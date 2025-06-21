Transfer rumours that could interest FPL managers

Transfer rumours: love them or hate them, they dominate the back pages of newspapers throughout the summer.

For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, there’s nothing quite like a new arrival to heighten the excitement ahead of a new season.

We’ve already seen the likes of Matheus Cunha, Liam Delap, Jeremie Frimpong, Rayan Cherki and Florian Wirtz complete their top-flight moves. As of 20 June, the announcement of Milos Kerkez to Liverpool seems imminent.

Beyond those, let’s assess the likelihood of some other strong gossip being true.

Joao Pedro (Brighton) to Newcastle or Chelsea

A long-term Newcastle United target, 23-year-old Joao Pedro is said to be on his way out of Brighton and Hove Albion, seeking Champions League football.

The usually reserved Eddie Howe spoke in May about the club needing to act fast in “a big transfer window”, where there is a desperate need for both depth and starting XI improvements.

However, it’s been a frustratingly slow start. Various news outlets believe that talks are underway on a £60 million deal, but transfer addicts Chelsea simply can’t stay away. To stop other clubs from having fun, the Blues could end up hijacking the deal.

HOW LIKELY?

Fabrizio Romano infamously posted a ‘here we go’ tweet about Pedro joining Newcastle from Watford in 2022. Only for him to join Brighton instead.

So we know Howe is an admirer of the Brazilian. It looks likely that he’ll leave the Seagulls and what could help Newcastle is that Chelsea perhaps still prefer chasing other candidates like Hugo Ekitike.

ANY FPL APPEAL?

This forward will add depth and more tactical options to Howe, allowing a potential 4-2-3-1 that gives more help to Alexander Isak. But Pedro wouldn’t be nailed-on and probably stays away from penalties.

Mohammed Kudus (West Ham) to Chelsea or Tottenham

Meanwhile, if Chelsea don’t sign Jamie Gittens, a supposed alternative is Kudus. After an underwhelming season, it’s being reported that West Ham United would be willing to sacrifice the Ghanaian in order to raise funds.

Signed from Ajax two years ago for an initial £38 million, it’s said that the versatile attacker’s asking price would be £65 million.

HOW LIKELY?

File this under ‘probably not’ because Chelsea look set to find a shinier toy and West Ham don’t traditionally do business with rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Also, the Hammers would be significantly weakening themselves.

ANY FPL APPEAL?

In both cases, Kudus would be joining a Champions League side boasting lots of midfield competition. His FPL ownership was minimal throughout 2024/25 and that’s when the 24-year-old was first choice.

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) to Liverpool

Elsewhere, the defensive dominoes are starting to fall. Liverpool’s third transfer deal with Leverkusen will likely see Jarell Quansah move to Germany for an initial £30 million. That should allow the Reds to splash out on a replacement.

Seen as Newcastle’s number one target at centre-back, they could once again be pipped should the reigning champions submit a bid. Guehi is in the final year of his Crystal Palace contract.

HOW LIKELY?

To counteract Thursday night’s rumours, Sky Sports say Liverpool’s interest is still only theoretical. Especially as Guehi could find himself behind Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order.

ANY FPL APPEAL?

If this deal drags, there could be a neat situation where Guehi is priced as a Palace asset, then upgrades to a better backline. But Arne Slot shouldn’t be immediately splitting up his title-winning rearguard.

Ousmane Diomande (Sporting CP) to Crystal Palace

Triggering the ‘Guehi out’ story is some big breaking news that Palace are on the verge of a club-record deal for much-admired Ivorian centre-back Diomande.

A fee of at least £40 million would be needed to secure him. But the ambitious Eagles are soon to be Europa League competitors, having won the FA Cup.

HOW LIKELY?

A lot of usually reliable sources are saying this with confidence. To repeat: it would be a huge coup for Palace to buy this 21-year-old.

ANY FPL APPEAL?

Nurtured at Sporting CP by Ruben Amorim, this 6ft 2in defender is fast, strong in the air and a good ball player. He completed more passes than any other player in 2024/25’s Primeira Liga.

On the other hand, just five goals have taken place in 70 appearances. Daniel Munoz has earned the right to be Crystal Palace’s FPL defender of choice and, besides, they have a tricky set of opening fixtures versus Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

Duje Caleta-Car (Lyon) to Sunderland

In truth, newly-promoted Sunderland need a complete overhaul if they want to attempt survival. 28-year-old Caleta-Car may seem underwhelming – especially to those who remember his time at Southampton – but a low fee of around £5 million lowers the risk from their perspective.

The defender has been capped 33 times for Croatia, bringing experience to a young Black Cats side.

HOW LIKELY?

At the time of writing, this rumour is only coming from the Evening Chronicle. But it makes sense that Regis Le Bris would shop in France, a market he’s familiar with.

ANY FPL APPEAL?

In all 2022/23 competitions, Caleta-Car started 14 times for the Saints. He scored a league goal versus Arsenal, plus one at home to Grimsby in the FA Cup.

While we believe that Sunderland have the nicest-looking opening fixtures, it’s still hard to imagine many clean sheets coming.

Kyle Walker (Man City) to Everton

Finally, it’s being said that Everton are to kick off their new era at a new stadium by capturing 35-year-old Walker from Manchester City.

Out of favour under Pep Guardiola, he spent the latter months of 2024/25 on loan at AC Milan.

HOW LIKELY?

His departure seems probable and the Toffees need to replace Ashley Young, though reaching an agreement on wages could become an obstacle.

ANY FPL APPEAL?

It can’t be denied that Walker has had a decorated career. A collector of 96 England caps, six Premier League titles, one Champions League and one Club World Cup, he has a great pedigree.

Yet Everton supporters may be hoping for a longer-term right-back. And when it comes to FPL, he’d be competing for attention with Vitalii Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jordan Pickford.