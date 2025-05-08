­­­FPL Gameweek 36 differentials: Damsgaard, Enciso + Williams

Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is on the way, which allows us to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Brentford, Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

To qualify, the player should have an ownership of 5% or less.

MIKKEL DAMSGAARD

FPL ownership: 1.2%

1.2% Price: £4.9m

£4.9m GW36-38 fixtures: ips | FUL | wol

A favourable away fixture against Ipswich has seen us plump for Brentford playmaker Mikkel Damsgaard (£4.9m) as our headline differential.

The Bees will arrive at Portman Road on Saturday realistically needing to win in order to maintain their European qualification hopes.

Damsgaard has provided 11 assists this season, the third-most of any player.

His chance creation numbers, meanwhile, place him top among Brentford assets, having averaged a key pass every 45 minutes.

Damsgaard’s appeal is further boosted by the fact that Ipswich have struggled to prevent the opposition from creating chances, so moving between the lines, he is likely to find valuable space to exploit.

Above: Ipswich Town’s chances created conceded heatmap – last six matches

Damsgaard could get further joy from set plays, too.

That’s because Ipswich have conceded a league-worst five goals from such situations in their last six matches.

Furthermore, the Tractor Boys have only managed one clean sheet in their 17 home matches in 2024/25 and suffered a 4-3 defeat when the two teams met earlier this season.

While many Fantasy managers already own Damsgaard’s teammate Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m), the fixtures look strong enough to consider the Danish schemer alongside him.

JULIO ENCISO

FPL ownership: 0.1%

0.1% Price: £5.4m

£5.4m GW36-38 fixtures: BRE | lei | WHU

In the same fixture, Julio Enciso (£5.4m) is another cheap midfielder worth considering.

The 21-year-old, who joined Ipswich on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion in January, was the best player on the pitch at Goodison Park last week, showing his quality with a 30-yard screamer.

It was Enciso’s fourth attacking return in six matches.

He’s also produced 14 shots and six key passes over that same timeframe, placing him among the top FPL midfielders.

“He has an incredible show reel for a young player certainly. It is in some ways frustrating we’ve not had him for more of the season as he arrived late and had an injury pretty soon after coming. That individual quality which pretty much every team at this level has lots of can win you points and win you games and Julio is certainly one who has that. “We’ve enjoyed having him and it is testament to him how he is working for the group because he is a loan player here for a short while and he’s not quite been able to get the momentum up that we would have wanted earlier enough in the season. He made a big difference for us today, a big difference at Stamford Bridge [where he scored in a 2-2 draw] and Bournemouth and we would have loved to have had him earlier.” – Kieran McKenna

Given his long-range shooting ability, Brentford are perhaps the ideal opponent.

That’s because Thomas Frank’s side have conceded more shots from outside the box than any other team this season:

It’s partly by design, of course, as the Bees are excellent at limiting opponents to low-quality shooting opportunities, but at the same time, it could play into the hands of Enciso.

Two favourable fixtures follow, too, with a trip to Leicester City and a home encounter against West Ham United on the final day.

Enciso therefore represents plenty of upside as a differential for Fantasy managers in need of a late-season push.

NECO WILLIAMS

FPL ownership: 3.8%

3.8% Price: £4.5m

£4.5m GW36-38 fixtures: LEI | whu | CHE

Neco Williams (£4.5m) represents a viable route into Nottingham Forest’s resilient rearguard.

No team has seen their defence breached on fewer occasions than Nuno Espirito Santo’s side on home turf this season, so it’s no wonder Matz Sels (£5.2m), Nikola Milenkovic (£5.2m) and Ola Aina (£5.2m) are heavily-backed options.

Williams, however, comes with the obvious upside that he’s priced below the other starters in Forest’s backline.

He also carries a bit of open-play goal threat, having averaged a shot every 63.8 minutes in 2024/25, a figure which is only bettered by three other FPL defenders with significant minutes:

Furthermore, Williams has created eight chances for his teammates in his last six matches, placing him joint-seventh among his positional peers.

Clean sheets are the bread and butter of any FPL defender, however, and Forest have eight of those at home this term, the most of any side in the division.

Although they have struggled to shut out teams of late, with no clean sheets in their last five matches, the scoring form of Leicester is far from prolific.

Indeed, the Foxes visit the City Ground having only registered two away goals in their previous six road trips.

Williams could prove a canny acquisition, then, bearing in mind Forest also visit West Ham in Gameweek 37.



