Pro Pundits March 28

FPL Q&A: Chip strategy + Gameweek 30 punts

Zophar hosts his weekly Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Q&A ahead of Gameweek 30. Here, there is chat about chip usage, Crystal Palace and possible one-week punts.

Our writers are providing regular articles throughout the season, with only subscribers able to access every single one. You can still get 20% off a Premium Membership by signing up here. Once aboard, you’ve locked in the price of your Premium Membership for good, so long as you don’t cancel!

Triple Captain Assistant Manager

Q: If you have no Crystal Palace or Newcastle United players, would you Wildcard now, given the favourable entry point for both teams?

Which Crystal Palace midfielder: Eze or Sarr? 6

(via FPL VIRGIN)

A: I’m in a position similar to yours. I sold Alexander Isak (£9.3m) before Blank Gameweek 29 to make room for Erling Haaland (£14.8m) and I need to get the Swedish international back sharpish. Possibly for Gameweek 30.

I think most of us are now looking at Wildcarding in Gameweek 31, rather than Gameweek 30, with the primary reasoning that we’ll likely have a clearer picture of the schedule after these FA Cup quarter-finals. Yes, the blank fixtures will be known with these weekend results, but rescheduling might not be announced by Gameweek 30.

Given what we’ve seen previously, it’s perilous to assume that the Double Gameweeks will be scheduled as ‘expected’.

For what it’s worth – and it indeed is very little – Brentford have recently tightened up in away games. They’ve conceded just twice in their last four trips on the road. I see a bigger immediate appeal for Palace, with Daniel Munoz (£5.1m), Ismaila Sarr (£5.6m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) all looking prime for points against Southampton.

Unless your team is decimated by injuries or we get full fixture confirmation by Tuesday’s deadline, I still like waiting for Gameweek 31. The points potentially gained with a clear picture of the schedule could be greater than when using it now.

Q: I’m going to Wildcard in Gameweek 31, but have cash from selling Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) burning a hole in my pocket. Is there anyone with high upside you would take a one-week hit for?

FPL notes: Pedro assist, benchings + Bournemouth attackers

(via FP ELEPHANT)

A: Looking at the Gameweek 30 fixtures, Manchester City, Bournemouth and Palace play the three promoted sides. These have plenty of upside.

If you can’t stretch to Haaland, I think I most like investing in the Eagles. If the big Norwegian is doable, he could instantly pay off a four-point hit, especially if you captain him. Otherwise, I really like Mateta and his low ownership.

Q: What’s the best strategy for the season with these remaining chips: Wildcard, Assistant Manager, Bench Boost, Free Hit? I have a good Gameweek 30 team, but unsure beyond that.

FPL Gameweek 26 round-up: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats 7

(via @PiegionF)

A: With the fixture schedule still a bit murky, it’s difficult to answer this question with absolute certainty and clarity. What we do know is that Gameweek 34 will likely be a blank, so the Free Hit looks ideal for then, especially as those absent teams will probably double in Gameweek 33.

As mentioned, a Gameweek 31 Wildcard looks ideal for the run-in, with the fixture schedule expected to be clear by then.

With Bench Boost, you could aim for the big Double Gameweek 33 or potentially Newcastle and Palace’s Double Gameweek 32, though the latter is also a good activation point for Triple Captain.

Assistant Manager chip is perhaps the trickiest one, as it’s active for three consecutive rounds. If Palace beat Fulham and get given consecutive doubles (32 and 33), then using it on Oliver Glasner has appeal.

It can follow a Gameweek 31 Wildcard, but would need switching to another boss for Gameweek 34. That’s when Palace either blank or visit Arsenal. This idea makes Bench Boost and Triple Captain tricky, as we may not have any more doubles.

So I still like using Assistant Manager during the closing three Gameweeks, as it can align with your rank goals. By then, you know what kind of points you need to overtake mini-league rivals and you can chase the table bonus in all three fixtures.

It’s not a chip that needs to be used purely in doubles. If you strike gold, you’d be looking at something like 60 points over the final few rounds. It’s a true ‘Hail Mary’ chip for FPL managers.

This week’s Q&A was short, as most of us are still in FPL hibernation while waiting for the schedule to become clearer.

The next edition will come after these cup fixtures, where there should be more clarity.

  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    How do we get the Mentaculus back Zophar, that’s what everyone wants to know!

    Open Controls
  2. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Question for Ragabolly or FPLMarc if they're about. Have tried to get through to LiveFPL & it's price predictor both through the links on here & through the browser. It just indicates '500 Internal server error' Are they aware of this?

    Open Controls
    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Yeah it's been flagged.

      Can you try this and let me know if it works... https://plan.livefpl.net/prices

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Cheers! will do. Get back to you.

        Open Controls
      2. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Yup, downloaded ok to desktop. Font looks a bit odd but does the job. Thanks, much appreciated fella. UTV!

        Open Controls
  3. Sho-kun
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Palmer+Wood > Sarr+Haaland?

