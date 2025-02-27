20
  1. boombaba
    47 mins ago

    Anyone know when we may find out more info on the next doubles to be announced?

    1. Skonto Rigga
      44 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/02/26/when-will-double-gameweek-33-blank-gameweek-34-be-finalised

  2. cescpistols111
    43 mins ago

    Planning to dead end this team into GW29. Any suggestions on what to do? 2FT, 1.6 ITB.

    Henderson Fabianski
    TAA Gabriel Konate Hall Mykolenko
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
    Isak Raul S.Larsen

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      25 mins ago

      Probably Rogers, Konate > Elanga, Aina in GW29. Plus GK of your choice (if you feel it's worth the FT).

      Rogers > Neto GW28 also tempting.

      See what's what with Isak's fitness

    2. Admiral Benson
      just now

      Rogers to Neto for GW28?

  3. DARE TO BISCAN
    42 mins ago

    Flekken
    Trent, Gab, Muñoz
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Kluivert
    Isak, Wood, Wissa

    (Pickford, Hall, Dango, Huijsen) 1FT, £1.4m

    On no-FH29:
    a) Isak > Cunha GW28
    b) roll

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      8 mins ago

      I would sell

      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        just now

        Thinking same

  4. JBG
    38 mins ago

    Considering those comments and Isak actually travelling and everything, I suppose he's ready for WH. Unless something happens against Brighton

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      9 mins ago

      You don't think his minutes will be managed in view of massive game v pool?

      1. JBG
        2 mins ago

        No idea tbh... and Howe can't be trusted either way. But I have Gakpoo as well -_-.

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          just now

          I will likely sell for mateta even it means taking a -4 for gw29

  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    32 mins ago

    33 seems the best week for BB but that means I can't am 30-32 as would need WC to sort my team. What are you guys planning? Cheers

    1. lilmessipran
      18 mins ago

      Maybe AM in and around 36 then .. covers a double gw plus loads of teams with not much on the line could offer good manager bonus potential.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        just now

        That's another option but I am DREADING having no point for my am chip. Newcastle seems a safe bet during 31-33. Cheers

    2. Hairy Potter
      13 mins ago

      Looking at BB30 as a possibility with my team. Then AM31-33 and WC34. I'm committed to FH29, but the rest isn't set in stone.

      1. Easy Cheesy
        1 min ago

        Bb32 looks good for me too.
        I’m going w WC34 if I can get there. Would really like to get rid of BB before WC but still trying to work out all the risks

  6. Slot it in
    25 mins ago

    Any changes?
    Between benching Bruno (ARS) or Wood (MCI)

    Pickford
    TAA Konate Hall
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Bowen
    Cunha Wissa Wood
    (Bruno, Robinson, Cresswell)

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      just now

      V Nice team. Bench Bruno imo gl

  7. hogree
    4 mins ago

    People with TC, BB, WC and FH to spare - what are your plans?

