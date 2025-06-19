FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy: Best Matchday 2 captains

If your captain fails in FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy, you get a shot at redemption.

As is the case in UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy, you can ‘twist’ when it comes to the captaincy and shift the armband to someone else.

But unlike UCL Fantasy, you can switch your captains multiple times rather than just once.

With that in mind, it’s worth having a think about captaincy opportunities during a Matchday.

Here’s our early stab at the best armband opportunities in Matchday 2, with the caveat that late-developing team news (eg from the pre-match press conferences) could alter some of the picks later in the week.

Some of the names below feature in our Scout Picks, which goes into more detail explaining the rationale behind our selection.

MATCHDAY 2 CAPTAINS: DAY BY DAY