  1. FPL FROST
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Amad you little superstar! 7.5m in fantasy next season no doubt!

  2. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours ago

    A) Mbuemo/Cunha -> Amad/Isak
    B) Ran -> Robinson and save FT

    1. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I suspect Cunha will be suspended also. Any money itb to go RAN to Andersen and Cunha to Isak?

      1. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        No, getting Isak would require moving Mbuemo or Jackson. I was planning on transferring Mbuemo 2 weeks ago, now he's looking better. Maybe I'll just transfer Ran out and will have Rogers play if Cunha is banned.

  3. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Evening all!

    I'm not changing my Grav to Palmer yet becuase I've cursed the last three players (Hazard, Mount, James) it's been on.

    Flekken
    TAA Gabriel Hall
    Salah Palmer Saka Semenyo
    Isak Jackson Pedro
    Fabianski // Rogers Munoz* Greaves*

    Plan (for now) is this:
    GW17: Transfer already made
    GW18: Semenyo > Amad (WOL)
    GW19: Flekken > Alisson (WHU)
    GW20: Greaves > Andersen (IPS)

    GW17 transfer was actually RAN to Munoz & weirdly I was really hoping he got suspended for the ARS fixtures. That's hopefully worked out well.

    Rest look good? Whilst Amad price rise tonight shall be missed, not sure it's urgent for BOU.

    Alternatively considered just Hall > Andersen & Flekken > Alisson... but Hall could be worth holding onto, even if it does cause a headache or two down the line. This better or worse?

    I'm hoping it'll allow me to bank some transfers after GW20 as squad set up decently for that period.

    Technically don't need to make the Greaves move, but it's such an upgrade for minimal expenditure that it feels sort of worthwhile.

    1. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Seems a good plan.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Your team is a better version of mine. I still have 2 Wolves forwards.

      Semenyo > Amad this week is tempting. But I want to watch Bournemouth before moving. Plus Cunha suspension could come so I'd have to prioritize him instead.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Yeah, definitely prioritise the Cunha situation.

        RE: Semenyo > Amad

        Dodgy Defences table:
        https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/public-stats-tables/view/6810/

        For chances conceded (Left zone), i.e. the side Amad attacks, BOU are 2nd best at conceding chances from there (i.e they've good good at defencind from that side, only 1 chances in last 6)

        Admittedly, Man United have been good at defending the side Semenyo usually attacks. But he is sometimes fielded on the opposite flank.

        Either way for me Rogers has City, so I might be tempted to play him!

  4. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Looks like Amad and Enzo could destroy the fpl pricing structure...

    1. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Allows for premium defence, gotta love it.

      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Yep...and whisper... it maybe even Haaland if/when he returns to form

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I doubt it.

      Last season we got Palmer for 5.0m. Just in comparison. There's no way Amad or Enzo have that level of output. They're just flavors of the month.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Aha, beat me.

      2. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Obv their not Palmer level, but both are seriously underpriced and consistently returning with good underlyings..

        One or even both basically allows for free movement of funds to any position

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Enzo's in great form but I don't think he's a long-term option. Been a much better 'asset' than before in recent weeks however

      Amad I feel is a little more promising. Better numbers over a shorter and longer term view.

      Neither are game-breakers. Palmer last year was... but let's enjoy them whilst they're here.

      Don't forget Rogers who's been doing perfecting fine with some good fixtures to come in the medium term too.

    4. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      You would think by now, after all these years, they could manage a simply supply & demand based active pricing mechanism. Or maybe not. Price controls, secrecy and opaqueness are the mark of an extremely left of centre governance.

      1. Uncle Baby Billy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Liz Truss, is that you?

  5. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Munoz or Robinson? Munoz has better xGI but worse fixtures...

    1. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      both great, Robinson first.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      If you need a defender for that spot this week, Robinson vs SOU is pretty damn good.

      Longer term feel like Robinson has a good 20-22, but other fixtures around that are a bit iffy.

      They've only kept 2 CS so far this season, hard to trust their defence (albeit same goes for Palace... maybe if Guehi stops scoring own goals. Twice now he's done that and solely lost them their CS.)

      Munoz obviously has a tough next two, and Chelsea after SOU - but if you can navigate around that, I'd say his better fixtures lasting longer. Slightly more exciting pick too, although he does love a yellow card.

    3. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      I went Robinson but may bring Munoz in later. Just can’t seem to trust Palace yet despite a recent rise in form.

  6. NumberSix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    I really thought I’d nailed it with this side and squeezing in Haaland (remaining faithful), Saka, Salah, Palmer. But since they’ve all been in the side I’ve had two horror show weeks, and my players out (Mbuemo eg) have delivered. Should I stay patient with this side?

