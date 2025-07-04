FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy: Best Matchday 5 captains

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy managers can theoretically get up to four shots at nailing their Matchday 5 captains.

As is the case in UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy, you can ‘twist’ and shift the armband to someone else.

But unlike UCL Fantasy, you can switch your captains multiple times rather than just once.

MATCHDAY 5 CAPTAINS: DAY BY DAY

Here’s our early stab at the best armband opportunities in Matchday 5.

All of the names below feature in our Scout Picks, which go into more detail explaining the rationale behind our selections.