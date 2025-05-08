81
Spot the Differential May 8

­­­FPL Gameweek 36 differentials: Damsgaard, Enciso + Williams

Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is on the way, which allows us to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Brentford, Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

To qualify, the player should have an ownership of 5% or less.

MIKKEL DAMSGAARD

  • FPL ownership: 1.2%
  • Price: £4.9m
  • GW36-38 fixtures: ips | FUL | wol

A favourable away fixture against Ipswich has seen us plump for Brentford playmaker Mikkel Damsgaard (£4.9m) as our headline differential.

The Bees will arrive at Portman Road on Saturday realistically needing to win in order to maintain their European qualification hopes.

Damsgaard has provided 11 assists this season, the third-most of any player.

His chance creation numbers, meanwhile, place him top among Brentford assets, having averaged a key pass every 45 minutes.

Damsgaard’s appeal is further boosted by the fact that Ipswich have struggled to prevent the opposition from creating chances, so moving between the lines, he is likely to find valuable space to exploit.

Above: Ipswich Town’s chances created conceded heatmap – last six matches

Damsgaard could get further joy from set plays, too.

That’s because Ipswich have conceded a league-worst five goals from such situations in their last six matches.

Furthermore, the Tractor Boys have only managed one clean sheet in their 17 home matches in 2024/25 and suffered a 4-3 defeat when the two teams met earlier this season.

While many Fantasy managers already own Damsgaard’s teammate Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m), the fixtures look strong enough to consider the Danish schemer alongside him.

JULIO ENCISO

  • FPL ownership: 0.1%
  • Price: £5.4m
  • GW36-38 fixtures: BRE | lei | WHU

In the same fixture, Julio Enciso (£5.4m) is another cheap midfielder worth considering.

The 21-year-old, who joined Ipswich on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion in January, was the best player on the pitch at Goodison Park last week, showing his quality with a 30-yard screamer.

It was Enciso’s fourth attacking return in six matches.

He’s also produced 14 shots and six key passes over that same timeframe, placing him among the top FPL midfielders.

“He has an incredible show reel for a young player certainly. It is in some ways frustrating we’ve not had him for more of the season as he arrived late and had an injury pretty soon after coming. That individual quality which pretty much every team at this level has lots of can win you points and win you games and Julio is certainly one who has that.

“We’ve enjoyed having him and it is testament to him how he is working for the group because he is a loan player here for a short while and he’s not quite been able to get the momentum up that we would have wanted earlier enough in the season. He made a big difference for us today, a big difference at Stamford Bridge [where he scored in a 2-2 draw] and Bournemouth and we would have loved to have had him earlier.” – Kieran McKenna

Given his long-range shooting ability, Brentford are perhaps the ideal opponent.

That’s because Thomas Frank’s side have conceded more shots from outside the box than any other team this season:

It’s partly by design, of course, as the Bees are excellent at limiting opponents to low-quality shooting opportunities, but at the same time, it could play into the hands of Enciso.

Two favourable fixtures follow, too, with a trip to Leicester City and a home encounter against West Ham United on the final day.

Enciso therefore represents plenty of upside as a differential for Fantasy managers in need of a late-season push.

NECO WILLIAMS

  • FPL ownership: 3.8%
  • Price: £4.5m
  • GW36-38 fixtures: LEI | whu | CHE

Neco Williams (£4.5m) represents a viable route into Nottingham Forest’s resilient rearguard.

No team has seen their defence breached on fewer occasions than Nuno Espirito Santo’s side on home turf this season, so it’s no wonder Matz Sels (£5.2m), Nikola Milenkovic (£5.2m) and Ola Aina (£5.2m) are heavily-backed options.

Williams, however, comes with the obvious upside that he’s priced below the other starters in Forest’s backline.

He also carries a bit of open-play goal threat, having averaged a shot every 63.8 minutes in 2024/25, a figure which is only bettered by three other FPL defenders with significant minutes:

Furthermore, Williams has created eight chances for his teammates in his last six matches, placing him joint-seventh among his positional peers.

Clean sheets are the bread and butter of any FPL defender, however, and Forest have eight of those at home this term, the most of any side in the division.

Although they have struggled to shut out teams of late, with no clean sheets in their last five matches, the scoring form of Leicester is far from prolific.

Indeed, the Foxes visit the City Ground having only registered two away goals in their previous six road trips.

