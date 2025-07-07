FPL new signings: New Brentford midfielder, another Brighton defender – and Walker to Burnley!

In between the lengthier Scout Reports on key new Premier League arrivals, we’re bringing you these shorter round-ups on players who are more of the ‘C list’ variety.

Don’t forget that you can find all the confirmed transfers listed here throughout the summer.

Our complete pre-season guide also houses heaps of other articles to read ahead of the new season.

Kyle Walker (Manchester City to Burnley, £5m)

Loum Tchaouna (Lazio to Burnley, £13m)

In this over-reported era when transfers no longer carry the surprise element they once did, it was heartening to see a move (almost) come out of the blue and take everyone aback.

Kyle Walker to Burnley has all the hallmarks of a Championship Manager signing, the kind of demented trade – Jonathan Greening to Barcelona – you’d write off as too far-fetched to ever happen in real life.

But here we are, and Walker is now a Claret.

Scott Parker’s newly promoted side have splashed out £5m for the 35-year-old right-back, who has just returned from an unremarkable loan spell at Milan.

It’s easy to forget that Walker was actually a regular at Manchester City earlier in 2024/25. Between Gameweeks 4-16, for instance, he started nine of the 11 Premier League games he was fit for.

He’s no longer the effective up-and-down full-back of yesteryear, of course. He’s averaged less than two attacking returns a season over the last five years, with Pep Guardiola using him more and more as a right-back/centre-half hybrid rather than a gung-ho full-back. Even that famed recovery pace is not what it was.

That may be how Parker decides to use him, indeed, with Quilindschy Hartman instead given a more of an attacking remit down the left flank.

Given his ‘name’, you’d be surprised if FPL list Walker any lower than £4.5m. That probably kills interest in him, as there’ll surely be a handful of £4.0m Clarets who Fantasy managers will be able to buy if they so wish. And they probably won’t wish that in the first seven Gameweeks:

Which also brings us to Loum Tchaouna.

Predominantly a right-winger but also boasting some experience of playing up front, he’s a 21-year-old prospect who has worked his way through – and been quite prolific in – the France national youth teams.

But he didn’t get much of a kick at Lazio in 2024/25, making just five Serie A starts and spending most of his time as a substitute. Only one goal arrived.

The season before, at Salernitana, it was just four goals and three assists from 33 run-outs.

In any event, those initial fixtures are off-putting enough to probably overlook every Burnley player till mid-October.

We’ll have a better measure of Parker’s Clarets by then, and a good gauge of whether they’re as ponderous as before.

Antoni Milambo (Feyenoord to Brentford, £16m)

Given Brentford’s track record for top scouting, any new Bees signing is worth taking notice of.

But Antoni Milambo is, from what we gather, more likely to be a Mathias Jensen upgrade than someone destined to smash the 10-goal barrier like Messrs Mbeumo, Schade and Wissa did in 2024/25.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder had a breakthrough year at his boyhood club last season, rising from relative unknown to hot property. A brace against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League group stage in October really announced his arrival.

In 29 league appearances, all but four of which were from the start, he delivered three goals and six assists. So-so figures, as were his rate of shots (one every 58.7 minutes) and chances created (one every 71.3 minutes).

“I love the way that Antoni takes the ball and drives; he has the ability to go past players and he’s a goal threat. He will complement the midfielders we have in the building. “Now it’s just a case of getting him used to the intensity and rhythm of the Premier League and our own intensity levels. I am looking forward to working with him.” – Keith Andrews

Keith Andrews’ words above suggest there may also be a bedding-in period.

And given what the usually in-the-know local reporters are saying about his likely starting position, he may not even be as far forward as Mikkel Damsgaard.

Milambo is viewed as an 8 by Brentford — Sam Tabuteau (@tabuteauS) July 4, 2025

Olivier Boscagli (PSV Eindhoven to Brighton and Hove Albion, free)

We’ve already reported on the attacking potential of Maxim De Cuyper and the old-school defending abilities of Diego Coppola.

There’s a third new Brighton defender to discuss now: centre-half and occasional left-back Olivier Boscagli.

He’s got something of the Jan Paul van Hecke about him, chiefly that his progressive passing is a real strong suit. That should benefit the Albion attack as much as anything.

553 – In each of the last two @eredivisie seasons, Olivier Boscagli has led the league in line-breaking passes, (567 in 2023-24 and 553 in 2024-25). Architect. pic.twitter.com/D3vG03j7Th — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) June 28, 2025

There are question marks over his physicality and the step up in class to the Premier League. At Champions League level, his ball-playing attributes stand out against the competition – but his aerial duels do not:

Perhaps the more physical van Hecke and Coppola can cover those deficiencies and allow Boscagli to flourish on the ball.

Six league assists in 2024/25 was a superb tally for a centre-half, as was 30 chances created.

Goal threat is limited, however: he had 18 shots in the Eredivisie last season, 14 of which were efforts from outside the box. Just two headed attempts suggest he’s not going to get on the end of many corners.

“He has got a lot of experience with PSV and we like his versatility – he can play in several positions and we feel it is important to have these players in our squad. We are looking forward to working with him.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Noah Sadiki (Union Saint-Gilloise to Sunderland, £14m)

Unless there’s a rule change that rewards defensive midfielders in FPL 2025/26, you can make a note to forget about Noah Sadiki pretty much straight away.

The midfield spoiler looks set to be the ‘6’ in Regis Le Bris’ team, with Enzo Le Fee and Habib Diarra on either side of him.

One goal and three assists in 39 Belgian league and play-off appearances is probably all you need to know.

Sadiki averaged a chance created every 75 minutes last season, and a shot every 157 minutes.

Sunderland aren’t judging him on attacking contributions, of course: he was among the top 10 midfielders in the Belgian Pro League for both tackles and interceptions in 2024/25.

“What stood out immediately was his composure on the ball, his ability to manage rhythm, and the maturity in his decision-making. “He can operate as a holding midfielder, as part of a double pivot, or even in slightly different roles.” – Regis Le Bris

Diego Leon (Cerro Porteno to Manchester United, £2.9m)

The sort of wholesome transfer fee you’d associate with a mid-1990s capture but now reserved for youth prospects.

And that’s exactly what Diego Leon is. Only just 18, the Paraguayan left-back is “likely to spend time with under-21s while his level is assessed”.

Breaking through into the Cerro Porteno first team last August, the teenager went on to make 33 appearances in all competitions and scored on four occasions.

Modelling himself on Marcelo, he’s one to monitor in the United youth set-up.