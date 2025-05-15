The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 37

In the latest Scout Squad, our panel of Marc, Sam, Neale and Tom F debate who the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) picks are for Gameweek 37.

There is consensus about just six players this week, although a further four received three votes apiece.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

In this article series, our team discuss who they think the best players are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation. In other words, there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are likelier to make our Scout Picks.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 37 PICKS

NEALE TOM F SAM MARC GK Jordan Pickford Jordan Pickford Robert Sanchez Emiliano Martinez Emiliano Martinez Robert Sanchez Ederson Matz Sels Bart Verbruggen Mark Flekken Dean Henderson Bart Verbruggen DEF Marc Cucurella Marc Cucurella Marc Cucurella Josko Gvardiol Michael Keane Jarrad Branthwaite Josko Gvardiol Daniel Munoz Daniel Munoz Ian Maatsen Vitalii Mykolenko Marc Cucurella Josko Gvardiol Josko Gvardiol Michael Kayode Vitalii Mykolenko Sepp van den Berg Aaron Wan-Bissaka Daniel Munoz Dara O’Shea MID Bryan Mbeumo Cole Palmer Morgan Rogers Cole Palmer Morgan Rogers Bryan Mbeumo Kevin De Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne Jarrod Bowen Marco Asensio Cole Palmer Jarrod Bowen Dwight McNeil Kevin De Bruyne Bryan Mbeumo Bryan Mbeumo Pedro Neto Bilal El Khannouss Dwight McNeil Morgan Rogers FWD Ollie Watkins Ollie Watkins Ollie Watkins Ollie Watkins Yoane Wissa Yoane Wissa Alexander Isak Alexander Isak Jamie Vardy Erling Haaland Yoane Wissa Yoane Wissa Omar Marmoush Jamie Vardy Jamie Vardy Jamie Vardy Danny Welbeck Danny Welbeck Beto Beto

Most popular picks: Marc Cucurella, Josko Gvardiol, Bryan Mbeumo, Ollie Watkins, Yoane Wissa, Jamie Vardy (four), Daniel Munoz, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Kevin De Bruyne (three)

MARC SAID…

In the penultimate week of 2024/25, I’ve spread my picks across 12 clubs. The pair of Friday night matches involves Europa League finalists Tottenham Hotspur and Man United, whose blatant disinterest in recent league games seems unfair. Luckily for Aston Villa, their two must-win games are against both, so I’ll triple up. Ollie Watkins is this week’s most-bought player after his winner at Bournemouth, set up by yet another Morgan Rogers return. The latter scored in November’s reverse meeting with Spurs, though I’m certainly not predicting a repeat of that heavy defeat – a third successive shut-out for Emiliano Martinez is coming.

Ideally, I’d have also chosen a trio of Chelsea assets, but couldn’t squeeze Pedro Neto into this strong midfield bunch. I still prefer penalty-taking Cole Palmer to him. Although back to blanking ways last week, having Man United as the opponent makes him a strong captaincy contender. Defensive team-mate Marc Cucurella likes playing at Stamford Bridge too: three goals and four clean sheets in his last eight there. I expect a home win like Gameweek 35’s over Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s newly-crowned champions weren’t interested that afternoon and, in fact, their players have literally been ‘on the beach’ this week. And I doubt they’re using Dubai’s sand as part of some intense Brighton and Hove Albion preparation, which is good for both Bart Verbruggen and those chasing an Assistant Manager table bonus.

Meanwhile, the race for Champions League football keeps bringing twists and turns. Second-placed Arsenal are yet to secure qualification and have to host next-best Newcastle, who’ve already beaten them three times this season. Even though Alexander Isak currently looks unfit, he’s scored in two of these and would’ve been credited with two Fantasy Carabao Cup assists, if such a game existed.

Then there’s Nottingham Forest, a side losing momentum. Although Matz Sels is very capable of keeping out 15th-placed West Ham, in-form Jarrod Bowen isn’t slowing down. He’s blanked just six times in his last 18 league games.

It’s even nervy for Man City. Josko Gvardiol collected his fifth clean sheet in seven last Saturday, but the 0-0 at Southampton shocked FPL managers – especially Kevin De Bruyne owners. The Belgian had five shots and set up four others, but none of them led anywhere. However, I expect his goodbye Etihad Stadium performance to go swimmingly.

Sticking with romantic narratives, Everton are about to play their final (men’s) game at Goodison Park. I like Beto’s consecutive goals and Vitalii Mykolenko being against the league’s lowest scorers. The Saints may want to be party poopers again, though they were the opponents for Jamie Vardy’s 199th Leicester goal.

I think the 38-year-old will bag his 200th in what’s already been announced as his final ever match for the Foxes, even though Ipswich and Dara O’Shea successfully kept Yoane Wissa off last week’s scoresheet. Brentford made it four wins in a row but Wissa’s streak of goals ended at this number, despite five shots and four inside the box. Colleague Bryan Mbeumo may have underwhelmed captainers again but at least another assist allows him to keep ticking along.