    Verbruggen
    AWB / Timber / Colwill (greaves / faes)
    Salah / Saka / Palmer / Amad (Dibling)
    Haaland / Larsen / Pedro

    1. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Yeah man I think it's time for Erling out I'm afraid.

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        A lot sold Erling a few weeks ago with a plan to bring him back in GW18. It will be interesting to see how many do.

    2. Uncle Baby Billy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      No

    3. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Haaland > Isak seems the obvious move (after Newcastle’s game midweek).

  7. Bleh
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    This okay for a bus team?

    Fabianski
    VVD, Gabriel, Robinson, Hall
    Salah, Palmer, Saka
    Isak, Cunha, Pedro

    (Pickford, Rogers, Semenyo, Faes)

    Pending transfers (in no particular order):
    Semenyo > Amad
    Cunha > Jackson
    Pedro > Wood

  8. putana
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    dumb question.
    My purchase price for RAN is 4.7 and selling price 4.8. If he drops to 4.8 tonight will my selling price stay at 4.8 or drop to 4.7

    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      It’ll drop to 4.7.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      It would drop to 4.7m.

  9. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    City have got a very kind end of December to end-of January.

    Probably a good chance for them to settle the rot - although I hope not.

    But what do they get after that run?

    GW23: CHE (H)
    GW24: ARS (A)
    GW25: NEW (H)
    GW26: LIV (H)
    GW27: TOT (A)
    GW28: NFO (A)

    Ouch...

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Those fixtures between 19 and 22 though....

  10. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    I still have WC 1 to use in either week 17,18 or 19. Don’t see need to use in next 2 so that leaves week 19. Even then other than perhaps tidying up bench with something like Bentley to Fabianski, Porro to Munoz and Ben Johnson to Kerkez not sure it needs much change- interested to know what changes you would consider if your team and still to play?

    Raya
    Robinson Gabriel Hall
    Salah Saka Palmer Enzo
    Isak Jackson Pedro

    Bentley Rogers Porro Ben Johnson

    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Nice team. I’d definitely look to upgrade Pedro at some point.

    2. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I activated my WC on Saturday, and so far I have made these transfers. The Cunha and RAN situation kind of forced my hand.

      Rogers to Amad
      Mbeumo to Enzo
      Cunha to Isak
      RAN to Robinson
      TAA to Virgil
      Fodder to Munoz
      Bentley to Fabianski

      I'm still considering downgrading Virgil further to raise funds for Pedro to Wood.

  11. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    So I'm going to wait after EFL Cup fixtures to do my transfers with my 2FT
    Is this right decision ?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yes no need unless in danger of being priced out of planned moves

  12. FPL FROST
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Live FPL's predictions for tonight:

    One hour till price changes. Predictions (ordered by how certain we are):

    ⬆️ Amad + Enzo + Milenkovic + Cucurella + Robinson + Young + Palmer + Munoz

    ⬇️ RAN + Konate + Carvalho + Georginio + Nedeljkovic + Dewsbury-Hall + Omobamidele + Iversen + Matthews + Hause

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Rogers should drop

  13. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Is it worth doing the following move now before price rise/falls?

    RAN > Hall for free?

    Y or N

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      If RAN is your biggest problem
      Go ahead and jump

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        at the moment yes.

  14. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Rogers to Amad Done

    Gabriel & Fabby are my last GW1 players

    How many GW1 players left on your squad?

  15. The Frenchie
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Amad or Enzo?
    Robinso or Saliba?

    Cheers guys

    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Amad & Saliba

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      I picked Amad for his next 2

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I picked Enzo for medium long term. And to have money to upgrade Strand-Larsen after next game. However no obvious targets atm.

  16. C0YS
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Best defender to bring in?

    1. Hall
    2. Cucurella
    3. Munoz

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      1

    2. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      3 if you have cover this week

    3. Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      4 Robinson

    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Hall

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        Is he attacking enough(?)

        1. C0YS
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          xGI: Hall 0.19 xGI vs Munoz 0.23
          xGC: Hall 1.19 vs Munoz 1.39

          Not much between them…went with Hall for now because of fixtures and higher ppg. Both seem like equally good shouts it seems like

    5. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      53 mins ago

      Assuming you must have Robinson- if you have bench cover this week Munoz.

      Cucurella banned next game

      1. C0YS
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Didn’t know that, thanks! Well with Hall since I don’t have cover for next week, plan to bring in Munoz in a couple weeks

    6. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      I have Robinson so getting Muñoz was easy decision for me.

    7. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      2
      I'm looking at Robinson, lets see how Kurkez goes tomorrow

      1. C0YS
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Cucurella with a red card. Definitely get Robinson, he’s been my star defender for a while now. In a different league to Kerkez imo

  17. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    I am ranked 134K and I looked on fpl review which managers I am most similar to and 5th is FPL Harry 76% lol

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Subtle(?) brag spotted.

