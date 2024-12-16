50
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    One more week with Cunha & J.Pedro?

    Raya
    Virgil Saliba Robinson
    M.Salah Palmer Saka Mbeumo
    N.Jackson Cunha J.Pedro

    Fabianski Rogers Kerkez Faes
    1FT £0.2m

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Nice squad.
      I’d say so, yes unless Cunha gets a ban.

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        39 mins ago

        Yeah, will wait for news but contemplating a luxury transfer elsewhere if no ban.

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I guess so, I’m pretty desperate for Isak though so kinda hoping Cunha gets suspended! That’s a great squad, I have 11 of the same.

      Raya
      Robinson Kerkez Hall
      Salah Palmer Saka Bruno
      Jackson Cunha Pedro
      Fab Rogers Munoz VdB

  2. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Is Kerkez > Robinson too sideways if the rest of my team is set up well?

    Such nice fixtures coming up for Robinson

  3. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Who would you get as your 7th attacker (Rogers 8th)?
    Selling Semenyo

    A) Amad
    B) B Fernandes
    C) Enzo
    D) Bowen
    E) Ful mid

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Nice dilemma. My default is to go for the nailed player on penalties over this busy period.

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I’ve gone Bruno, seems a bit underrated on here given his recent points especially at home, I’ve been captaining him!

  4. Sz21
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Any moves jumping out here?
    Either a defensive transfer and/or Larsen out perhaps?

    Raya.
    Lewis, Hall, Gabriel.
    Salah, Saka, Palmer, Enzo
    Strand-Larsen, Pedro, Isak.
    Fabianski, Rogers, Mykolenko, Greaves.
    2ft, 3.7m ITB

  5. Sterops
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Will Munoz's ban be served by absence from ELC QF?

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      He's not flagged on FPL?

      1. aapoman
        • 11 Years
        just now

        he's not

    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      No has to be served in the League

      1. Sterops
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you, cleared that one up for me.

  6. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Wow that Amad goal was special.

  7. Pusey Patrol
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Is Munoz really banned for GW17 or will he rather miss that cup game tomorrow?

    I googled if I could find the rules explained but couldn't find anything.

    He is not flagged yet and I know there is a scenario in which players can get away with a ban. But could be red card as well. Can't remember. Sorry.

    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      He's banned for the League. Suspensions for 5 yellows cannot be served in the cups.

      1. Pusey Patrol
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        So why has he not been flagged yet?

        Pereira with his 5th YC is.

        1. Pusey Patrol
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          But Joelinton is flagged and they are playing in that cup game on Wednesday.

          So maybe just a slow update on the FPL website

          Thanks

  8. el polako
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Was Amad anywhere near rising in price last night?

    Not that it matters much as he is cheap as chips but pretty sure didn’t see him in the immediate rise group.

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yeah he was on livefpl.

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Not on Hub, but was on the other sites.

      Here's the most recent evaluation:

      https://whatthef.pl/

    3. el polako
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks, must have missed.
      Nevermind.

  9. aapoman
    • 11 Years
    58 mins ago

    3ft and 0.4itb.

    Flekken
    Gabriel Saliba Porro
    Salah Saka Palmer Mbeumo
    Cunha Raul JPedro

    Fabianski; Rogers, Mykolenko, Greaves

    Porro -> Robinson likely happening but any other obvious moves you'd make. If Cunha gets a ban I just have enough funds to get Jackson in as well.

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Yes. Those two

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I sold Porro for Hall last night, will do Cunha to Isak if banned so yeah those moves

  10. Bring back ole
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    How do I fit isak in this team? Fernandes to diallo then João Pedro to isak?

    Sanchez
    Taa, Gabriel, hall
    Palmer, Salah, saka, Fernandes
    Pedro, Jackson, Evanilson

    Bench, fabianski, mykolnko, greaves , Choudhury

    0.0 itb

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I wouldnt lose Fernandes

      1. Bring back ole
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I really don't Wana, but feel like isak could be great next few, tho Fernandes is nailed and penalties

        1. Bring back ole
          • 7 Years
          just now

          And my bench isn't the best so I need nailed players

  11. mookie
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    https://x.com/Madders10/status/1868424024054727061
    He clearly owned Mbeumo a few weeks ago.

  12. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Does this look ok? Salah captain?

    Raya
    VVD Robinson Hall
    Salah Saka Palmer Mitoma
    Isak Jackson Pedro

    Matthews Rogers Greaves THB

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah I'm going Salah captain, almost same midfield as mine, looks OK

  13. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Robinson, Timber nailed, Play 1 from Gomez, Milenko, WanB?

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      WanB

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ta,

        Think Spurs nick a goal at home

        Forest could be close

        WanB’s at home but which WHU will turn up

        1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 4 Years
          just now

          also which BHA will turn up

  14. theshazly
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    Raya ( Fab )
    Lewis Virgil Kerkez ( VDB / RAN* )
    Palmer Saka Salah Mbuemo ( Rogers )
    JP Jackson Delap

    1 FT / 1.3 ITB

    A ) Delap & Mbeumo >> Isak & Amad -4
    B ) Virgil, Rogers, Delap >> Milenkovic, Amad, Isak -8
    C ) Rogers > Amad for free

    Please help, my rank is stinking in 3M

    1. theshazly
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Milenkovic or Robinson

    2. The Tonberry
        1 min ago

        RAN to Robinson as your defence needs more work than the rest of the squad.

        A would be a good move maybe further down the line, but Delap and Mbeumo would be okay for next week and it's not worth a hit while ignoring the defence

    3. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      What was LMS safety score? I think I'm out this week

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        38

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/12/15/fpl-notes-duran-v-watkins-evertons-clean-sheets-gabriel-returns?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26950523

      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Game week not over yet

        https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    4. FCSB
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Flekken
      TAA Gabriel Porro
      Palmer Saka Salah Enzo
      Isak Cunha Pedro

      Valdimarsson Rogers Ait-Nouri Greaves

      1FT, 0.2itb

      1. Porro >> Timber
      2. Aït-Nouri >> Hall

      Thanks

      1. The Tonberry
          just now

          2. Would prefer Robinson over Hall, but Hall is fine too

      2. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        GTG?

        Thinking Mitoma to Jota after this weekend

        Raya
        Gab Robinson Lewis
        Salah Palmer Saka Mitoma
        Cunha Wood Isak

        Fab Semenyo Aina Greaves

        1. The Tonberry
            1 min ago

            Roll

        2. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          12 points from the fourmium this week before captaincy. This week probably nipped that idea in the bud especially with mid/semi premium priced assets you'd be cut off from like Bruno, Mbeumo, Isak, Son doing some damage.

          1. Sgt Frank Drebin
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            What is fourmium? Salah, Palmer, Haaland, Saka? Just drop Haaland, no point in keeping him if you don't captain.

            1. Holmes
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Same for Saka as well then?

        3. Whisky Dave
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          I don't know if this has been discussed, but presumably if you play your AssMan chip in 24, you can't wildcard in 25?

