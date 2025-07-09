FPL Gameweeks 1-3 set for Friday deadlines

While we don’t have a relaunched Fantasy Premier League (FPL) game to tinker with, we do at least have the fixture list!
And that fixture list was further amended on Wednesday, at least for the Premier League matches to be contested in August.
With television picks and European fixtures affecting the calendar, we now know that there’ll be Friday deadlines for Gameweeks 1-3.
That’s under the assumption that Crystal Palace aren’t demoted to the UEFA Conference League and have to contest a play-off ahead of Gameweek 3. That would mean that their meeting with Aston Villa on Friday 29 August would have to be put back two days.
Here’s the revised schedule for Gameweeks 1-3 (times in BST):
GAMEWEEK 1
Friday 15 August
20:00 Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday 16 August
12:30 Aston Villa v Newcastle United
15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham
15:00 Sunderland v West Ham United
15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
17:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City
Sunday 17 August
14:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
14:00 Nottingham Forest v Brentford
16:30 Manchester United v Arsenal
Monday 18 August
20:00 Leeds United v Everton
GAMEWEEK 2
Friday 22 August
20:00 West Ham v Chelsea
Saturday 23 August
12:30 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
15:00 AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00 Brentford v Aston Villa
15:00 Burnley v Sunderland
17:30 Arsenal v Leeds United
Sunday 24 August
14:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
14:00 Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion
16:30 Fulham v Manchester United
Monday 25 August
20:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool
GAMEWEEK 3
Friday 29 August
20:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Saturday 30 August
12:30 Chelsea v Fulham
15:00 Manchester United v Burnley
15:00 Sunderland v Brentford
15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth
15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton
17:30 Leeds United v Newcastle United
Sunday 31 August
14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City
14:00 Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
16:30 Liverpool v Arsenal