      1. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        just now

        It wouldn't make sense if I did not say my rank because he is ranked 50k or something.

    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      nice.
      I was right next to G Whizz in the 'Top 10k Any Season' at the start of this GW

  18. putana
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    RAN going down in price tonight. Has to be a good chance he falls again later in the week, right?

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Threshold increases but even so, once the CCs get at it, probably.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Y. Ditched him for Muñoz whom I am going to bench.

  19. Buck The Trent
    • 13 Years
    56 mins ago

    Cunha, RAN, Rogers to Isak, Robinson, Amad worth -8? Think they are good upgrades and should payback soon

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      I really wouldn't sell Cunha for a hit vs Lei.

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Improvements in all departments, yes.

    3. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not Cunha for a hit if he gonna play

    4. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      if he's banned only

  20. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    46 mins ago

    People getting Amad when he’ll clearly be a rotation risk over Xmas

  21. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    45 mins ago

    Do you think Trent could be rested for the Leicester game?

    Wondering whether to switch him to Robinson and free up funds.

    Or go Greaves to Robinson and use up my funds.

    1. Kane Train
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Can’t see him being rested with Robbo suspended.

      Can u help me above. Bruno or Jackson

      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Robin is only suspended for the midweek cup game

        1. Drip Doctor
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Robbo*

    2. Honker Muddlefoot
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      I would be surprised, but if Konate and/or Bradley recover more quickly than expected, I suppose there’s an outside chance. I’d bank on him playing every league game until they can afford to move JoGo or Bradley over there to spell him.

      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        20 mins ago

        I can potentially see Gomez Quansah Virgil Robertson vs Leicester. Or an early 2nd half sub for Trent

        1. Honker Muddlefoot
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          That is a possibly, but Slot has also spoken recently about how while he likes Quansah’s talent/potential, he feels like when he makes mistakes at the moment, they lead to goals/big chances, which has kept him from being played centrally in a back 4 (and why they played Grav alongside Virg for so long against Fulham). If Trent is running on fumes, it certainly could happen. Just would be surprised personally if it happened outside of being an absolute necessity. No inside info or anything. Just a Liverpool fan hunch.

          1. Drip Doctor
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            Guess the Leicester game is worth sticking with him for. Will just have to suck it up if he doesn’t start of us subbed before the 60 mark. The haul potential is there.

            Thanks.

    3. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Sounds like you have made up your mind. Get a lot of that on here. I won't say it's bad faith as it can be a good sounding board.

  22. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Bruno or Jackson ?

    1. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Jackson

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bruno if you want a more relaxing festive period.

    3. Honker Muddlefoot
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Hard to answer without more team info (I’m assuming you mean which would be the priority buy). In a vacuum, I think Jackson’s the better pick at the moment, but there are also a lot more budget forwards I’d feel comfortable playing at the moment over budget mids, so it would probably depend on that.

      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        This

  23. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    30 mins ago

    To fund Cunha -> Isak I need 1.1m.
    If Cunha gets a ban I'll have to do it because I have RAN.

    A) Virgil -> Cucurella + 0.2m
    B) Virgil -> Robinson + 0.6m
    C) Virgil, RAN -> Timber, Van den Berg + 0.1m
    D) Mbeumo -> Enzo + 1.2m
    E) Mbeumo -> Amad + 1.1m

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      (no hits)

    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      E

  24. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Price Changes 16th December

    Rises: Cucurella 5.2, Amad 5.2, Enzo 5.1, Robinson 4.8, Hall 4.6, Milenković 4.6

    Falls: Georginio 5.5, Dewsbury-Hall 5.5, Aït-Nouri 4.8

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      11 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy!

    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      DewsburyHall nooooooooo

    3. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Budget buffet has gone up in price. Cheers Rainy

  25. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    26 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (642 teams)

    Current safety score = 38
    Top score = Andrew Bunn with 86

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  26. Norco
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Keep Mbeumo for this week or move to Amad (have Enzo)?

    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Mbeumo punishing sellers badly. I wouldn’t get rid if I still owned

    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Amad

    3. putana
      • 6 Years
      just now

      just keep. I regret selling this week

  27. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Haven't followed many games bar Arsenal this season. Which side are better defensively: Fulham or Newcastle?

  28. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    This is hilarious

    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      just now

      What's this?

  29. JT11fc
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    As a confused and somewhat bewildered Cucu owner whats the advice?
    Will now be benching Cucu

    Ait Nouri to....
    1. Robinson

    2. Hall (who I sold for Cucu.....)

    3. Munoz

    I like all of them tbh

