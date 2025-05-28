FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – the 2024/25 winners

Welcome to this round-up of the 2024/25 Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competition winners.

It was a season when Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) broke the all-time Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points record, and Erling Haaland (£14.9m) scored 10 goals in the first five Gameweeks but failed to justify his high price thereafter, while the Mystery Chip was unveiled in mid-season. It was the controversial Assistant Manager.

We report the victors of Last Man Standing, the FFS Members Cup, Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues, alongside an end-of-season FFS Live Hall of Fame update.

TOP OF THE WORLD

Lovro Budisin from Croatia is the 2024/25 FPL champion. This was his fifth Fantasy season, having failed to previously finish inside the top 500k.

He only owned Haaland for one week – a captaincy in Blank Gameweek 29 – and was ranked 2,882,863rd after Gameweek 4. But Lovro activated his first Wildcard in Gameweek 12, immediately entered the top 1k and advanced to the top 10 by Gameweek 18.

He gained 48 points from deploying his Assistant Manager chip between Gameweeks 24 and 26, Wildcarded again in Gameweek 30, reached top spot in Gameweek 31 and remained there until the end.

Lovro consolidated with a Double Gameweek 32 Triple Captain on Alexander Isak (£9.4m). Straight after was his Bench Boost and Free Hit, only ever taking a four-point hit in Gameweeks 29, 36 and 38.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league was won by Gideon Moss (gids10), who led for the 10 closing Gameweeks, plus two earlier ones. He played his Bench Boost in Gameweek 38 and finished 11th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Asif Hasan claimed victory in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. In front during the final three Gameweeks, he ended up 39th worldwide.

This league was open to anyone with an FFS account.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Monday and is now based on the final 2024/25 numbers. However, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame (still based on 2023/24 results), it can only be viewed by Premium Members.

49,772 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

The new top 10 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and overall rank in brackets) is as follows:

1st (2nd) Ben Crellin (OR 1,906) – Sixth consecutive top 10k finish.

– Sixth consecutive top 10k finish. 2nd (3rd) Tom Dollimore (OR 8,392) – A fifth top 10k finish from six seasons, two being inside the top 400.

– A fifth top 10k finish from six seasons, two being inside the top 400. 3rd (77th) Abinav C (OR 195) – Second time in the top 1k, fourth in top 10k.

– Second time in the top 1k, fourth in top 10k. 4th (13th) John Walsh (OR 4,232) – Last four all ended inside the top 5k.

– Last four all ended inside the top 5k. 5th (33rd) @elevenify.com (OR 1,309) – Fourth top 2k finish, coming 939th in 2023/24.

– Fourth top 2k finish, coming 939th in 2023/24. 6th (8th) Rob Mayes (OR 15,793) – 2019/20 to 2022/23 all ended inside the top 10k, including 782nd and 82nd.

– 2019/20 to 2022/23 all ended inside the top 10k, including 782nd and 82nd. 7th (622nd) Gideon Moss (OR 11) – 11th worldwide, his third top 4k finish.

– 11th worldwide, his third top 4k finish. 8th (5th) Fábio Borges (OR 31,819) – Three of his long top 5k streak between 2015/16 and 2021/22 were inside the top 1k, including 95th.

– Three of his long top 5k streak between 2015/16 and 2021/22 were inside the top 1k, including 95th. 9th (6th) Michael Giovanni (OR 35,878) – Four top 10k finishes, 504th in 2023/24.

– Four top 10k finishes, 504th in 2023/24. 10th (-) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 6,598) – Six top 10k finishes, 513th in 2021/22.

Since Gameweek 37’s update, the sole change to the top 10 brought Łukasz Woźniak in for 16th-placed Pras United.

Five managers from the Career Hall of Fame top 10 are no longer that high at the climax of 2024/25:

12th (1st) Mark Hurst (OR 151,213)

(OR 151,213) 17th (10th) Dan Wright (OR 46,076)

(OR 46,076) 43rd (9th) David Fairchild (OR 110,403)

(OR 110,403) 240th (7th) Conor’s Team (OR 544,694)

(OR 544,694) 351st (4th) Markku Ojala (OR 873,779)

Names featured in this article that rank in the Live Hall of Fame top thousand are Gideon Moss (7th), Asif Hasan (148th), Patrick Geloof (419th), Gary Whitaker (288th), Alex Tyc (403rd), The Magician (23rd), Abinav C (3rd), Billy Ketsu (274th), Anoop K (21st) and Aaron Cruickshank (255th).