Most of Gameweek 36’s joy (or pain) came from Crystal Palace. Daniel Munoz didn’t concede and was also able to set up half of Eberechi Eze’s brace, having three shots himself. The only problem is that the Eagles have a cup final between the deadline and facing Wolverhampton Wanderers.

SAM SAID…

It’s the final push now, with just two Gameweeks to go.

This week, rather than targeting just a couple of clubs (usually the ones playing the bottom three), I have spread my picks across more teams.

In goal, I have opted for Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez. This is the Blues’ last home game of the season and they face a Manchester United side who will have one eye, if not both, on the Europa League final next Wednesday. The Blues have also kept clean sheets in four of their last six matches at the Bridge.

My other two goalkeeper choices are Ederson and Dean Henderson, who both have their last home matches of the season in Gameweek 37 – but only after playing each other in the FA Cup final on Saturday. Henderson has kept 11 clean sheets in 2024/25, a tally only bettered by two goalkeepers.

Marc Cucurella leads the defenders, partly due to the aforementioned fixture against United. However, regardless of the match, Cucurella looks like a good pick. Only Josko Gvardiol has more goals than Cucurella this season, while the Spaniard has registered 23 attempts on goal and 19 chances created this campaign, most of them since his December rebirth as an attacking full-back. Speaking of Gvardiol, his total of 39 shots is only bettered by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Gvardiol was back in a more attacking position in Gameweek 36, too, so this broadens his appeal.

Everton have their final home game of the season in Gameweek 37. More importantly, it is their final game at Goodison Park. I expect Everton to win and keep a clean sheet in this one, so Vitalii Mykolenko has potential at both ends of the pitch.

My final two defensive picks are Michael Kayode and Daniel Munoz, attack-minded right-backs who could also easily keep clean sheets in Gameweek 37.

As a Spurs fan, it pains me to have Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers as my lead picks in the forward and midfield lines. However, like United, Spurs’ focus is on Bilbao, and I expect the Villans to do well against us as they push for UEFA Champions League football again next season.

Alongside Rogers, it is Kevin De Bruyne‘s last home game for Manchester City, and I expect him to want to go out on a high as he sees out an incredible career in Manchester.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer has the fixture but maybe not the form. I am slightly worried about the impact of no Nice Jackson on Palmer, as earlier in the season, Palmer didn’t perform well in the absence of his partner in crime. Regardless, though, the fixture is too good not to have him.

Finally, both Bryan Mbeumo and Dwight McNeil have excellent form heading into their final home games of the season. Both have the potential for big hauls against Fulham – who have surprisingly struggled for clean sheets all season – and Southampton, respectively.

Alexander Isak is being sacrificed en masse in the FPL community but I think he remains a good pick. His expected goals have actually increased if you compare his performances from Gameweek 30-32 (four games) and 33-36 (four games).

Yoane Wissa was unlucky not to return in Gameweek 37: he was fourth for xG underachievers last week and like Mbeumo, has a great fixture to end Brentford’s home season on a high.

Jamie Vardy will play his 500th and final game for Leicester City, trying to achieve 200 goals in Gameweek 37 – that’s a romantic narrative that I love!

Finally, Beto for that all-important final game at Goodison Park.

TOM F SAID…

Favourable home matches for Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brentford mean that Arsenal and Liverpool attackers could be overlooked in this week’s Scout Picks.

It probably makes sense, too. The Gunners have already been beaten three times by Newcastle this season, failing to score in any of those matches. Arne Slot’s side, meanwhile, are quite literally on the beach, with a number of players soaking up the sun abroad this week.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United square off in Bilbao next Wednesday, with both sides’ recent league form an afterthought.

Spurs’ opponents, Aston Villa, are eyeing a top-five finish to reach the Champions League and haven’t been beaten at home since October across all competitions.

Ollie Watkins’ inclusion is partly based on the Lilywhites’ high defensive line. I’ve also opted for Ian Maatsen and Marco Asensio. No Villa defender can come close to the former’s attacking threat (61.5 minutes per shot/58 minutes per chance created), and I fancy him to start, having been selected in each of Unai Emery’s last four home line-ups. His pace will be useful up against Brennan Johnson, too. As for Asensio, Jacob Ramsey’s suspension means he is almost certain to feature as a no. 10.

I’ve also picked three players from Chelsea, who are unbeaten at home since the turn of the year. Over the season, the Blues sit fourth for non-penalty expected goals conceded (NPxGC), prompting my selections of Robert Sanchez and Marc Cucurella. The latter is a tempting route into a Blues backline that has kept clean sheets in four of their last six home fixtures, particularly if he is asked to overlap and play as a winger. Cole Palmer, meanwhile, has three attacking returns in four at the Bridge.

Fulham’s weakness at set plays are well documented, something Bryan Mbeumo will no doubt be eyeing up. I don’t think doubling up on Brentford’s attack with Yoane Wissa is the worst idea, either, given that Thomas Frank’s side have scored four goals in each of their last two home matches.