Williams could prove a canny acquisition, then, bearing in mind Forest also visit West Ham in Gameweek 37.

81 Comments
  1. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    😀

    Open Controls
  2. AzzaroMax99
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Murphy+Isak to Elanga+Wissa?

    Y or N?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Y

      Open Controls
      1. AzzaroMax99
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        thx

        Open Controls
    2. In sane in de bruyne
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Sure, why not

      Open Controls
  3. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Hi chaps! Just pondering what to do here.

    Martinez
    Munoz - Gvardiol - AWB
    Rogers - Mbuemo - KDB - Salah
    Isak - Marmoush - Mateta
    _____________________________
    Raya: Sarr: Burn: Kiwior

    1FT, 3.5 ITB

    A) Mateta > Wissa
    B) Mateta > Cunha

    If already got Mbuemo, does going Cunha make more sense?
    He’s nailed just like Wissa, on pens, and a bonus hogger.

    Cheers gents.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Both are great options. I prefer Wissa this week but Cunha over the 3

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Cheers man, I do like Wissa a lot for this next game at least

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      wissa just imo, with brentford competing for 8th

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Thanks bud! Wissa is edging it just for now, really like both but reckon Wissa makes sense with the next immediate fixture.
        I guess Marmoush can become Cunha later

        Open Controls
  4. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Would you FH this team or wait until gw38

    Pickford
    Munoz, Milenkovic, Ait Nouri
    Salah, Mbuemo, Bowen, Iwobi
    Marmoush, Isak, Cunha

    Raya, Asensio, O’Brien, Trippier 1ft 3.9 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      What, exactly, would you free hit it to?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Something like

        Sels
        Gvardiol, Williams, Sessegnon
        Kdb, Mbuemo, Amad, Schade
        Haaland c, Wood, Wissa

        Cheap playing gk, Salah, Munoz, cheap playing def

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      wait

      Open Controls
    3. AzzaroMax99
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I'm curious too. Also have FH left so would like to know which players would you get...

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        See above. I’ve only a few 100% picks but Haaland etc would be news dependant

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          If Haaland is starting, then you'll do it. You just need to decide what to do otherwise. I wont envy your position, fake news will be stressful lol.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            Yeah, Haaland news will be the decision maker

            Open Controls
  5. F4L
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    macheda esque from mount

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Yesss Mount!

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      He’s defo finding form

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        He also tormented us when he was at Chelsea. Definitely a good baller there, just needs to keep fit and kick on

        Open Controls
  6. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    God this season has been long.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Yeah, dragging on forever

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        I was just imaging some dream situation where the number of teams in the PL is reduced. We have a shorter season. And all international games are played at the end of the season so we have minimal breaks. I'm not sure the rest of the world would like that idea though.

        That said, if it was a competitive season, we would probably be hoping it lasts longer.

        Open Controls
        1. Yank Revolution
          • 13 Years
          34 mins ago

          Lumping qualifiers and international play into one month in the summer would be ideal (how about all of June)? Then, the season could start in late September instead of mid-August.

          Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      its just non-stop football. never though i'd say it but theres too much now. got to the point this season where the international breaks were pretty welcome lol (aside from the first one after like 3/4 GWs)

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        57 mins ago

        *never thought

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        56 mins ago

        Yeah, agree with this

        Open Controls
      3. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        54 mins ago

        I hate the breaks. They really kill the momentum of the league. Every gameweek this season after an IB has been beyond awful, the second week has also been typically bad, like a hangover lingering. I really hate it. Every time I feel that I have a good understanding of the league and teams, a break comes and basically resets things for about 2/3 weeks.

        Lessons learned this season:
        1. Weeks following IBs are god awful
        2. Get a couple of good players who don't represent their country, they always seem to do well when the league starts back up

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          51 mins ago

          Absolutely, it’s all stop start stop start, really screws momentum and overall enjoyment. Wish they’d just scrap international breaks, zero need for them.

          Open Controls
        2. Feanor
          • 15 Years
          42 mins ago

          Skill issue

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            39 mins ago

            Clown

            Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Looking forward to the break when only the true believers hang around!

      Open Controls
      1. Yank Revolution
        • 13 Years
        34 mins ago

        Ye Olde Ghost Towne

        Open Controls
  7. bootsmanus
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Do we expect Bruno to start vs West Ham?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      He either sits that one out or the next. Tough to say tbh, he wants to play every match

      Open Controls
  8. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Mbuemo -> Mount?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Considering haha!