    WC in GW31

    Open Controls
    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Makes a lot of sense. 100% do it if you think Haaland is the best Captain this week

      Open Controls
    2. niaz1982
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      i am wondering this as in same boat but worry about transfer value. More so on Wood as he was £6.7m when i bought him but now £7.3m if i need to rebuy? Palmer looks to be same as what i had.

      I've got all chips so thinking GW31 WC.

      Open Controls
  4. RoyaleBlue
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    I still have WC, AM FH, BB

    I’m set on one of these two strategies:

    If palace progress: WC30, AM31-33, FH 34, find a week to BB (will try set up a bench for 35 though it’s far out from WC).

    If palace lose: WC 31, BB 32, FH 33, AM after to include a DGW if possible

    This strat hinges on the idea that palace get DGW 33. So would have back to back doubles with loads of Table bonus opportunities.

    Open Controls
    1. Leobinsk
      • 6 Years
      just now

      If Palace progress you might not know if there double will be confirmed in GW33 by the GW30 deadline. So you could end up playing the wildcard and then the GW34 game could get moved elsewhere. Do you have a plan B if this happens? Would you still be using AM 31-33?

      Open Controls
  5. Big Mike
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Anyone fancy a cuppa?

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Bournemouth/Preston/City/Forest/Brighton/Villa/Fulham/Palace.

      Open Controls
  6. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    I still have my TC, as well as FH, BB and WC.

    If I have to use one of them in a single gameweek - TC or BB?

    Open Controls
    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      BB for me. It’s very unlikely you get to 15 DGWers anyways. If I had TC still it would be going on Isak GW 32

      Open Controls
  7. balint84
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Sel Fernandes or Palmer for Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Palmer

      Open Controls
  8. Vasshin
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    If Palace looses in FA cup, then no double double for Palace but just one double in 32.

    So in that scenario, how many Palace players are you planning to get for 32 in your team?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Still 3

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        3 here too. Already had Munoz. Mateta coming in for Wood. Sarr a good enabler at his price for Dango.

        Open Controls
    2. bruik
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Depends on DGW33 double fixtures.

      Open Controls
  9. balint84
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    1) Palmer vs TOT
    2) Fernandes vs NOT

    Open Controls
  10. SouthCoastSaint
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Any Gvardiol news?

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Not seen anything in the Pep presser. Still unflagged, waiting for news on him too.

      Open Controls
  11. In Klopp ITrust
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Can someone remind me whether or not free transfers carry over the week following using the wildcard Chip?

    Thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yes, if for example you had 2FT prior to wildcarding the following week you'ld still have 2 the following week.

      Open Controls
      1. In Klopp ITrust
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Thanks, Merlin. Does this apply to other chips as well, like Free Hit?

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Yes it does

          Open Controls
  12. MetallicaJack93
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Mbeumo/Wood to Sarr/Mateta for a hit?

    Open Controls
  13. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    When would you WC this team in GW30 or wait an extra week

    Sels Flekken

    Gvardiol Gabriel RAN Mykolenko Porro

    Salah Palmer Sarr Mitoma Kluivert

    Wood Isak Wissa

    1FT 0.6 ITB

    WC, TC, BB and FH remaining

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    Open Controls
  14. V-2 Schneiderlin
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    in the above article - "f you can’t stretch to Haaland, I think I most like investing in the Eagles. If the big Norwegian is doable, he could instantly pay off a four-point hit, especially if you captain him" -

    why not just get Marmoush instead? or am I missing something?

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 13 Years
      1 hour ago

      Not a dead cert to start

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      Rotation risk
      Not on pens
      Not as good a player

      Other than that, top draw

      Open Controls
      1. Malkmus
        • 13 Years
        40 mins ago

        I agree with top 2 but in last 5 games marmoush does have 4 x G, 1 x A, against 2 x G, 1 x A for Haaland, so it isn't that clear cut imo. I've got both fwiw.

        Open Controls
        1. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          But that’s just a matter of sample size. Marmoush scored a hat trick, he’s also done absolutely nothing in 5 of his 7 games. We don’t have enough sample size to know what to typically expect from Marmoush.

          We know what to expect from Haaland.

          Open Controls
          1. Malkmus
            • 13 Years
            14 mins ago

            I'm not sure we do know what to expect from Haaland though, that's the point. He has never been in this kind of form for years, possibly ever. Salah has been in the form of his life this year so has outscored Diaz completely although at the start of the season it looked a close decision between the two. Haaland's form is nowhere near that. I've got both - but will lose marmoudh on wc in 31 - but there is a lot of luck involved and some punters with just marmoush could win out.

            Open Controls
            1. Runnerboy31
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              In the last 10 games he has played, Haaland has blanked twice. His form has actually been perfectly fine from an fpl perspective. As I say Marmoush is perfectly viable but I think people are kidding themselves if they think the most likely out is a comparable output to Haaland.

              It might well work, and I’m not completely set on Haaland myself, but just don’t put too much focus on small sample sizes.

              IMO and I got a lot of stick at the time, it was never a close decision between Salah and Diaz. They broadly matched for 5 games having never been close in any previous season, there was very little pointing to Diaz being able to keep it up. Again, the danger of small sample sizes.