Elsewhere, Bilal El Khannouss and Jamie Vardy have the potential to do well at home to Ipswich. The former has three assists in five matches and despite playing in a struggling Leicester side, has still posted some encouraging numbers, with six shots and seven chances created over the last two Gameweeks.

Rather obvious picks abound elsewhere but Danny Welbeck appears in my 18-man squad and probably warrants a mention. Liverpool have conceded five goals in two games since clinching the title, which understandably suggests they have lost a bit of focus. Welbeck, meanwhile, scored a penalty against Wolves last time out, his third in six, and had a further effort chalked off for offside.

NEALE SAID…

As was the case in Gameweek 35, two of the bottom three square off and Everton host the other Championship-bound club. It makes for a trickier Scout Picks selection, as you’re left scrabbling around for other, less obvious, favourable fixtures.

Luckily, here come Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. I suspect both teams will go stronger than what we’ve seen in recent weeks, when key players have been rested around the UEFA Europa League. Ruben Amorin hinted as much in his pre-Gameweek 37 presser, while Ange Postecoglou had said something similar last weekend – although he was a bit more ambiguous on Thursday. Even if the bodies are there, are the minds going to be present? One league win in 10 for Spurs (against Southampton) and none in seven for United suggests not.

Emiliano Martinez, Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, Marc Cucurella and Pedro Neto duly make the cut. Neto is probably the only one that requires explanation, especially as I’ve gone with him over Cole Palmer. The Portuguese winger had a brief bit of success when last moonlighting as a nine earlier in 2025 (I’m jumping to conclusions thinking it’ll happen again), returning against Aston Villa and Southampton and running the channels well. He also looked, to me, like Chelsea’s brightest spark against Newcastle last week, while he’s heavily involved at set plays. Palmer, of course, retains penalty-taking duties but after a resurgent performance against Liverpool, it was back to being dreadful on Tyneside.

On the subject of cup distractions, Crystal Palace and Manchester City have a trip to Wembley before they contest their Gameweek 37 fixtures. Selections from either team are fraught with risk as they could be injured or rotated come next Tuesday, but Daniel Munoz has never been benched by Oliver Glasner in any competitive game ever, while I’d be astonished if Pep Guardiola considers anything other than starting duty for Josko Gvardiol given that Champions League qualification hangs by a thread. Munoz delivered one of the most attacking performances you’re ever likely to see from a ‘defender’ in Gameweek 36, while Gvardiol was encouragingly back at left-back – from where he’s likelier to pick up goals and assists – after his recent stint at centre-half. Bournemouth pose a threat but Guardiola has been proceeding with a lot more tactical caution recently, with City on a run of five clean sheets in seven.

I’ve gone against the grain and included Omar Marmoush, too. Probably an unnecessary risk given the cup final, and there are three better forwards than him this week, but Bournemouth’s aggression and energy should be more to his liking, giving him the room that he thrives on. That was predictably denied to City at St Mary’s, a match in which Guardiola opted for his ‘tight space’ specialists.

Fulham have to come out and beat Brentford to have any chance of finishing eighth, so Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa could have a field day in the all-west-London clash if the game opens up. Four of the last five goals that the Cottagers have conceded have been from set plays, too, so Mbeumo (with his deliveries) and Sepp van den Berg (on the end of them) could prosper.

Nottingham Forest and Liverpool players have been in the Scout Picks mix most weeks this season but I’m backing against them here.

Forest’s defensive sturdiness has completely evaporated. With no clean sheet in six matches and ranked 17th for xGC in that time, they – if Villa and Chelsea win on Friday as predicted – will also almost certainly have to beat West Ham United on Sunday to keep their fading Champions League dream alive. The in-form Jarrod Bowen may have more freedom than usual to continue his purple patch.

Wayne Lineker was all I needed to see to call upon a couple of Brighton players. You never know, a reset and recharge might do Liverpool some good going into Monday’s clash at the Amex. However, I also wonder whether Arne Slot will use Gameweek 37 as one last opportunity to blood the likes of Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo and Jarell Quansah, before turning to his regulars once again for the trophy-lifting final home game of 2024/25. I’ve sided with Danny Welbeck and Bart Verbruggen from the more focused of the two sides.

Finishing where I started this Scout Squad entry, it’s……. Jamie Vardy and an Everton triple-up. It’s not just sentimentality with Vardy in his final Leicester game, as Ipswich are without a clean sheet in 17 matches. There’ll be some emotion at Goodison, too, but Simeone (sic) Rusk’s Southampton will be out to spoil the fun by chaining themselves to the goalposts like that climate change activist three years ago. Saints, preposterously, are ranked first for fewest big chances conceded in the last four Gameweeks.

I’d therefore be more inclined to go with an Everton goalkeeper/defender than an attacker (Michael Keane only if Jake O’Brien is ruled out) but Dwight McNeil‘s excellent 5.4 points-per-start average is something to be considered, too.