      Open Controls
  9. C_G
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Any of these worth TC(ing) this week or hold?

    Mbeumo

    Wissa

    KDB

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Hold

      Open Controls
    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Palmer Vs Man Utd?

      Open Controls
  10. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    2 hours ago

    Do these results mean (Tottenham & Man Utd advancing to final) that there is going to be mass rotation in both of their matches.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Yes, most likely. No reason for them to risk players in the league

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Makes Bowen and Palace players good picks this week

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          I got told Bowen cap was crazy, don’t look that now

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            West Ham couldn’t even beat a Spurs side who weren’t even trying last week, they’re actually worse than whatever dross XI we cobble together

            Open Controls
        2. CoracAld2831
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Just worried cause Palace hasn't beat Spurs on their home turf for 9 years.

          Open Controls
    3. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Forgot the ? mark.

      Open Controls
    4. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Won't palace players b thinking about Cup final

      Open Controls
    5. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      No, they’ll both prioritise cementing their places in the bottom half of the table over Europa Cup glory.

      Open Controls
  11. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours ago

    1 goal for the club before last weekend. Mount now has 3 goals in 2 games. Go on Mason

    Open Controls
  12. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Spurs become less leaky and confidence high so can see them beating palace

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      They've let in 12 goals the last 4 PL matches..

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        2 goals in last 3 games so improved

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Actually, 8 in the last 3 PL matches.

          Spurs in the EL and Spurs in the PL are two different beasts...

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            True but still doing mateta to wissa

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 7 Years
              59 mins ago

              Would've done that either way

              Open Controls
              1. Stranger Mings
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Yeh wissa could haul

                Open Controls
  13. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Still play raya over aerola right?

    Open Controls
  14. In sane in de bruyne
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Murphy Isak -> KDB Cunha?

    Pope
    Gvardiol RAN Robinson
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Murphy
    Isak Wood Marmoush

    Bruno Muñoz Mykolenko
    2FT 2.8ITB

    Open Controls
  15. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Its incredible how positive leaving man united affects player. Antony is a different player at Betis

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Almost like the physicality, speed of the game and spacing is totally different and on top of that, it let's him grow his confidence because of all that.

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      Wonder if it’s just a coincidence that the Spanish league is absolute dog muck

      Open Controls
  16. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Damn now I'm half considering Amorim AssMan this GW with the table bonus in 37 and 38!

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Do it, the only people who benefit from that chip are those who get lucky with their table bonus punts.

      Open Controls
  17. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Play 1:

    A) Munoz
    B) Livra
    C) Van den Berg

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. The Mighty Whites
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  18. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Sarr to KDB for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      If you’d be captaining I’d say go for it. Worth considering if you’ll want Haaland at any point if you have 2 city already

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        No way I’m able to get Haaland so KDB if any third City

        Open Controls
  19. just a man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Utd/Spurs last 5 H2H:

    Spurs 1-0
    Spurs 4-3
    0-3 Spurs
    2-2
    Spurs 2-0

    Open Controls
    1. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Lads, it’s {x} on the trophy

      Open Controls
  20. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    Start a keeper:
    Areola / Raya

    Start a defender:
    Kiwior / Munoz / Burn

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Areola Munoz

      Open Controls
  21. grooveymatt65
    • 11 Years
    54 mins ago

    Hi guys, just wondered what to do with my team below, got no Brentford or Forrest coverage and Rashford out as well, so need to sort that out.

    Raya

    AWB Gvardiol Munoz
    Bowen Salah (c) KDB Eze
    Mateta Isak Marmoush
    Areola Kiwior Konsa Rashford*

    0.0 itb 1ft

    1. Mateta to Wood for free
    2. Isak and Rashford to Mbeumo and Wood for -4
    3. Isak and Rashford to Wissa and Mbeumo for -4
    4. Rashford to MGW/Elanga for free and bench Mateta
    5. Rashford to MGW and Isak to Wissa for -4
    6. Other?

    thanks guys!

    Open Controls
  22. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    A) Wissa + Nuno AM
    B) Wood + Frank AM

    Open Controls
    1. BoroPhil
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  23. BoroPhil
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Bench 1:

    A) Milenkovic
    B) RAN
    C) Sessegnon
    D) Kluivert

    Open Controls

