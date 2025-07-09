FPL Gameweeks 1-3 set for Friday deadlines

While we don’t have a relaunched Fantasy Premier League (FPL) game to tinker with, we do at least have the fixture list!

And that fixture list was further amended on Wednesday, at least for the Premier League matches to be contested in August.

With television picks and European fixtures affecting the calendar, we now know that there’ll be Friday deadlines for Gameweeks 1-3.

That’s under the assumption that Crystal Palace aren’t demoted to the UEFA Conference League and have to contest a play-off ahead of Gameweek 3. That would mean that their meeting with Aston Villa on Friday 29 August would have to be put back two days.

Here’s the revised schedule for Gameweeks 1-3 (times in BST):

GAMEWEEK 1

Friday 15 August

20:00 Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 16 August

12:30 Aston Villa v Newcastle United

15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham

15:00 Sunderland v West Ham United

15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

17:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

Sunday 17 August

14:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace

14:00 Nottingham Forest v Brentford

16:30 Manchester United v Arsenal

Monday 18 August

20:00 Leeds United v Everton

GAMEWEEK 2

Friday 22 August

20:00 West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday 23 August

12:30 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

15:00 AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:00 Brentford v Aston Villa

15:00 Burnley v Sunderland

17:30 Arsenal v Leeds United

Sunday 24 August

14:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

14:00 Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

16:30 Fulham v Manchester United

Monday 25 August

20:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool

GAMEWEEK 3

Friday 29 August

20:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Saturday 30 August

12:30 Chelsea v Fulham

15:00 Manchester United v Burnley

15:00 Sunderland v Brentford

15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth

15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton

17:30 Leeds United v Newcastle United

Sunday 31 August

14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City

14:00 Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

16:30 Liverpool v Arsenal