FPL price change predictions: Who will rise + fall on March 12?

We’ve got a new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

And here is who is close to doing so at 01.30 GMT on Wednesday 12 March.…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: MARCH 12

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Minteh BHA 5.0m 99.0% Maybe Gabriel ARS 6.3m 95.7% Maybe Pickford EVE 5.1m 89.8% Unlikely Gibbs-White NFO 6.5m 83.4% Unlikely Konaté LIV 5.2m 87.9% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 85.5% Unlikely Muñoz CRY 5.0m 80.6% Unlikely João Pedro BHA 5.5m 73.3% Unlikely Sels NFO 5.0m 72.8% Unlikely Nkunku CHE 5.7m 69.6% Unlikely Verbruggen BHA 4.5m 69.2% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 68.7% Unlikely Aina NFO 5.3m 61.5% Unlikely Kerkez BOU 5.1m 61.4% Unlikely Collins BRE 4.5m 66.5% Unlikely Marmoush MCI 7.2m 62.5% Unlikely Evanilson BOU 5.6m 58.4% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 63.1% Unlikely José Sá WOL 4.3m 61.3% Unlikely Nketiah CRY 5.9m 62.4% Unlikely Milenković NFO 4.8m 56.5% Unlikely Flekken BRE 4.4m 58.3% Unlikely Mykolenko EVE 4.4m 57.7% Unlikely Wissa BRE 6.5m 53.9% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 56.3% Unlikely Strand Larsen WOL 5.2m 53.5% Unlikely Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 54.6% Unlikely Nwaneri ARS 4.6m 53.1% Unlikely Semenyo BOU 5.7m 49.7% Unlikely Enzo CHE 4.7m 49.2% Unlikely Jørgensen CHE 4.2m 49.4% Unlikely Gvardiol MCI 5.9m 43.6% Unlikely Thomas LEI 3.9m 47.9% Unlikely Bowen WHU 7.5m 44.8% Unlikely Beto EVE 5.1m 45.5% Unlikely Castagne FUL 4.2m 46.5% Unlikely James CHE 4.8m 45.2% Unlikely Merino ARS 6.0m 44.7% Unlikely Maddison TOT 7.4m 43.8% Unlikely Colwill CHE 4.4m 43.2% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Palmer CHE 11.0m 114.8% Very Likely Dúbravka NEW 4.3m 103.2% Very Likely B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 101.0% Very Likely Jaros LIV 4.0m 100.4% Very Likely McAteer LEI 4.7m 101.0% Very Likely Emerson WHU 4.4m 100.3% Very Likely Hall NEW 4.9m 96.1% Likely Hughes CRY 4.9m 100.5% Very Likely Dawson WOL 4.3m 100.0% Likely Kelleher LIV 4.0m 99.7% Likely McNeil EVE 5.1m 99.9% Maybe Cunha WOL 7.0m 96.4% Maybe J.Ayew LEI 5.2m 99.6% Maybe Ward CRY 4.3m 99.3% Maybe O.Dango BOU 5.2m 97.3% Maybe Calvert-Lewin EVE 5.4m 99.4% Maybe C.Doucouré CRY 4.9m 98.9% Maybe Burns IPS 4.8m 97.6% Maybe Onana MUN 5.0m 98.0% Maybe McCarthy SOU 4.3m 95.3% Maybe Veltman BHA 4.4m 94.5% Maybe McConnell LIV 4.4m 93.2% Unlikely Grealish MCI 6.4m 93.1% Unlikely Mangala EVE 5.0m 93.8% Unlikely Steele BHA 4.1m 93.6% Unlikely Konsa AVL 4.4m 92.1% Unlikely Schär NEW 5.4m 90.5% Unlikely Fabianski WHU 4.1m 88.3% Unlikely Young EVE 4.5m 88.0% Unlikely Chiesa LIV 6.8m 87.5% Unlikely Mazraoui MUN 4.3m 84.6% Unlikely Wilson FUL 5.2m 82.1% Unlikely Foderingham WHU 4.3m 83.6% Unlikely Dalot MUN 5.0m 83.5% Unlikely Casemiro MUN 4.7m 82.3% Unlikely Evans MUN 4.4m 80.5% Unlikely Diop FUL 4.4m 80.6% Unlikely Dunk BHA 4.2m 79.7% Unlikely Johnstone WOL 4.2m 79.6% Unlikely Esse CRY 4.8m 77.4% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.