FFS CUPS

We held three such competitions this season. Between Gameweeks 12 and 21, the 25th FFS Open Cup was won by sandgrounder (Stephen Monk), and the 17th FFS Members Cup went to Gazza2000 (Patrick Geloof).

Another of the latter ran from Gameweeks 30 to 38. Rossaldinho (David Ross) defeated schnuggi 64-51 in the final, whereas DavidCuz claims third after a playoff win against Real Rootsy.

Gazza2000 and Rossaldinho have both had three top 6k finishes, including two in the top thousand.

These were all old-school cups run by Fantasy Football Scout, not to be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

In Gameweek 37, Gary Whitaker (From Mee To You) won the grand final of TorresMagic’s 12th Last Man Standing competition. He came 5,656th overall, a second top 6k finish.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues went to Alex Tyc, someone who led for the last three Gameweeks after Liam McAllister was at the summit in the previous 16. He’s had four top 10k finishes.

The 10 players to be relegated from League 1 are Michael Giovanni, Darren Curtis, Cak Juris, Stig Hermansen, Ignazio La Rosa, Qian Hao Ong, Carl Price, David Stanton, Martin Stubbs and Sakari Uutela.

To replace them, League 2 Division 1 provides Michał Dąbrowski, Anoop K, Michael Scott, Ville Tuominen and Chris Bristow. League 2 Division 2 will give Craig Johnson, Neil Methold, Aviinesh Kumar, John McHugh and Richard Clarke.

The joint highest scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues were Jamie Record (League 8 Division 90), Virinder Gupta (League 9 Division 28) and Mo Elmelegy (League 9 Division 254). Each accumulated 96 points out of a possible 114.

Lord’s detailed round-up on how the rest of the Head-to-Head Leagues finished is expected to be published soon.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, George Gavin won the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league after a titanic struggle versus Pras United. His Gameweek 38 Bench Boost led to an overall 3,682nd-placed finish, George’s second time in the top 7k.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

The Magician (TorresMagic) claimed victory in the FFScout Family mini-league after leading for the last five Gameweeks. He came 5,045th overall – his ninth top 10k finish, two of which inside the top thousand.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

My Top 10k Any Season mini-league was won by Abinav C, in front for 24 of the last 25 Gameweeks. He came 155th overall, getting amongst the best thousand for a second time.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Paul Cartwright is the champion of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league. He led for 12 of the closing 13 Gameweeks and came 599th overall, his fourth top 10k finish.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000. The team listed in second place by FPL isn’t shown here because it isn’t eligible until next season.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league was won by Chris Costa, having set the pace for the last 30 Gameweeks. He came 140th overall, his second finish in the top 500.

Like above, the third-place team only achieved their first top 1k finish last week.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league goes to a triumphant Adam Spellacy, leader for the closing five Gameweeks. He came 1,141st overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league saw Billy Ketsu overtake Alex Merchant right at the end. Alex had led for the previous 26 Gameweeks but Billy is a manager with previous finishes of 759th (2013/14) and 15th (2016/17).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Simon March’s FPL Champions League was won by 2021/22 worldwide winner Jamie Pigott, in pole position for 19 of the latest 20 Gameweeks. He came 4,965th overall, just his second top 100k finish.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Back to Abinav C, he completed the job in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league, leading for all but one of the last 31 Gameweeks.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league was won by Anoop K, in first place for the last five Gameweeks plus four earlier ones. He came 2,940th overall, his sixth top 10k finish.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season. The team listed in fifth place by FPL (not shown here) didn’t start until 2007/08.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

There was more late drama in my Opening Day League, as Aaron Cruickshank overtook Pedro Maia, leader after the previous five Gameweeks. Assistant Manager Pep Guardiola (£1.5m) was the reason why.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Elsewhere, Huss E was at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league for its final 14 rounds. Coming 41st overall, they now get to enter next season’s main ‘The Great and Good’ competition.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

The Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league was won by Alvin Wee, leader for the closing four Gameweeks. He came 469th worldwide, a big improvement over his previous best 35k rank.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), some semi-respectable late form brought an overall 462k finish. That means 103rd here.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Chris Lord is the winner of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney. He held onto the number one spot for 11 Gameweeks in total, including the last seven. Coming 253rd overall surely atones for the shame of never previously ending in the top 100k.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

The title holder of my January to May League is Teeps Abraham (Nightcrawler). The team rose from 4.375m to 282k in the 19 Gameweeks since the beginning of January.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, late entry The Magician (TorresMagic) won my The Last Ten mini-league. This team shot up from 135k to 5,045th in the last 10 Gameweeks.

GET INVOLVED

