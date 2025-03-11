0
FPL March 11

FPL price change predictions: Who will rise + fall on March 12?

We’ve got a new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

And here is who is close to doing so at 01.30 GMT on Wednesday 12 March.

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: MARCH 12

Risers
Fallers
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
MintehBHA5.0m
99.0%
 Maybe
GabrielARS6.3m
95.7%
 Maybe
PickfordEVE5.1m
89.8%
 Unlikely
Gibbs-WhiteNFO6.5m
83.4%
 Unlikely
KonatéLIV5.2m
87.9%
 Unlikely
SchadeBRE5.1m
85.5%
 Unlikely
MuñozCRY5.0m
80.6%
 Unlikely
João PedroBHA5.5m
73.3%
 Unlikely
SelsNFO5.0m
72.8%
 Unlikely
NkunkuCHE5.7m
69.6%
 Unlikely
VerbruggenBHA4.5m
69.2%
 Unlikely
DelapIPS5.6m
68.7%
 Unlikely
AinaNFO5.3m
61.5%
 Unlikely
KerkezBOU5.1m
61.4%
 Unlikely
CollinsBRE4.5m
66.5%
 Unlikely
MarmoushMCI7.2m
62.5%
 Unlikely
EvanilsonBOU5.6m
58.4%
 Unlikely
SpenceTOT4.4m
63.1%
 Unlikely
José SáWOL4.3m
61.3%
 Unlikely
NketiahCRY5.9m
62.4%
 Unlikely
MilenkovićNFO4.8m
56.5%
 Unlikely
FlekkenBRE4.4m
58.3%
 Unlikely
MykolenkoEVE4.4m
57.7%
 Unlikely
WissaBRE6.5m
53.9%
 Unlikely
LacroixCRY4.5m
56.3%
 Unlikely
Strand LarsenWOL5.2m
53.5%
 Unlikely
BranthwaiteEVE4.8m
54.6%
 Unlikely
NwaneriARS4.6m
53.1%
 Unlikely
SemenyoBOU5.7m
49.7%
 Unlikely
EnzoCHE4.7m
49.2%
 Unlikely
JørgensenCHE4.2m
49.4%
 Unlikely
GvardiolMCI5.9m
43.6%
 Unlikely
ThomasLEI3.9m
47.9%
 Unlikely
BowenWHU7.5m
44.8%
 Unlikely
BetoEVE5.1m
45.5%
 Unlikely
CastagneFUL4.2m
46.5%
 Unlikely
JamesCHE4.8m
45.2%
 Unlikely
MerinoARS6.0m
44.7%
 Unlikely
MaddisonTOT7.4m
43.8%
 Unlikely
ColwillCHE4.4m
43.2%
 Unlikely
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
PalmerCHE11.0m
114.8%
 Very Likely
DúbravkaNEW4.3m
103.2%
 Very Likely
B.SoumaréLEI4.4m
101.0%
 Very Likely
JarosLIV4.0m
100.4%
 Very Likely
McAteerLEI4.7m
101.0%
 Very Likely
EmersonWHU4.4m
100.3%
 Very Likely
HallNEW4.9m
96.1%
 Likely
HughesCRY4.9m
100.5%
 Very Likely
DawsonWOL4.3m
100.0%
 Likely
KelleherLIV4.0m
99.7%
 Likely
McNeilEVE5.1m
99.9%
 Maybe
CunhaWOL7.0m
96.4%
 Maybe
J.AyewLEI5.2m
99.6%
 Maybe
WardCRY4.3m
99.3%
 Maybe
O.DangoBOU5.2m
97.3%
 Maybe
Calvert-LewinEVE5.4m
99.4%
 Maybe
C.DoucouréCRY4.9m
98.9%
 Maybe
BurnsIPS4.8m
97.6%
 Maybe
OnanaMUN5.0m
98.0%
 Maybe
McCarthySOU4.3m
95.3%
 Maybe
VeltmanBHA4.4m
94.5%
 Maybe
McConnellLIV4.4m
93.2%
 Unlikely
GrealishMCI6.4m
93.1%
 Unlikely
MangalaEVE5.0m
93.8%
 Unlikely
SteeleBHA4.1m
93.6%
 Unlikely
KonsaAVL4.4m
92.1%
 Unlikely
SchärNEW5.4m
90.5%
 Unlikely
FabianskiWHU4.1m
88.3%
 Unlikely
YoungEVE4.5m
88.0%
 Unlikely
ChiesaLIV6.8m
87.5%
 Unlikely
MazraouiMUN4.3m
84.6%
 Unlikely
WilsonFUL5.2m
82.1%
 Unlikely
FoderinghamWHU4.3m
83.6%
 Unlikely
DalotMUN5.0m
83.5%
 Unlikely
CasemiroMUN4.7m
82.3%
 Unlikely
EvansMUN4.4m
80.5%
 Unlikely
DiopFUL4.4m
80.6%
 Unlikely
DunkBHA4.2m
79.7%
 Unlikely
JohnstoneWOL4.2m
79.6%
 Unlikely
EsseCRY4.8m
77.4%
 Unlikely

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

LiveFPL has launched a Price Change Predictor

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

LiveFPL has launched a Price Change Predictor 1

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.