              Open Controls
        2. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          Last 5 games is a weird cutoff, what about last 10?

          Open Controls
    3. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      To make an analogy from the start of the season. Do you remember who everyone bought Diaz because he could cover Salah for half the price. This is a similar scenario, it MIGHT work but the odds are Haaland materially out scores Marmoush.

      Open Controls
  15. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Best 4,4m def for 1 week before wildcard?

    A. Rico Lewis
    B. Zabarnyi
    C. Chris Richards

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  16. balint84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Bench
    1) Palmer vs TOT
    2) Fernandes vs NOT

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Neither

      Open Controls
  17. boombaba
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Mateta or Marmoush for 1 week punt ?

    Open Controls
    1. Malkmus
      • 13 Years
      just now

      If you have Haaland then Mateta

      Open Controls
  18. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner on Jean-Philippe Mateta's fitness: "Oh yes, he trains now for two weeks with us. Of course, always with his protection and it's also important for him to train a little bit. We had an internal game during the international break where he could play for 60 minutes without any problems. He's ready."

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Wolves manager Nuno on Raul Jimenez’s fitness: "Oh yes, he trains now for two weeks with us. Of course, always with his protection and it's also important for him to train a little bit. We had an internal game during the international break where he could play for 60 minutes without any problems. He's ready."

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm wondering how the mask will affect him as well.

        Open Controls
  19. estheblessed
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    WC attempt. Any feedback welcome...

    Raya
    Kerkez, Gvardiol, Munoz
    Sarr, Bruno, Salah, Kliuvert
    Mateta, Marmoosh, Isak

    Sels, Gabriel, Mbeumo, Livramento

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      Needs robot

      Open Controls
      1. estheblessed
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        Who?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          34 mins ago

          The big Norwegian chap.

          Open Controls
          1. estheblessed
            • 10 Years
            32 mins ago

            Haaland means big sacrifices. I think Marmoosh could outscore him potentially.

            Open Controls
            1. estheblessed
              • 10 Years
              32 mins ago

              But I might try and see what a team looks like with him in. Thanks

              Open Controls
              1. Merlin the Wraith
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Make your own mind up fella, I've put Marmoush in too. There's going to be a lot of noise on here from armchair experts over the next 4 days telling you he won't start/can't play the low block/has only returned in 2 starts. It's your choice. & different.

                Open Controls
            2. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              31 mins ago

              You obviously haven't been reading what Neale has said about Marmoosh then. He may not even start against Leicester.

              Open Controls
            3. Runnerboy31
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              A lot of people argued Diaz and Jota might out score Salah. Marmoush is viable but I’d been clear on the risk, he’s likely not just cheap Haaland.

              Open Controls
              1. Merlin the Wraith
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                That's fine. At this stage of the season I'm playing for nothing but fun. Haaland is Oh yeah... Marmoush is fun & gives me £s to get other better players. I'm not tying in 14.8m into someone everyone else is saying to get.
                #shearthesheep.

                Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Too template.

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      It's good provided Marmoush keeps his place.

      Will be tricky getting your starting 11 right most weeks. I think you'll bench a ton of points.

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      Way too much invested in defense.

      I don't mind a Haaland-less draft but I'd still have a fairly trim defense in case I'd want to invest the funds in a player like Saka, Palmer or Foden.

      Open Controls
      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Not sure I’d agree. Bruno can be the makeweight for those you describe plus downgrading a defender if and when needed.

        I’ve been anti big at the back all season but with Arsenal and City not offering many compelling midfield options at present I think it’s make sense to fund these teams through defence.

        Open Controls
    5. Malkmus
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Gab and Gvardiol seems too much to me with no Haaland. Def is too heavy imo

      Open Controls
  20. balint84
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Konate or Munoz?

    Open Controls
    1. estheblessed
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Munoz

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Munoz

      Open Controls
  21. Dennis System
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Palmer + CHO > Saka + Sarr??

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Not for me - Saka may have his minutes managed with the CL coming up.

      Open Controls
  22. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Pretty set on WC30 as my team is a mess (will wait until after the FA Cup fixtures have been played).

    Only used TC so far. What's the best option for me here please?

    1) Triple Palace, double Newcastle, Howe AM 31-33
    2) Triple Newcastle, double Palace, Glasner AM 31-33
    3) Neither and save AM for later i.e. 36-38

    Open Controls
  23. Malkmus
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    GTG? 0FT, 0.3ITB, plan to WV gw31.

    Sa (Fab)
    Kerkez - Munoz - N Williams
    Salah - Rogers - Kluivert - Palmer
    Haaland (c) - Marmoush - Isak

    Subs - Dango, Robonson, Greaves

    Ta

    Open Controls
  24. HollywoodXI
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    WC draft (subject to FA Cup results obvs). What do you think?

    Raya Areola
    Munoz Gvardiol Kerkez Burn Agbodou
    Salah Kluivert Murphy Sarr Bowen
    Haaland Isak Mateta

    Open Controls
    1. estheblessed
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looks good im not keen on Bowen but he can pick up points no doubt.

      Open Controls

