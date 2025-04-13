4
Scoreboard April 13

FPL Gameweek 32 round-up: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

It’s time for the weekly round-up of attacking returns, bonus points and key stats from Sunday’s Premier League fixtures.

You’ll find the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG) in this article.

GAMEWEEK 32: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 32: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:

Newcastle United4 – 1Manchester United
Wolverhampton Wanderers4 – 2Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool2 – 1West Ham United
Chelsea2 – 2Ipswich Town

  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hmmm. Stats not looking good for Isak there.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      He has a bad record vs Man U and Palace.

  2. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which move is better (if any).

    A. A. Becker (lei) => Martinez (NEW, mci)

    B. Murphy (avl), Isak (avl) => Rogers (NEW, mci), Watkins (NEW, mci)

    Both moves for free.

    Bench boost GW33. Free hit GW34.

    0.1m ITB

  3. waltzingmatildas
    • 14 Years
    just now

    AM Glasner seems like a fail, but not using a transfer on him.

    Raya
    Gvardiol Munoz VVD
    Salah Saka Eze Rogers
    Marmoush Isak Evanilson
    (Sels Williams Murphy Livramento)

    A) Gabriel to VVD
    B) Gabriel to Ait-Nouri, Murphy to KDB (-4)

