Scoreboard December 15

FPL Gameweek 16 round-up: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

At the end of Sunday’s Gameweek 16 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL.

A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections. The Bonus Points System is being revised this season, so there could be further changes over the next 24 hours.

GAMEWEEK 16: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 16: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:

Southampton0 – 5Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea2 – 1Brentford
Manchester City1 – 2Manchester United
Brighton and Hove Albion1 – 3Crystal Palace

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

324 Comments
