, Raul

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Mateta Munoz Cunha?

      Open Controls
  3. Rhysd007
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Unlimited budget for a defender. Mazraoui out. TAA blanks and I won't be FHing so he's out. Gvardiol xGI seems to have dropped off a cliff.

    With Gab/Munoz/Rob/AWB as my other 4 who would you be getting in?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I still fancy Gvardiol but Kerkez has done well for me

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Or Aina I guess

      Open Controls
    3. bruik
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Ait Nouri

      Open Controls
  4. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Timber
    Salah Palmer Mbuemo Semenyo
    Isak Wood Cunha

    (Fab Dango Greaves Dunk)
    1FT & 0.5m

    Save FT here?

    Open Controls
  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW27 (218 teams)

    Safety score = 49
    Top score = Mike Gallen with 89

    35 teams to be removed, 183 teams through to GW28
    Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS needs autosubs to kick in.

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Not many teams left! Easy win for me this year

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        You probably have more chance of winning FPL.
        Great season for you.

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          100 points off the top unfortunately but yes having a good season so far although main rival in big league still only 40 behind!

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            To win LMS, you'll probably need a great finish.

            Open Controls
  6. Wheyyyy
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    How many Red & Green arrows have you had this season and what's your overall rank?

    I've had 13 red, 13 green, 42k OR.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      8 red, 18 green, 120K
      Wish it was 26 red, 0 green and 27th

      Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      The ratio of red to green is mostly indicative of how well or poorly you started the season. e.g.

      Zophar 9 red, 17 green, 540k.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      8 red arrows in the first 9 GWs (excluding GW1 obviously), followed by 12 greens in the next 13 GWs, then red green red green. I sure know how to start a season!

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        2.9m GW10 at the end of that string of reds. Now 354k

        Open Controls
    4. Caligula's third favou…
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      14 G 12 R 78k

      Open Controls
    5. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      13 each, 2.6m rank

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        which is same as my GW4 rank

        Open Controls
    6. Nuka Girl
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      18 green, 65K.

      Open Controls
      1. Nuka Girl
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Though I was 7m after 4GWs after going non-Haaland.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Nice recovery! I missed his 63pts in first 5 GWs too & WC him in right after that for blank blank blank 🙄

          Open Controls
    7. WVA
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      16 G
      10 R
      2K OR

      Open Controls
    8. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      9 red 90k

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Also -48 in hits

        Open Controls
    9. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      14 green 12 red. 125k OR.

      Open Controls
    10. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      7 reds, 19 Greens, 22k.

      Open Controls
    11. FplmorelikeFml
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      My FPL Wizard never looked at this stat until you asked it and was surprised by how poor my ratio looks. 14 G and 12 R, 16K OR. Good luck all!

      Open Controls
  7. BlzE_94
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    GTG? Will do Rogers -> Semenyo before gw29 and then bench Salah, Isak & TAA

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Gvardiol
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert
    Isak Wood Cunha

    Fabianski Rogers Kerkez Mykolenko

    Open Controls
  8. Whisky Dave
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    To AssMan 31-33 I could bench boost in GW30. The bench would be:
    Kepa (IPS)
    Hujsen (IPS)
    Cucu (TOT)
    Murphy (BRE)
    I'd be using two free transfers to bring in Kepa and Murphy in the lead up to this.
    Any pair better than Kepa and Murphy for 10.4 million?

    Open Controls
    1. Whisky Dave
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I'm free hit 29 so getting 15 doublers out in 33 isn't going to happen

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Henderson vs Saints and Semenyo(IPS)/Sarr(sou)/Odoi(MUN)

      Open Controls
      1. Whisky Dave
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Thanks Holmes, Semenyo is a good shout.
        Already tripled up on Palace with Hendon/Munoz/Mateta

        Open Controls
  9. Holmes
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Got to set some target to make season end little bit interesting

    2.4m to 1m sounds alright but there is about 80pts gap.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Totally irrelevant to your question, but...
      Do you remember the name of that other forum we found for Eliteserien, near the start of the season (not diskutopia)? I'm trying to recall where I found the preseason mins tracker

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        FISO?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Yes!

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Takk! Ok so that was where I got it from but seems like the guy isn't running the spreadsheet this year (yet?):

            https://x.com/JarleiAndrew

            Can have a look at some of the early DGWs though:

            https://x.com/d_thon/status/1870076155031662828?s=46&t=Y8j8sI0UJLFIbk1m84IxiQ

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Seems like all friendlies are being played behind the doors, not much info accessible. Might have to scroll through fan forums but possibly too early for that. As we speak, Lillestorm is playing KFUM. Viking against Fredrikstad tomorrow. Stromsgodset is on roll playing a game every 3 days (and losing them all).

              Saw Bloomberg is Bodo's lineup in Europa game. Molde's lineup on the other hand looked very different from last season.

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                Oh yeah just seen Blomberg. And Hauge's loan move made permanent now

                Open Controls
  10. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Gakpo to Mateta for next after FA cup matches or just hold

    Open Controls
  11. Black Knights
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/02/28/fantasy-efl-double-gameweek-30-scout-picks

    Open Controls
  12. MarcusAurelius
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Wissa to Mateta worth it for free? Already have Mbuemo

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Marginal considering Villa schedule with Brentford game in a UCL sandwich

      Open Controls
      1. MarcusAurelius
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah probably a bit sideways

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.