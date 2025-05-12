Who is suspended + who returns from a ban in Gameweek 37?

It’s time for our regular round-up of the players returning from a suspension or serving a ban in Gameweek 37.

In terms of yellow card accumulation, there’s nothing to worry about now.

CAN ANY PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYER STILL BE SUSPENDED FOR YELLOW CARD ACCUMULATION?

Above table from the Football Association website

Reaching five or 10 bookings is no longer a worry for Premier League players.

Those reaching 15 yellow cards before the end of the season will get a three-match ban but no one can achieve that unwanted target now, with just two Gameweeks to go.

Sasa Lukic (£4.8m) is the nearest, on 12.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 37?

There were three red cards in Gameweek 36.

Nicolas Jackson‘s (£7.7m) Premier League season is over after he was sent off for serious foul play in Chelsea’s defeat to Newcastle United.

He’ll not only miss the last two league matches of this campaign but also Gameweek 1 of 2025/26.

We will see Mikel Merino (£6.0m) and Jacob Ramsey (£5.4m) again this season, at least.

Both players were sent off for two bookable offences at the weekend and will sit out Gameweek 37, returning on the final day.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.1m) remains provisionally banned by the FA after returning a positive drugs test.

WHO RETURNS FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 37?

Leif Davis (£4.2m) and Joao Pedro (£5.5m) are available again following the culmination of their three-match bans.



