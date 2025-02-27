6
  1. Bleh
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Assuming Isak is fit to play, is this the right starting XI?

    Pickford
    TAA, Gabriel, Hall
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Bowen, Kluivert
    Isak, Gakpo

    (Fabianski, Wood, Robinson, Faes)

    1. Pumpkinhead
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I've got a similar team/structure. I'm playing Robinson over Hall but not advising that as a better pick. I think your team looks strong this week.

    2. luk46
      • 6 Years
      just now

      sure gakpo a risk tho with cl inbetween the game

  2. luk46
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    A - Isak > Wood in 29 and wc Isak back in 31
    B - save one ft and some funds and hold Isak through

    1. Pumpkinhead
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      If confirmed out this week - A. If not, I would be more inclined to do B.

      1. luk46
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I wanna play him in 28, just comes down if its worth one ft and 0.4m as of now to get Wood for Ipswich as he can easily haul that game

