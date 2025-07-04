Matchday 5 of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 gets underway this evening – so get those Fantasy teams sorted by 19:00 BST.

We’ve already shared our Scout Picks and Scouting Bonus differentials ahead of today’s deadline. There’s plenty more content over at Fantasy Football Community, too, including predicted line-ups.

Now, it’s time for some Matchday 5 team reveals from our contributors.

Amongst our number is The Great and The Good writer Greyhead, currently sitting at 2nd in the world!

Tom J is going great guns, too, lying in 170th out of circa 200,000 managers.

Also submitting his team is five-time top 1k FPL finisher and deputy editor Tom Freeman, who is ranked at 2.6k.

GREYHEAD