Chip season is very much underway in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) – and some will be considering Wildcard usage for Blank Gameweek 29.

These unlimited free transfers are a chance to fix all mistakes and start planning for the future. It’s ideal for the unlucky managers who find themselves plagued by injuries and suspensions.

So let’s list the pros and cons of a Gameweek 29 Wildcard, then provide a few draft ideas.

GAMEWEEK 29 WILDCARD: THE PROS

IT FIELDS A FULL XI FOR THE BLANK

With many popular assets from Liverpool, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace not participating in this Blank Gameweek, going ahead with 10 or even nine players should be ok.

But if your team has lots of these – plus banned Matheus Cunha (£6.9m) or benched Dango Ouattara (£5.1m) – there might end up being far fewer.

Not only does an imminent Wildcard field 11 men, it also picks up the most appealing ones.

SMOOTH WAY TO SELL PALMER FOR HAALAND

Meanwhile, some may be giving up on Cole Palmer (£10.9m), the final straw being his missed penalty versus Leicester City that meant he bagged just four points in successive home meetings with them and Southampton.

One return in seven matches isn’t good enough, whereas Erling Haaland (£14.7m) has nine in nine.

Seemingly back in the groove, the Norwegian has differential captain appeal in this blank, before hosting Leicester in Gameweek 30. However, sacrifices need to be made to squeeze in FPL’s most expensive player. Palmer and more likely need downgrading but a Wildcard does this quickly, for free.

AVOIDS SHORT-TERM TRANSFER PUNTS

One of this season’s big rule changes allows managers to carry saved-up transfers beyond Wildcard and Free Hit activations.

Short-term differential punts were exciting in previous campaigns because they were better than going to waste after chip usage. But managers may prefer Wildcarding now, then put such transfers to better usage later on. It’d maximise the Double Gameweek 33 and Blank Gameweek 34 turnaround.

GAMEWEEK 29 WILDCARD: THE CONS

TOTAL GUESSWORK FOR THE BIG BLANK + DOUBLE

Big Blank Gameweek 34 is on FA Cup semi-final weekend. While we certainly know more about it now that the fifth round has ended, FPL’s complete picture remains unclear. It’s not even confirmed that all postponed matches will move to Double Gameweek 33, either.

By Gameweek 30, we’ll know about the blank, though the announcement of rearrangements mightn’t be until just after.

A WHILE UNTIL THE LIKELY BENCH BOOST

Whether you prefer using a Bench Boost to field 15 players on Double Gameweek 32 – when Newcastle and Crystal Palace feature twice – or the even bigger double that follows, that’s several FPL deadlines away.

LONG UPCOMING BREAK CAN BRING NEW PROBLEMS

In fact, FA Cup quarter-final weekend and the subsequent international break ensures that Gameweek 32 is four calendar weeks away.

That allows plenty of moments for new injuries to jeopardise plans. Gameweek 29’s Wildcard could age pretty badly by the time we reach the business end of 2024/25.

HARD TO MAXIMISE DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 32

A further complication is that Newcastle and Crystal Palace miss Gameweek 29 but are the teams playing twice in Double Gameweek 32.

With the Magpies facing Brentford and Leicester immediately before, lots will want two or three of their assets. Some from the Eagles too. Yet this Wildcard struggles to field an XI now while also capitalising on this upcoming double.

GAMEWEEK 29 WILDCARD IDEAS

DRAFT 1: HAALAND + ISAK YES, BUT NO PALMER

For the reasons outlined above, it’s very difficult to formulate a Wildcard squad right now that doesn’t quickly bring up problems.

To still have Mohamed Salah (£13.8m), Alexander Isak (£9.4m) and Daniel Munoz (£5.0m) alongside a full Haaland XI, this draft goes 4-4-2 but lacks any more Newcastle or Palace for their double. Furthermore, there are too many cheap midfielders.

At least it contains Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m). The Portuguese playmaker has two goals and two assists in his last three matches, about to face the same side that brought his season-high 17 points in Gameweek 11. The Foxes have lost 12 of their latest 13, making him captain material.

Maybe the initial transfers can quickly move Fernandes on to Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m), Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) or Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m), none of which can fit into this. Another surrender is coverage of Liverpool’s defence but, as mentioned, Haaland is expensive.

Aaron Cresswell (£3.9m) is not. He’s started six of West Ham United’s previous seven and even takes some set-pieces.

DRAFT 2: HAALAND YES, BUT NO ISAK OR PALMER





