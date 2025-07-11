FPL 2025/26 predicted prices – Liverpool

The comments section is awash with predicted prices for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2025/26.

We’ve also already asked you to second-guess the starting prices of 20 big names in our annual competition.

So, now it’s time we nail our colours to the mast with some of our own.

We’ll reiterate that these predictions are made under the assumption that FPL aren’t about to change the rules drastically (eg points for defensive midfielders) or rethink the positional classifications (eg wingers become forwards).

With that caveat ringing in your ears, here are our guesses for the reigning champions: Liverpool.

Thanks to FPL Focal and his site for the images below. You can knock up your own graphics, if you so wish, with a range of kits from the Premier League era.

LIVERPOOL – PREDICTED FPL PRICES 2025/26

OTHERS

Mamardashvili 5.5

5.5 Frimpong 5.5

5.5 Robertson 5.5

5.5 Gomez 5.0

5.0 Elliott 5.5

5.5 Jones 5.5

5.5 Gakpo 7.5

7.5 Darwin 7.0

7.0 Chiesa 6.5

The big question: how much will Mohamed Salah rise? The logic with our prediction here is that, if Erling Haaland was deemed to be worthy of a £15.0m tag 12 months ago, then Salah surely has to be at least that, given that he’s just broken the all-time FPL points record.

It’d at least give FPL managers the decision to make over whether the relentless Egyptian merits the investment or if they should opt for, gulp, ‘coverage’ elsewhere.

Speaking of which… here comes Florian Wirtz. His starting price will be interesting, and you wonder whether the club-record transfer fee partly influences FPL Towers. Did market value go to their heads when Jadon Sancho arrived at Manchester United and was listed at £9.5m?

Perhaps we need to look closer to home for a precedent: Salah came in at £9.0m when he joined Liverpool eight years ago.

We’re expecting Cody Gakpo to become a midfielder in 2025/26, but perhaps stay at the same price.

Luis Diaz is a curious case, however. He was a fixture in many Salah-less FPL squads early last season, delivering six returns in the first six Gameweeks. Then, the benchings started: five in the subsequent eight Premier League matches.

The starts (many of them up front) and returns started to flow again as the Reds homed in on the title and, in the end, Diaz ended up with 20 attacking returns and finishing fifth in the midfielders’ FPL points table.

You’d think that would be rewarded with a price rise of some variety – we’ve gone with £8.0m – but there’s always the suspicion that he’ll never be as nailed as Salah or maybe even now Wirtz. That goes doubly so if Arne Slot mainly uses the German on the left flank.

At the back, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez certainly have the potential to be £6.0m+ defenders for years to come. But they face a tussle with Conor Bradley and Andrew Robertson/Kostas Tsimikas (one of whom may leave) for their respective roles. They’re not identical cases: Bradley’s star is on the rise, Robertson’s is on the wane. It’s for that reason that you’d probably be more confident of Kerkez’s minutes at this early juncture.

Finally, how do FPL handle Giorgi Mamardashvili? He’s Alisson‘s long-term successor but will still likely play second fiddle, at first, this season. But if we look back 12 months, FPL were taking no chances with Manchester City’s goalkeeper pairing, listing both Ederson and Stefan Ortega at £5.5m amid some murmurings over the latter possibly becoming City’s number one.

You wonder if they’ll do the same with Liverpool’s two world-class shot-stoppers.