Matchday 5 of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 gets underway this evening – so get those Fantasy teams sorted by 19:00 BST.
We’ve already shared our Scout Picks and Scouting Bonus differentials ahead of today’s deadline. There’s plenty more content over at Fantasy Football Community, too, including predicted line-ups.
Now, it’s time for some Matchday 5 team reveals from our contributors.
Amongst our number is The Great and The Good writer Greyhead, currently sitting at 2nd in the world!
Tom J is going great guns, too, lying in 170th out of circa 200,000 managers.
Also submitting his team is five-time top 1k FPL finisher and deputy editor Tom Freeman, who is ranked at 2.6k.
- READ MORE: FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy Matchday 5 guide
- READ MORE: FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy: Who is suspended or nearing a ban?
GREYHEAD
- Current overall rank: 2nd
1 hour, 31 mins ago
Is Beto safe to go with at the start of the season or do you think new signing €35M thierno barry will steal into his minutes?